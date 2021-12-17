The 2021 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Chase Johnson (4) throws the ball during a football game against LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Lanesboro. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

CHASE JOHNSON

QB • LEROY-OSTRANDER

5-6 • 165 • Senior

Noteworthy: If ever there was a heart and soul of a team, it was Johnson. The Cardinals' “Little Big Man” came up big over and over for L-O, all the way to directing them to the Nine-Man state championship. Johnson, who says he has not missed a day of weight lifting since the eighth grade, put that strength on display as he was so difficult to bring down as a runner (bench presses 305 pounds). Also extremely quick, Johnson ran for 2,871 yards this season and 36 touchdowns. He also passed well, completing 81 of 168 passes for 1,554 yards and 23 touchdowns. “Chase is the complete package as he works extremely hard on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom,” LeRoy-Ostrander coach Trevor Carrier said.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during a Class AA football state quarterfinal game against Minneapolis North on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Backer will lead the Gophers into the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

SAM BACKER

RB • CHATFIELD

6-0 • 195 • Junior

Noteworthy: A two-time district player of the year, Backer is coming off his best season. The junior was switched from running back to quarterback after a few games, but continued to run like crazy. He finished with 2,384 yards rushing and 34 rushing touchdowns. Backer totaled 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 TDs. Backer is one of the strongest and fastest players in the state.

Mayo's Noah Smith (20) carries the ball during a high school football game against New Prague Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

NOAH SMITH

RB • Mayo

6-1 • 185 • Senior

Noteworthy: Speed, strength, toughness and an ability to run past or through defenders made Smith special. The senior finished the season with 1,128 yards rushing, averaging 7.2 yards per carry, and scored 24 touchdowns in an offense that was pass heavy. Smith was also a prime pass catcher in Mayo’s prolific offense and was always a threat to take it the distance. Smith is one of the state’s top 200-meters sprinters. The senior is getting a variety of Division II college looks.

Mayo's Cayden Holcomb (12) carries the ball during a high school football game against Century Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo beat Century 42-0. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

CAYDEN HOLCOMB

WR • MAYO

5-11 • 175 • Senior

Noteworthy: Holcomb is the all-time receptions leader in Rochester, with 201. He’s also second in receiving yards with 2,896 over his four-year career. The senior had another dynamite season this year, finishing with 74 catches, 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was enough to get him named to the Vikings All-State team and the Minnesota All-Star Game. Holcomb combines great strength (bench presses 295 pounds) and speed (one of the top hurdlers in the state).

Mayo's Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball during a high school football game against Century Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo beat Century 42-0. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

CARTER HOLCOMB

WR • MAYO

5-9 • 160 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: There were not two more dynamic receivers in the Rochester area than Mayo brothers Carter and Cayden Holcomb. The strong and swift Carter finished with 823 receiving yards (18 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. Carter is extremely strong, just like his older brother Cayden. He bench presses 230 pounds and squats 375.

Kasson-Mantorville's Gavin Giesler fights for yards after making a catch against Stewartville during a football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Stewartville. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

GAVIN GIESLER

TE • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-1 • 195 • Senior

Noteworthy: A two-year starter on both sides of the ball, Giesler moved from center to tight end this season. That sure worked as he finished with 300 yards receiving after spending the summer working on his speed and route running. He got those yards despite K-M being a run-first team. Giesler was also an excellent blocker at tight end. “Gavin worked on his speed and he became a huge asset for us on offense because he was a great blocker and was also a very good receiver,” K-M coach Joel Swanson said.

Goodhue's Blake Carlson, right, wraps up Blooming Praire running back Matthew Pryor (28) on a short run during a Mid-Southeast District football game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Goodhue. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

BLAKE CARLSON

OL • GOODHUE

6-2 • 255 • Senior

Noteworthy: Carlson was in his third years as a starter for the Wildcats and he dominated the entire time. “We ran behind him on big downs for the last three seasons,” Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said. “He is a strong, physical player.” Carlson was chosen to play in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase this year and was named Goodhue’s Most Valuable Player.

