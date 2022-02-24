'The competitiveness in him is so awesome': Jacobson sparks Dodge County to playoff win vs. JM

KASSON — Nick Worden looked at his phone on the afternoon of Dec. 28 and saw that Cooper Jacobson was calling.

Jacobson, a star sophomore forward on the Dodge County boys hockey team, was calling to tell his coach that he’d be out two to three weeks with an upper-body injury. The Wildcats were scheduled to open play in the Kiwanis Festival in Rochester later that day. Jacobson had prepared to suit up and play until just a couple hours before game time, when his doctor delivered the news about his injury needing time to heal.

Worden’s first thought: This isn’t ideal, but at least Jacobson will be able to return by mid-to-late January.

Jacobson wasn’t quite as comfortable with the news, though.

“It was terrible,” Worden says now, with a laugh. “I remember him calling me from the doctor’s office, kind of flipping out and yelling at me through the phone, like ‘you can’t let this happen.’

“The level of competitiveness in him is so awesome. It’s great.”

Jacobson spent the next three weeks watching from the stands on game nights, a view he didn’t care for.

“It was tough,” he said. “It was good for the team to get those wins at the Kiwanis tournament, but … it was still tough to hear that news.”

Jacobson’s competitiveness was evident again Wednesday night, as he and his Dodge County teammates faced a win-or-go-home game against Rochester John Marshall in the first round of the Section One, Class AA boys hockey playoffs.

Jacobson set up teammate Carl Schutz for the game’s first goal, then scored the game winner late in the second period as the eighth-seeded Wildcats beat ninth-seeded JM 5-1 at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Jacobson’s two points give him 26 for the season, the second-most on the team behind fellow sophomore forward Gryffon Funke (40 points). Since returning from his injury on Jan. 11, Jacobson has 16 points in 15 games.

“Coop’s an awesome kid,” Worden said. “He’s going to be a leader of this team next year, for sure. He works his tail off, always has a positive attitude. He loves to compete and he hates to lose probably more than he loves to win.

“We’ve been continually tweaking his game the past couple years as he’s gotten older and matured. He’s going to be a heck of a hockey player.”

Jacobson helped the Wildcats get on the board first against JM when he snapped a quick pass to Carl Schutz, who scored on a clean look from the slot 5:48 into the game.

Adam Hegrenes tied it for JM two minutes later, slicing through the Wildcats zone, deking a defender and putting a wrist shot past goalie Isaac Dale.

The score remained 1-1 into the final two minutes of the second period. But with 1:20 to go in the second, Brett Ludvigsen and Jacobson found themselves with a 2-on-1 advantage deep in JM’s end. Ludvigsen threaded a perfect pass across the slot to Jacobson, who fired it past JM goalie Cody Vlasaty for a 2-1 lead.

That goal held up as the game winner.

Dodge County (16-10-0 overall) will now face top-seeded and No. 9-ranked Lakeville South (22-3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.

“It’s a pretty great chance for us,” Jacobson said of the opportunity to face South. “We have nothing to lose. We’ll go up there and throw everything we have at them.”

The Wildcats made it 3-1 against JM when defenseman James McPeak scored his sixth goal of the season with just 18 seconds to go in the second period. Dodge County tacked on two more late in the third — an empty-net goal by Funke (his 19th of the season) and a goal by Brendon Wolesky with 19 seconds to play.

John Marshall closes its season at 8-17-0. The Rockets were led Wednesday by junior goalie Cody Vlasaty, who was outstanding from start to finish. He made 40 saves on 44 shots-against, with three of the four goals he surrendered coming in the final two minutes of a period, as Dodge County was buzzing against a tired Rockets’ defense. He stopped 23 shots in the second period alone.

“An average goalie, we could’ve probably dropped 10 goals on them,” Worden said, “but (Vlasaty) was really good. He stood on his head tonight; that was really cool to watch.”

DODGE COUNTY 5, JOHN MARSHALL 1

John Marshall 1-0-0 — 1

Dodge County 1-2-2 — 5

First period — 1. DC, Carl Schutz 8 (Cooper Jacobson 16) 5:48. 2. JM, Adam Hegrenes 2 (unassisted) 7:32. Second period — 3. DC, Jacobson 10 (Brett Ludvigsen 5) 15:40. 4. DC, James McPeak 6 (Matt Donovan 11) 16:42. Third period — 5. DC, Gryffon Funke 19 (Jake Isaak 9) 15:34 (en). 6. DC, Brendon Wolesky 11 (Gavin Giesler 14, Ty Mullenbach 5) 16:41.

Shots on goal — JM 5-11-5—21; DC 10-25-10—45. Goalies — JM, Cody Vlasaty (L; 40 saves-44 shots); DC, Isaac Dale (W; 20 saves-21 shots). Power-play opportunities — JM, 0-for-2; DC, none. Penalties — JM, none; DC 2-4 minutes.

• • • • •

PB’s 3 STARS OF THE GAME

3. Isaac Dale, Dodge County: The senior goalie and team captain stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced — including 11 in the second period, when the score was still tied 1-1.

2. Cody Vlasaty, JM: The junior goaltender kept his team in the game, moving and tracking the puck well, stopping 40 of the 44 shots he faced.

1. Cooper Jacobson, Dodge County: The sophomore forward showed up in big spots, setting up the game’s first goal, by Carl Schutz, with a nice feed, then scoring the game-winning goal late in the second period.