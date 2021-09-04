'The best is yet to come': Mayo overwhelms rival Owatonna in season opener

For a moment, it felt as though a section championship had already been won.

When the Mayo High School football team capped off its mammoth 58-31 win over defending Section 1AAAAA champion Owatonna on Friday at Mayo High School Stadium, the celebration was on for the Spartans.

Players and fans rejoiced, hugging, jumping, cheering. The scene was reminiscent of a title-clinching victory.

But appearances can be deceiving.

Don’t let the enthusiasm of the celebration fool you. The Spartans (1-0) are only getting started, and it’s going to take a lot more than a Week 1 victory — albeit an emphatic one — to satisfy their season-long ambition.

“This game just meant so much,” said senior running back Noah Smith, who rushed for four touchdowns while also adding a fifth on defense. “I mean, it’s Owatonna. We live for Owatonna. This is the game that we want, and we took it today. We’ve worked all year in the gym, we’re all working, our whole entire team; our O-line, our quarterback, everybody’s working. And that’s the result right there. That’s what happens when you work.

“But this is still only our first game and we had a ton of mistakes tonight. We can only improve from here. This wasn’t our best us. The best is yet to come.”

Mayo’s Ayden Mesmer (7) tackles Owatonna’s Conner Grems (2) during a football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

If Friday was truly sub-best for the Spartans, that bodes well for them, to say the least.

Entering his first season as Mayo’s bona fide starter at running back, Smith put on an absolute masterclass, terrorizing Owatonna’s defense to the tune of 188 rushing yards on 21 carries. Smith also added a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter, the Spartans’ second pick-6 in as many possessions as they stretched a 28-point lead by halftime.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb knew what kind of weapon he has in Smith before the season started. Pretty soon, the rest of the state will know, too, he said.

“I went up to Noah during the game and told him, ‘You know what? I’m not surprised,’” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. “There are going to be a lot of people surprised by Noah this year, but I’m not surprised.

“All you’ve seen tonight is just the brink of what Noah is capable of. He’s something special.”

Smith’s first carry — and also Mayo’s first play of the night — went for a 51-yard score, right up the gut, as the Spartans set the tone early. Then later in the first quarter, a 71-yard punt return from senior Carter Holcomb set up Smith again, as he plunged into the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown run on the very next play to seize a 17-0 lead.

Owatonna punched back less than a minute later with senior quarterback Taylor Bogen, who avoided an oncoming Mayo pass rush to find senior Nick Williams for a 66-yard screen pass. That play put the Huskies on the board, followed later by a 36-yard field goal from junior Drew Henson to close their deficit to 17-10.

That’s when Mayo turned on the jets.

Smith again made it a two-score game with his second long rush of the night, sprinting in from 54 yards out to make it 24-10. On the very next play from scrimmage, Mayo senior Cayden Holcomb — who also caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown — intercepted a wayward pass from Bogen and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown. Smith then followed with a pick-6 of his own to blow the game wide open right before halftime.

Owatonna coach Jeff Williams hinted that these teams could have a rematch down the road, perhaps meeting in a section championship game for a second consecutive year.

“It’s going to take us a little longer for us to catch up to Mayo,” Williams said. “Will 9-10 weeks be enough? I don’t know. Mayo’s a pretty talented team. But it’s our job to make sure that our kids are seasoned veterans when October comes, and then we’ll kind of see where the chips fall. But that’s a good football team.”

Mayo’s Will Kipp (4) celebrates during a football game against Owatonna Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Huskies (0-1) didn’t go away entirely, with Bogen throwing for three second-half touchdowns to keep Mayo honest. But with a four-touchdown lead at the break, the Spartans were never in danger of losing their edge.

Even in the second half, after an opening-drive fumble in the third quarter led to a quick Owatonna touchdown, Mayo responded with a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that spanned 5 minutes, 55 seconds, capped by Smith’s fourth and final rushing touchdown of the night.

“We’ve had a tough time not being able to get over the hump with Owatonna, and not just Owatonna, but just us mentally getting over that hump when playing a big game,” Donny Holcomb said. “And it’s only Week 1. We have a ton of respect for Owatonna. They’re obviously a great team, well coached, and they’ve done it many times. So it’s fun to see the kids care about it so much and kind of reap the benefits of all the hard work that they’ve put in.”

Mayo travels to Northfield for a 7 p.m. clash next Friday.

MAYO 58, OWATONNA 31

Owatonna 7 3 7 14 — 31

Mayo 17 21 7 13 — 58

First quarter

M — Noah Smith 51 run (Mario Magnotto kick) 10:40.

M — Smith 4 run (Magnotto kick) 4:53.

M — Magnotto 29 field goal 2:04.

O —Nick Williams 66 pass from Taylor Bogen (Drew Henson kick) 1:05.

Second quarter

O — Henson 36 field goal 4:47.

M — Smith 54 run (kick blocked) 2:51.

M — Cayden Holcomb 46 interception return (Jackson Tran pass from Bennett Ellsworth) 2:35.

M — Smith 34 interception return (Magnotto kick) 1:02.

Third quarter

O — Ayden Walter 6 pass from Bogen (Henson kick) 6:49.

M — Smith 29 run (Magnotto kick) 0:54.

Fourth quarter

O — Walter 4 pass from Bogen (Henson kick) 9:25.

O — Williams 9 pass from Bogen (Henson kick) 5:02.

M — Holcomb 48 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick) 4:01.

M — Tore Pappenfus 52 run (kick failed) 2:37.

STAT -- MAYO OWT

First downs 17 15

Total net yards 405 327

Rushes-yards 34-286 31-13

Comp.-att.-int. 9-20-0 20-33-2

Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-2

Penalties-yds. 9-65 6-50

Punts-avg. 2-29 3-31.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

M — Smith 21-188, Pappenfus 1-52, Lebron See-Stadstad 4-45, Rudy Lazoya 2-22, Ellsworth 6-(minus-21). O — Dylan Maas 16-27, Drew Kretlow 2-11, Dezmond Nichols 3-5, Conner Grems 1-0, Bogen 9-(minus-30).

Passing

M — Ellsworth 9-20-119-0. O — Bogen 20-33-314-2.

Receiving

M — Holcomb 6-103, Dominic Stencel 1-11, Spencer Pearson 2-5. O — Williams 10-208, Walter 7-69, Caleb Hullopeter 1-25, Owen Korbel 1-8, Maas 1-4.