Chatfield’s Caden Nolte (55) is greeted after a play during a Class AA state football semifinal game against Barnesville Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

CADEN NOLTE

OL • CHATFIELD

6-2 • 275 • Senior

Noteworthy: Nolte, a center, anchored one of the top offensive lines in the state. He was overwhelming, with 19 pancake blocks and also had 728 shotgun snaps without a miss. Several colleges are interested in Nolte, who is undecided on his destination.

KENDRICK OTTO

OL • CANNON FALLS

6-1 • 260 • Senior

Noteworthy: Otto is one of the top offensive linemen in the state. He helped the Bombers’ offense finish with 3,954 yards, almost all of it on the ground, as well as 50 rushing touchdowns. “Kenny was the most dominant lineman in the Southeast District this season and the best lineman we’ve had in years,” Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers said. Otto played in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase.

REESE TRIPP

OL • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-6 • 325 • Junior

Noteworthy: Tripp carried a lot of weight (325 pounds), but he was in the best shape he’s ever been in after working on his conditioning this summer. The junior led his team in “pancake” blocks and was a two-way starter for K-M, which was a state runner-up. Tripp has a number of Division I colleges looking at him.

HAVEN O’CONNOR

OL • FILLMORE CENTRAL

6-3 • 235 • Senior

Noteworthy: O’Connor is a weight-lifting power house, able to bench 245 pounds, squat 372, deadlift 498, clean 231 and snatch 170. That made him tough to handle in the trenches, where he was a two-way starter. O’Connor anchored an offensive line that helped the Falcons amass 3,357 yards this season. “Haven was the anchor and leader of our offensive and defensive lines,” Falcons coach Chris Mensink said. “He developed into an outstanding leader and was a big reason for our success this season. I couldn’t be prouder of this young man’s development, character, leadership and work ethic.”

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

ETHAN PACK

P • HAYFIELD

5-11 • 170 • Junior

Noteworthy: Pack averaged a whopping 37.5 yards per punt and had 11 punts downed inside the 20. The junior had three punts over 50 yards and one 68-yarder.

SEBASTIEN JAKOBSEN

K • KINGSLAND

6-2 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Jakobsen is a foreign-exchange student from Denmark. He hadn’t kicked a football until arriving in the United States. Jakobsen watched kicking videos on the plane ride over to the U.S, then proceeded to make 12 of 14 extra-point attempts (the misses were blocked) in games and went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, from 24 and 45 yards. In practice, he once connected on a 55-yard field goal. Most of his kickoffs ended up in the end zone.

Grand Meadow’s Dustin Copley (15) was one of southeastern Minnesota's most explosive players this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

DUSTIN COPLEY

KR/PR • GRAND MEADOW

6-1 • 175 • Senior

Noteworthy: Copley, also a tremendous running back with breakaway speed, ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns and one punt for a TD. Copley averaged 36 yards per kick return and 15 yards per punt return. The senior is fast, strong and elusive.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Martin Prieto (51) reacts after a fumble is recovered during a Class AAA State Football Semifinal game against Annandale Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

MARTIN PRIETO

DE/NT • PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

5-10 • 200 • Senior

Noteworthy: Prieto was among the most forceful and impactful defenders in southeastern Minnesota this season. “Martin was a game changer on our defense,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said. “He is such an explosive athlete who trains so hard in the weight room, that his speed and power were difficult for offenses to contain.” Prieto had 82 assisted tackles, 29 solos, 8 tackles for loss, a monstrous 12 sacks, and caused one fumble. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the state championship game and was the leader of a fantastic defense.

