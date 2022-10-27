The future is bright for Mayo as youthful Spartans take second in state in girls tennis

This article will be updated later tonight with additional quotes and information.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mayo girls tennis team took a big step this season. The 2023 squad will look to take one more big step.

The Spartans, competing in the Class AA state tournament for the 25th time in 26 years, defeated Edina at the state tournament for the first time ever. Mayo's 5-2 win over Edina on Wednesday in the semifinals moved the Spartans to the state championship match. The Spartans won three of four singles matches and two of the three in doubles.

In the title match, No. 1 Minnetonka was too much for the Spartans. The Skippers earned a second straight state title with a 6-1 win over Mayo later on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

"We gave it all we had," Mayo senior Ella Dozois said. "There are no regrets."

Mayo had lost to Edina 6-1 earlier in the season before winning with a berth in the state finals on the line. The Spartans had lost 4-3 and 5-3 to a veteran Minnetonka squad in the regular season. But youthful Mayo couldn't close the gap in the championship match.

"You have to tip your hats to them, they deserve it," Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said of Minnetonka. "Hopefully this offseason we work hard because we have a very young team.Our top six of seven players are coming back so the future is bright."

While the Skippers have seven seniors on their 10-player squad, Mayo will lose just three seniors, all doubles players for the 2023 season.

Mayo, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, finishes the season 18-4. This marks the sixth time the Spartans have been the state runner-up in girls tennis.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Minnetonka 6, Mayo 1

Singles: Kelsey Phillips (Minn) def. Clarie Lofus 6-4, 6-4; Karina Elvestrom (Minn) def. Aoife Loftus 6-4, 7-6 (11); Kate Feist (Minn) def. Keely Ryder 6-2, 6-3; Ana Medina (Mayo) def. Carter Nye 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Meghan Jurgen/Sarah Shahbaz (Minn) def. Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Prondzinski/Emilija Medzuikaite (Minn) def. Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill 5-7, 6-0, 6-2; Arianna Fiedrahita/Alexa Cummings def. Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell 6-3, 6-2.

SEMIFINALS

Mayo 5, Edina 2

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-1, 6-1; Nicola Santoni (E) def. Aoife Loftus 7-5, 6-2; Keely Ryder (M) def. Astrid Kerrman 6-3, 6-4; Anna Medina (M) def. Abbey Perry 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Annie Klemmensen/Raya Hou 6-1, 6-4; Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill (M) def. Lauryn Schenck/Rashi Singh 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); Elena Loucks/Molly Bennett (E) def. Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).