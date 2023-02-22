That's Rich! Lourdes advances in section playoffs on last-second goal

(This story will be updated later tonight with comments from coaches and players)

ROCHESTER — Big-time players make big-time plays in pressure situations, and three of Rochester Lourdes’ best delivered at unexpected, yet crucial, moments Tuesday night.

Peyton Loeslie, Aidan Ritter and Colton Rich delivered huge goals for the Eagles, who rallied from two goals down to pull out a dramatic 5-4 victory against Waseca in a Section One, Class A boys hockey first-round playoff game at Graham Arena I.

Rich’s goal, his 14th of the season, was hands-down the most dramatic.

It ended Waseca’s season, and saved Lourdes’ season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waseca had tied the score 4-4 with 34.3 seconds remaining when Lucas Groll scored his second of the game on a power play, with goalie Carter Martens pulled for an extra attacker. Groll’s shot from the point got through traffic and past Eagles goalie Xander Carter-Kleven to almost certainly assure the game would go to overtime.

Colton Rich and Jack Roe had other plans.

On the ensuing shift, Roe corralled a puck low in Waseca’s zone to Martens’ left. Rich found some open space near the top of the crease, then Roe found him with a perfect pass and Rich powered it past Martens for the game-winning goal with just 1.7 seconds remaining.

The goal sends eighth-seeded Lourdes (10-16-0) to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Northfield (20-5-0) for a Section 1A quarterfinal game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Waseca’s season came to an end at 10-16-0, though the Bluejays battled very admirably with a short lineup that included just 12 skaters and a goalie. They also played without leading scorer Kyle Ahlschlager, who was assessed a five-minute major and a game disqualification with 7 seconds to go in Waseca’s regular-season finale, a 6-4 win against Marshall.

As resilient as Waseca proved to be on Tuesday, Lourdes showed an equal amount of resilience.

The Eagles trailed 3-1 with 7:45 remaining in the third period when senior captain Brayden Swee — who scored his team’s first goal 12:30 into the second period to pull Lourdes within 2-1 — was hit along the boards near the Waseca bench and had to leave the game with a lower-body injury. Lourdes coach Jeff True said Swee likely won’t play against Northfield and could be out for the remainder of the season.

Lourdes rallied in its leader’s absence, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the ensuing power play, just 26 seconds after Swee left the game, Rich put a shot on goal that Martens saved, but Ritter grabbed a rebound and put it in to tie the score 3-3.

Ritter struck again just fewer than five minutes later, driving hard to the net and beating Martens with 2:33 remaining to give the Eagles their first lead of the night, 4-3.

That’s how it remained until a wild final minute of play.

Waseca pulled Martens for an extra attacker on a power play, capitalizing a 6-on-4 advantage when Groll sent a shot through traffic that sneaked past Carter-Kleven to tie the score 4-4 with :34.3 remaining.

That set up the dramatic ending to the game, as Roe fed Rich for the winner with less than 2 seconds to go.

LOURDES 5, WASECA 4

Waseca 1-2-1 — 4

Lourdes 0-2-3 — 5

ADVERTISEMENT

First period — 1. WAS, Lucas Groll 5 (Armando Balderas 3) 15:42.

Second period — 2. WAS, Hunter Anderson 6 (Brayden Hoof 3) 9:20. 3. LRDS, Brayden Swee 3 (Liam Barry 4) 12:30 (pp). 4. WAS, Anderson 7 (Brayden Hesch-Priem 8) 16:48. 5. LRDS, Peyton Loeslie 14 (unassisted) 16:54.

Third period — 6. LRDS, Aidan Ritter 10 (Colton Rich 4, Vinny Harens 7) 9:41. 7. LRDS, Ritter 11 (Brody Seim 4) 14:37. 8. WAS, Groll 6 (Griffen Krautkramer 17) 16:26 (pp, ea). 9. LRDS, Rich 14 (Jack Roe 2) 16:58.

Shots on goal — WAS 5-8-13–26; LRDS 20-9-14–43. Goalies — WAS, Carter Martens (L, 5-11-0; 43 shots-38 saves); LRDS, Xander Carter-Kleven (W, 10-16-0; 26 shots-22 saves). Power-play opportunities — WAS, 1-for-1; LRDS, 2-for-3. Penalties — WAS, 4-8 minutes; LRDS, 2-4 minutes.