MATT MAHONEY

DE • LOURDES

6-0 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Mahoney is undersized at 6-0, 180, but he more than made up for that with his explosive quickness and relentless approach. A three-year starter, Mahoney had a rare 10 sacks this season. He also had 11 tackles for loss, 68 total tackles, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Gavin Sweeney (24) gestures towards the crowd after the first drive during a 9-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

GAVIN SWEENEY

DE • LEROY-OSTRANDER

6-4 • 205 • Senior

Noteworthy: The 6-4 Sweeney is a classic edge rusher, with his rangy build, strength and speed. He finished with 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 4 recovered footballs and 4 fumbles caused. He did it on a Cardinals team that finished as state champion. “Gavin was our best lineman and in my opinion one of the best linemen in all of Nine-Man football,” L-O coach Trevor Carrier said. “He puts our line in great positions even when we check into different plays. He is the voice of my team and will make a tremendous football coach someday.” Sweeney has committed to Division II Upper Iowa University.

LeRoy-Ostrander's Tanner Olson (50) claps after a play during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

TANNER OLSON

DT • LEROY-OSTRANDER

6-3 • 225 • Senior

Noteworthy: Combined with teammate Gavin Sweeney, it’s difficult to imagine a better defensive line duo in 9-Man football than Olson and Sweeney, two future college players. Olson, an extremely athletic and strong player, was relentless up front and had so many crushing tackles. He led the state-champion Cardinals with 137 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and a rare 15 sacks. “Tanner is a monster and although he forces a lot of double teams, he still produces day in and day out,” Cardinals coach Trevor Carrier said. Olson has committed to Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.

Southland running back Brendan Kennedy (34) runs through Grand Meadow defenders during a District 9-South game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Adams. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

BRENDAN KENNEDY

LB • SOUTHLAND

5-9 • 205 • Senior

Noteworthy: Kennedy is a first-team All-Area choice for the second straight year. The hard-hitting senior was also named his district’s defensive Player of the Year for the second straight time. Kennedy finished with a massive 145 tackles this season, including 34 in a game with Mabel-Canton, fourth all-time in Minnesota history. He had 20 tackles for loss and forced five fumbles this season. “His football knowledge is off the charts,” Southland football coach Shawn Kennedy said. “His ability to shed blocks, shoot that window and use his speed/quickness getting to the ball carrier is excellent as well.”

Lewiston-Altura’s Collin Bonow (5) carries the ball during a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Lewiston-Altura High School in Lewiston. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

COLLIN BONOW

LB • LEWISTON-ALTURA

6-1 • 195 • SENIOR

Noteworthy: Bonow was the Cardinals’ top player on offense and defense. He was fierce at outside linebacker, with 37 solo tackles, 12 assists and 8 tackles for loss. He also picked off two passes — taking them both for touchdowns — and recovered three fumbles. Bonow has a great blend of speed, strength, size and competitiveness. He is considering a variety of Division III schools to play at in college.

TAYLOR GLYNN

LB • GRAND MEADOW

6-2 • 194 • Senior

Noteworthy: Glynn, also the Superlarks’ outstanding quarterback, excelled as a linebacker. He finished first on his team with 110 total tackles, 30 of those solos, and he intercepted three passes. It was Glynn’s third season as a starting linebacker. He also led his team in tackles as a junior and was second as a sophomore. Glynn, who owns a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, is being recruited by a bunch of Division III schools and has an offer from Division II Minnesota State, Moorhead.

Stewartville’s Parker Klavetter (35) helps teammate Nolan Stier takedown Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ethan Kovars during a game on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Zumbrota. Stewartville defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35-8. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

PARKER KLAVETTER

LB • STEWARTVILLE

6-0 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Klavetter was the Big Southeast District Blue Division defensive Player of the Year. He earned that by accumulating 40 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 forced fumble. Klavetter played on the outside for the Tigers, who lost just once all season.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Jason Feils (29) reacts after a hook-and-ladder play for a touchdown of 46 yards with just 8 seconds left in first half after during a Class AAA state championship game against Dassel-Cokato Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

