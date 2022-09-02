Ten girls cross country runners to watch in '22: ZM/KW's Sortland the one to beat

Last year, the area witnessed a plethora of talented female distance runners.

This year, though, with the amount of skill returning, appears poised to outdo it.

With that being said, here are 10 girls cross country runners (in no particular order) to watch for this season.

Natasha Sortland, Z-M/K-W

Sortland enters her senior season as one of the more decorated distance runners, not only in the area, but in the state. The three-time Section 1AA champ gutted out a fourth-place finish at last year’s Class AA state meet after collapsing near the finish line. Her track season this past spring was a good one, too, capturing both the 1600- and 3200-meter titles at the Section 1A championships. She placed in the top three in both events at the state meet, finishing runner-up in the 1600 and also helped the Cougars 3200-meter relay team place fourth. It should be fun to watch Sortland cap off what has already been a great career.

Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter

Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling crosses the finish line seventh during the 52nd Annual Mayo Invitational cross county meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Eastwood Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Semling appears to be following a similar path as Sortland. Semling won her first section title last season as a freshman, before earning all-state honors with a 16th-place finish at the Class A state meet to help the Ramblers place 11th as a team. Sortland had her number during the spring, winning both the 1600 and 3200 at the Section 1A meet as Semling came in second. Yet, with a different sport comes a different section for Sortland, meaning Semling returns as the favorite to defend her Section 1A title.

Olivia Yotter, Lake City

Yotter is one of many talented returners for a Lake City squad that reached the program’s 20th state meet. Yet, it's Yotter that makes the list due to the impressive start to her varsity career a season ago. She was the Section 1A runner-up — 21 seconds behind Semling in tough conditions — and finished 29th at the Class A state meet as just a seventh grader. In track, she placed in the top-five in both the 1600 and 3200 at sections.

Abigail Tri, John Marshall

Another seventh-grader who had an impressive varsity debut, Tri competed for Kasson-Mantorville last fall before transferring to John Marshall in the second semester. She was great for the KoMets, qualifying for state as a seventh-grader with a fourth-place finish at the Section 1AA meet, before placing 38th at state. She followed that with just as impressive of a track season for JM, pulling off an upset as the sixth seed to claim the 3200-meter title at the Section 1AAA championships.

Nora Hanson, Red Wing

Red Wing’s Nora Hanson completes during the 52nd Annual Mayo Invitational cross county meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Eastwood Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hanson knows what it's like to have success in middle school. She was the Big Nine Conference runner-up, placed third at the Section 1AA championships and then 20th at the Class AA state meet as an eighth-grader a year ago. She appears to be on pace to run a 5k meet in fewer than 18 minutes — something only 16 runners did last season in Class AA. She has some ground to make up on Sortland and then Waseca senior Ella Dufault, but Hanson is right there and won’t be long until the field is chasing her.

Anna Peikert, Lourdes

Another top competitor in Section 1A will be Peikert. The sophomore had the second-best time in all of Section 1A last season at 19 minutes, 42.8 seconds — just two seconds behind Semling’s best. Peikert placed seventh during a water-logged Section 1A championship, before finishing 50th at the state meet.

Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Century

Many around the area are curious to see what a sophomore season has in store for Hanenberger. She held the top time entering the section meet when she ran a personal best 19:21.9 at the Rochester All-City Championships, before placing sixth at a tough Section 1AAA championships. Section 1AAA won’t get any easier with the top nine and top 17 of 18 runners at last year’s section meet returning. Yet it was Hanenberger who had the sixth best finish of any Section 1AAA runner at the state meet, placing 52nd.

Jacey Majerus, Lake City

Lake City's Jacey Majerus runs in the varsity girls race during a cross country triangular against Byron and Lourdes in 2020 in Byron. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Majerus enters her senior season already a four-time state qualifier with back-to-back top 12 finishes in 2018 and 19. She battled through a hip injury all season a year ago, before placing eighth in Section 1A and 43rd at the state meet. In the spring, she placed 10th at the Class A state meet in the 800-meter.

Abigail Oxentenko, Lourdes

Oxentenko had a great flurry to end her season. She finished fourth at both the HVL and Section 1A championships, before placing 37th at the state meet. Her and Peikert give the Eagles quite a duo.

Lillyann Kiehne, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central

Kiehne is just entering her freshman year of high school, but the resume is already impressive. From September 11 to early November, Kiehne finished in the top five in each of her six meets. That includes a fifth-place finish at the Section 1A championships. She then took 56th at the Class A state meet. All as an eighth-grader.