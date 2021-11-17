The freshman half of Mayo's 1-2 goalie punch comes up big in rivalry game

Grace Kober was not a big fan of her coaches last week.

When Rochester Mayo opened its girls hockey season at Hastings, Kober was on the bench.

That’s the life she and fellow goalie Alivia Haakenson have become accustomed to: The Spartans happen to have two very talented goalies and only one net to defend come game time.

“She’s an extremely intense player,” Mayo head coach Mike McCormack said of Kober, who is just a freshman. “Last game, she didn’t play, and she was not a very happy camper with the coaching staff. But I like that as a coach, having a goalie battle.”

The Spartans most definitely have that this season, with a strong 1-2 punch in goal. Who is “1” and who is “2” on game day depends upon whose turn it is in the rotation.

Tuesday, Kober was “1” and she took advantage of her first opportunity to start this season. She made 27 saves, including 13 in the first period alone, when her team had to kill nearly six minutes of penalty time.

Mayo took a 3-0 lead during that time and held off a heavy third-period charge from rival Century/John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center to earn a 4-2 Big Nine Conference victory.

“Grace helped a lot (in the first period),” McCormack said. “Our penalty kill, because of the way Century runs its power play, we needed to go to a diamond and we don’t really understand the diamond yet. We covered it a little in practice (Monday) and we knew what Century’s power play would look like, and we got better as the game went on.

“Grace really kept us in it (on the penalty kill). And what she did tonight that I hadn’t seen her consistently do before is steering rebounds to the corners. Getting them into the quiet spaces is key. That’s going to burn seven seconds every time.”

While Kober and Haakenson, a sophomore, wage a friendly, yet fierce, battle for playing time on a daily basis in practice, perhaps no two players on the Spartans’ roster are happier to see the season begin. Both were limited to a handful of games last season, when Mayo played just nine games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haakenson finished last season 2-3-0, with a 3.12 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. Kober was 2-2-0, with a 1.66 GAA and .928 save percentage.

“Those two have some pretty funny battles in practice,” McCormack said with a laugh. “We do drills where we have nets side by side and they’re out there trying to score on each other.

“The first time I saw it, I thought ‘what are they doing?’ But competition like that makes everybody better.”

Mayo improved to 1-1-0 with its first win against rival Century/JM since the 2019-20 season. The Panthers fell to 0-2-0 with the loss.

Katie Cummings scored twice for the Spartans in the win, while Elle Roth and Elizabeth Arendt scored once each. Arendt’s goal, her first of the season, came in her first game of the season. She returned to the lineup on Tuesday, just one day after returning to practice.

“Having her back in the lineup as a senior and our leading returning scorer, she was sorely missed,” McCormack said.

Fiona Barry and Daelyn Williams scored for Century/JM in the third period, to cut Mayo’s lead to 3-2, but Cummings sealed the win with an empty-net goal, shot from her own offensive zone, with less than 4 seconds to play. That goal came just seconds after the Panthers nearly tied it on a shot that floated just wide of the net.

“These cross-town games, they’re as much about emotion as skill,” McCormack said. “Last year, Century came back and beat us when we played them, so it was nice to get that bank off the boards (on the empty-net goal) at the end.”

How They Scored

FIRST PERIOD

• Mayo 1, C/JM 0: Elle Roth got in a passing lane while forechecking deep in the Panthers’ zone and forced a turnover. She quickly sent a wrist shot high to the top corner over the blocker of C/JM goalie Abi Conners at the 4:54 mark.

• Mayo 2, C/JM 0: Just 58 seconds later, the Spartans struck again on a 2-on-2 rush. Claire Simes carried the puck deep into C/JM’s zone, then sent a centering pass to Katie Cummings, who drove hard to the side of the goal and poked it past Conners.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Mayo 3, C/JM 0: Mayo needed only another 34 seconds to make it 3-0, as again a great forecheck forced a Panthers turnover. This time Andrea Augeson fed Elizabeth Arendt, who scored her first of the season 6:30 into the game.

Mayo celebrates after a goal during a girls hockey game against Century/John Marshall Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

THIRD PERIOD

• Mayo 3, C/JM 1: Fiona Barry gets the Panthers on the board with a nice re-direct of a shot by Collette Barry just 2:47 into the third period.

• Mayo 3, C/JM 2: The Panthers pulled within a goal when Daelyn Williams stuffed a wraparound just between the pads of Spartans goalie Grace Kober at the 8:22 mark of the third. Kober thought she had stopped the shot, but the officials ruled the puck crossed the goal line.

• Mayo 4, C/JM 2: Cummings sealed the Spartans’ first win of the season with an empty-net goal shot from her own offensive zone.

Century/John Marshall’s Nina Luke (11) controls the puck during a girls hockey game against Mayo Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

Box score

MAYO 4, CENTURY/JM 2

Mayo 3-0-1 — 4

C/JM 0-0-2 — 2

First period — 1. MAYO, Elle Roth 1 (unassisted) 4:54. 2. MAYO, Katie Cummings 1 (Claire Siems 1) 5:56. 3. MAYO, Elizabeth Arendt 1 (Andrea Augeson 1, Franka Boesch 1) 6:30.

Second period — no scoring.

Third period — 4. CJM, Fiona Barry 1 (Collette Barry 1) 2:47. 5. CJM, Daelyn Williams 2 (Alix Gary 2) 8:22. 6. MAYO, Cummings 2 (unassisted) 16:56 (en).

Shots on goal — MAYO 4-11-7—22; CJM 13-5-11—29. Goalies — MAYO, Grace Kober (W, 1-0-0; 29 shots-27 saves); CJM, Abi Conners (L, 0-2-0; 21 shots-18 saves). Power-play opportunities — MAYO 0-for-4; CJM 0-for-6. Penalties — MAYO, 6-12 minutes; CJM, 4-8 minutes.

P-B's 3 Stars

• Grace Kober, G, Mayo: The freshman was outstanding between the pipes, stopping 27 of 29 shots, including all 13 she faced in the first period to keep a buzzing Century/JM offense off the board. Century/JM was 0-for-6 on the power play due in large part to Kober's effort.

• Elle Roth, F, Mayo: The sophomore got the Spartans on the board just five minutes into the game on a great anticipation play, intercepting a pass deep in the Century/JM end and firing a quick shot past Panthers goalie Abi Conners. Roth had multiple other scoring chances in the game, including two quality looks from her net-front spot on the power play.

• Abi Conners, G, Century/JM: The junior settled in after Mayo scored three times in the first 6:30 of the game and didn't allow a goal the rest of the way. She made 18 saves and helped the Panthers hold Mayo to an 0-for-4 night on the power play.