JASON FEILS

DB • PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

5-10 • 170 • Senior

Noteworthy: Feils played strong safety for the Bulldogs, who reached the state title game. His speed, overall athleticism and intensity made him a big difference maker. Feils finished with 77 assisted tackles, 50 solos, 7 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery. “Jason could do it all, and did it for our offense and defense,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Peyton Schumacher (20) runs into the endzone for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during a Class AAA State Football Semifinal game against Annandale on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

PEYTON SCHUMACHER

DB • PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

5-10 • 162 • Senior

Noteworthy: Schumacher was the most dynamic defensive back in southeastern Minnesota this season. The intense speedster finished with seven interceptions, including getting three in the state semifinals when he turned one into a touchdown. Schumacher had 63 assisted tackles this season, 38 solos, 26 passes defender and caused one fumble. “Besides being a fierce competitor and leader, what really sets Peyton apart is his team-first attitude,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said. “He would do anything asked of him, especially block on the edge (as a receiver) for his fellow teammates. He took great pride in doing the little things exceptionally.”

Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (7) and Kailan Schott (23) takes down Barnesville’s Braeden Bredman (20) during a Class AA State Football Semifinal game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

DREW SCHINDLER

DB • CHATFIELD

6-0 • 160 • Junior

Noteworthy: Schindler was a complete shut-down cornerback for the state-champion Gophers. He finished with a whopping seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and had 39 total tackles.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson (4) passes the ball during a football game against St. Clair-Loyola on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Blooming Prairie High School in Blooming Prairie. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

DREW KITTELSON

QB • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

6-4 • 195 • Senior

Noteworthy: Kittelson is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks and players in the state and is a finalist for the Mr. Minnesota Football award. Kittelson put up huge numbers for the Blossoms, who were ranked No. 1 most of the season. He threw for 2,185 yards and 36 touchdowns, going a sizzling 121-for-191, with just six interceptions. Kittelson also ran for 547 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will play at Minnesota State, Mankato next year.

Lanesboro’s JT Rein carries the ball during a football game against LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Lanesboro. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

JT REIN

RB • LANESBORO

5-10 • 175 • Senior

Noteworthy: Rein put up huge numbers, finishing with 1,913 yards rushing and a per-carry average of 10.2 yards. He also scored 26 touchdowns. Rein, also one of the top hurdlers in the state, will play football next year at Iowa Community College.

Cannon Falls' Carson Hammel (26) carries the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Elgin. Cannon Falls beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40-28. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

CARSON HAMMEL

RB • CANNON FALLS

6-1 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Hammel was a crucial piece to the best running attack in southeastern Minnesota, one that allowed the Bombers to average 43 points per game. The explosive Hammel rushed for 1,289 yards and 14 touchdowns, and set a Cannon Falls record by averaging 10 yards per carry.

COLIN JORDISON

WR • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

6-0 • 184 • Senior

Noteworthy: Jordison finished with 892 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns, as he caught 37 passes from star quarterback Drew Kittelson. Jordison will play at Division III Wisconsin-River Falls next year.

ADAM PONCELET

WR • GOODHUE

6-3 • 185 • Junior

Noteworthy: Poncelet has great size at 6-3, 185, and combines that with speed and excellent hands. A fantastic receiver for the Wildcats, he was able to go get the deep ball or keep the chains moving in the short passing game. Poncelet finished with 50 receptions for 762 yards and 14 touchdowns.

JAMES DURST

TE • BYRON

6-4 • 210 • Senior

Noteworthy: Durst is both mobile and tough. He finished the season with 33 catches for 476 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as was a strong blocker. Durst was named first-team All-District. He’s playing college football somewhere, but hasn’t settled on a school yet.

BEN LAACK

OL • JOHN MARSHALL

6-4 • 305 • Senior

Noteworthy: Laack didn’t get a lot of game action this season after incurring a season-ending injury four games into the year. But the games he did play, he used all of his massive 6-4, 305-pound body to push opponents around. Laack played in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase game and has both Division I and II college offers. He was a four-year starter at JM.

SAM PIRKL

OL • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

6-2 • 234 • Junior

Noteworthy: Pirkl was the top blocker for one of the state’s best offenses. Pirkl was also versatile, playing all three offensive line positions. He helped the Blossoms be prolific passing and running.

CADEN KING

OL • STEWARTVILLE

6-2 • 270 • Senior

Noteworthy: King was the top offensive lineman on a Stewartville team that had the top-ranked scoring offense in the state among Class AAAA teams (41 points per game). He didn’t allow a sack all season. King intends to play in college next year.

NATHAN MILLER

OL • CENTURY

6-3 • 215 • Senior

Noteworthy: Miller was a two-way starter for Century and a tough offensive lineman. Miller was named to the all-district team. “He was the leader in our weight room and conditioning program who was a two-way player who never tired, even though he rarely came off the field in 2020 and 2021,” Century coach Jon Vik said.

PEYTON BYRNE

OL • STEWARTVILLE

6-3 • 240 • Junior

Noteworthy: Byrne was one of the top left tackles in southeastern Minnesota and had the build to make things work at 6-3, 240. He didn’t give up a sack all season as he protected his quarterback’s blindside.

SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

AIDAN JAHN

SP/K • LOURDES

6-3 • 185 • Senior

Noteworthy: Jahns was equally adept at punting and kicking. The senior averaged a fantastic 40.2 yards per punt, and was 30-for-30 on extra-point attempts as a kicker. He was 1-for-2 on field goals, the one miss wide right from 47 yards.

KAIDEN PETERS

KR/PR • PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

6-1 • 160 • Junior

Noteworthy: Peters is fast and can also change direction on a dime. That allowed him to make some great returns, including taking two punts for touchdowns (from 60 and 50 yards). Peters averaged 18.5 yards per kickoff return and 16 yards on punt returns. “He made some amazing returns this year, when it looked like he was boxed in from all sides — one move and then great acceleration,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DOMINIQ PRICE

DL • JOHN MARSHALL

6-0 • 220 • Senior

Noteworthy: On a team that struggled much of the year, Price was one who flourished all season. He led the Rockets in tackles (26 solo, 27 assists), tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (4.5). An all-district selection this season, Price was both JM’s defensive and offensive “Lineman of the Year.”

ZANDER JACOBSON

DE • HAYFIELD

6-4 • 235 • Senior

Noteworthy: Jacobson drew state-wide attention and was recruited as a preferred-walk at the University of Minnesota. The senior had eight tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. “He has tremendous hands (and) and good feet,” Hayfield coach Jeff Snider said. “He drew frequent double teams defensively and controlled Section 1A.”

OWEN BRADFORD

DT • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-3 • 205 • Senior

Noteworthy: Bradford was as active as any defensive player that the state-runner-up KoMets had. He finished with 52 tackles, 17 for loss and 6 sacks. Bradford was a three-year starter on offense (lineman) and a two-year starter on defense.

CARSON THOMPSON

DL • RUSHFORD-PETERSON

5-11 • 225 • Senior

Noteworthy: Thompson led the Trojans in tackles (51 of them solo), tackles for loss (26) and sacks (9). Three of those sacks came against his district's top offensive lineman. “Carson is a high-motor defensive lineman who never takes a play off,” R-P coach Davin Thompson said. “He's not only a great football player, but he’s a leader at all levels of our football program during the off-season.”

ETHAN KRAMER

DE • MAYO

6-0 • 195 • JUNIOR

Noteworthy: Kramer, already a two-year starter at Mayo as a junior, had a great season on a great team. He finished with 48 tackles, 11 of them for loss, and seven sacks. Kramer is a two-way starter for the Spartans, who reached the Class AAAAA state tournament.

Rushford-Peterson’s Justin Ruberg (5) gets a handshake from Logan Skalet (56) after scoring an extra point during a Class A state football semifinal game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file phto / Traci Westcott

JUSTIN RUBERG

LB • RUSHFORD-PETERSON

6-3 • 210 • Senior

Noteworthy: Ruberg didn’t put up monstrous statistics — 27 solo tackles, 17 assists, 10 tackles for loss, 2 sacks — but that was because teams refused to run at him. “He does a great job in the run game as well as covering slots and running backs out of the backfield,” R-P coach Davin Thompson said. “Justin is a wonderful leader who the other players naturally want to follow.” Ruberg was his district’s defensive Player of the Year.

BRYAN CASSELLIUS

LB • WINONA

6-0 • 180 • Junior

Noteworthy: Cassellius finished with 24 solo tackles, 34 assists, 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Better yet, he’s just a junior. He’s been named All-Big Southeast District two years in a row.

Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen (3) closes in to tackle Lourdes’ Seth Haight (22) during a football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

BRAXTON MUNNIKHUYSEN

LB • TRITON

6-0 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: One of the top all-around football players in the area, Munnikhuysen made a big impact defensively from his middle linebacker position. He had 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles. Munnikhuysen has an excellent combination of speed and strength.

GRADY SCHOTT

LB • CHATFIELD

6-2 • 200 • Senior

Noteworthy: A big piece on Chatfield’s state championship team, Schott had 79 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 blocked punts and 2 sacks. Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson describes him as “a great linebacker.”

CARSON MATZKE

DB • LAKE CITY

6-3 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Matzke is a deluxe athlete with deluxe size at 6-3, 180 pounds. He had 33 solo tackles, 10 assists and 4 interceptions. Also a top receiver, he used those good hands and speed to be a thief defensively.

SETH SEMMEN

DB • LANESBORO

6-2 • 200 • Senior

Noteworthy: At safety, Semmen was the quarterback of a Lanesboro defense that allowed just 16 points per game. Semmen led the Burros in tackles for the third straight year and he forced three turnovers this season. He’ll play football at Grinnell College.

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin: Joseph Walker, Sr., RB (172 carries, 896 yards, 11 TDs, 9 receptions, 122 yards, All-District). Blooming Prairie: Tyler Archer, Sr., RB (142 carries, 1,096 yards, 8 TDs, 17 receptions, 342 yards, 4 TDs, Mid-Southeast offensive Player of Year; Ezra Kiley, Sr., DL (53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6 sacks); Carson Brennecke, Sr., kicker (45-58 PATs, 54-yard average on kicks, 2 touchbacks). Century: Matt Haun, Sr., QB (78-187 passing, 1,101 yards, 9 TDs, 536 yards rushing, 4 TDs). Chatfield: Ethan Ruskell, Sr., DE (46 total tackles, 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles). Fillmore Central: Bryce Corson, Jr., RB (school-record rushing 17 TDs, 5 receiving TDs, 786 rushing yards, 425 receiving yards); Alex Sikkink, Sr., RB (478 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs); Jayce Kiehne, So., WR (605 yards receiving, tied Fillmore Central record with 8 TD catches). Goodhue: Malakye Parker, Jr., RB (192 carries, 1,331 yards, 13 TDs, 14 receptions, 252 yards, 3 TDs, All-District); Will Opsahl, Jr., QB (105-177 passing, 20 TDs, 7 interceptions, All-District); Maddox O’Reilly, Sr., LB (28 solo tackles, 58 assists, 3 tackles for loss, All-District). Hayfield: Karver Heydt, Jr., LB (52 tackles, 41 solos, 5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, All-District). John Marshall: Tate Zeller, Jr., DL (12 solo tackles, 25 assists, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, All-District); Evan Hanson, Sr., LB (18 solo tackles, 32 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack); Troy Lee, Sr., 70 rushes, 304 yards, 6 catches, 51 yards); Nolan Radtke, So., LB (19 solo tackles, 35 assists, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack). Kasson-Mantorville: Matt Donovan, Sr., QB (2,000-plus yards rushing, 800-plus yards passing, led team to state runner-up finish, All-District); Anthony Moe-Tucker, Sr., RB (rushed for more than 600 yards in the playoffs alone after starting the season late due to an injury); AJ Donovan, So., kicker (51-54 extra-points, 3-4 on field goals). Kenyon-Wanamingo: Evan Brossard, Sr., LB (48 solo tackles, 84 total tackles, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries, All-District). Lake City: Justin Wohlers, Sr., QB (123-197 passing, 1,908 yards, 22 TDs, 4 interceptions, 687 yards rushing, 10 TDs, set Lake City single-season record for completions percentage — 62% — and TD passes, District Player of the Year); Max Balow, Sr., LB (92 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, All-District); Matt DeMars, Sr., kick returner (17 returns, 340 yards, 1 TD). Mabel-Canton: Cayden Tollefsrud, So., DB (one of the top defensive backs ever at M-C, according to Cougars coach Karl Urbaniak). Mayo: Bennett Ellsworth, Sr., QB (2,444 yards passing, 63% completion average, 26 TDs, 5 interceptions, All-District); Ethan Kramer, Jr., DE (48 tackles, 11 for loss, 7 sacks); Rudy Lozoya, Jr., DE (49 tackles, 12 for loss, 1 sack). Pine Island: Matt Horkey, Sr., WR (26 receptions, 514 yards, 6 TDs). Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Connor McGuire, Sr., QB (160-267 passing, 2.430 yards, 28 TDs, 13 interceptions, 97 carries, 357 yards, 11 TDs, All-District); John Evers, Sr., WR (41 receptions, 502 yards, 3 TDs, 14 carries, 83 yards, 2 TDs; All-District); Victor Martinez Sosa, Sr., LB (38 solo tackles, 143.5 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks, 2 fumbles recovered, All-District). Red Wing: Vinnie Brandt, Sr., LB (75 tackles, 19 solos, 1 tackle for loss, All-District; Reese Tripp, Sr., DE (20 solo tackles, 30 assists, 3 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries; Cooper Chandler, Sr., QB (68-154 passing, 806 yards, 5 TDs, 4 rushing TDs, All-District); Tyler Rogers, Jr., WR (14 receptions, 207 yards); Alex Rice, Sr., OL (three-year starter); Mitchell Seeley, Jr., DB (10 solo tackles, 13 assists, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble). Rushford-Peterson: Malachi Bunke, Sr., QB (112-210 passing, 1,761 yards, 28 TD, 7 interceptions, 85 carries, 354 yards rushing, 10 TDs, All-District, District MVP). Spring Grove: Tysen Grinde, Jr., WR (30 catches 437 yards, 3 TDs, All-District, Team MVP); Carson Gerard, Sr., DE (48 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, All-District); Elijah Solum, So, LB (100 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, All-District). Stewartville: Eli Klavetter, Sr. QB (137-182 passing, phenomenal 75% percent passing, 1,802 yards, 23 TDs, 4 interceptions, All-District); Alex Larson, Sr., safety (39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, Academy All-State, All-District, team MVP); Alex Wood, Sr., RB (679 yards rushing, 14 TDs, 19 catches, 185 yards, 1 TD, All-District); Owen Sikkink, Jr., all-purpose (33 catches, 392 yards, 7 TDs, 304 yards rushing, 4 TDs, 13.7 yard average punt returns, 31.8 average kick returns, All-District); Colton Parker, Jr., linebacker (39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, All-District). St. Charles: Noah Disbrow, Sr., RB (125 carries, 951 yards, 10 TDs, All-District) Jett Thoreson, Sr., RB (145 carries, 944 yards, 9 TDs, All-District); Tytan Small, Jr., LB (140 tackles, All-District). Winona: Mason Langowski, Jr., DB (21 solo tackles, 24 assists, 4 interceptions, 1 for a TD, All-District); Wesley Wollan, Jr., DL (13 solo tackles, 39 assists, 14 tackles for loss, 3 sacks); Dominic Davis, Jr., RB (124 carries, 838 yards, 7 TDs, 9 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD, All-District).

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin

