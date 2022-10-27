SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The future is bright for Mayo as youthful Spartans take second in state in girls tennis

No. 3 Mayo suffered a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Minnetonka in the Class AA girls state tennis championship match on Wednesday.

Mayo tennis coach Jeff Demaray.jpg
Mayo girls tennis coach Jeff Demaray address his team after the Spartans suffered a 6-1 loss to Minnetonka in the Class AA state championship match on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 26, 2022 07:32 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This article will be updated later tonight with additional quotes and information.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mayo girls tennis team took a big step this season. The 2023 squad will look to take one more big step.

The Spartans, competing in the Class AA state tournament for the 25th time in 26 years, defeated Edina at the state tournament for the first time ever. Mayo's 5-2 win over Edina on Wednesday in the semifinals moved the Spartans to the state championship match. The Spartans won three of four singles matches and two of the three in doubles.

Also Read
092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6471.jpg
Prep
Lourdes girls tennis team does the improbable, beats Breck to win the state championship
The Lourdes girls tennis team turned things around completely in a few ways. And now the Eagles have their first state championship since 2010.
October 26, 2022 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6441.jpg
Prep
Mayo pulls off upset, reaches state girls tennis final
Mayo pulled a reversal on Edina, a team that beat it earlier this season. Mayo's 5-2 win came in the state girls tennis semifinals, lifting the Spartans into the 4 p.m. championship against Minnetonka.
October 26, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Prep
Lourdes advances to state girls tennis final
The Lourdes girls tennis team beat Providence Academy 4-3 in the state semifinals and will now play in the championship at 4 p.m.
October 26, 2022 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

In the title match, No. 1 Minnetonka was too much for the Spartans. The Skippers earned a second straight state title with a 6-1 win over Mayo later on Wednesday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

"We gave it all we had," Mayo senior Ella Dozois said. "There are no regrets."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo had lost to Edina 6-1 earlier in the season before winning with a berth in the state finals on the line. The Spartans had lost 4-3 and 5-3 to a veteran Minnetonka squad in the regular season. But youthful Mayo couldn't close the gap in the championship match.

"You have to tip your hats to them, they deserve it," Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said of Minnetonka. "Hopefully this offseason we work hard because we have a very young team.Our top six of seven players are coming back so the future is bright."

While the Skippers have seven seniors on their 10-player squad, Mayo will lose just three seniors, all doubles players for the 2023 season.

Mayo, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, finishes the season 18-4. This marks the sixth time the Spartans have been the state runner-up in girls tennis.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Minnetonka 6, Mayo 1

Singles: Kelsey Phillips (Minn) def. Clarie Lofus 6-4, 6-4; Karina Elvestrom (Minn) def. Aoife Loftus 6-4, 7-6 (11); Kate Feist (Minn) def. Keely Ryder 6-2, 6-3; Ana Medina (Mayo) def. Carter Nye 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Meghan Jurgen/Sarah Shahbaz (Minn) def. Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Prondzinski/Emilija Medzuikaite (Minn) def. Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill 5-7, 6-0, 6-2; Arianna Fiedrahita/Alexa Cummings def. Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell 6-3, 6-2.

SEMIFINALS

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 5, Edina 2

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-1, 6-1; Nicola Santoni (E) def. Aoife Loftus 7-5, 6-2; Keely Ryder (M) def. Astrid Kerrman 6-3, 6-4; Anna Medina (M) def. Abbey Perry 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Annie Klemmensen/Raya Hou 6-1, 6-4; Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill (M) def. Lauryn Schenck/Rashi Singh 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); Elena Loucks/Molly Bennett (E) def. Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS GIRLS TENNISROCHESTERMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Stewartville Assistant Volleyball Coach Jesse Riker
Prep
Riker knows both sides of Stewartville-KoMets rivalry
Jesse Riker was a member of K-M's 2016 volleyball team that went to the state tournament. Now, she coaches the KoMets longtime rival Stewartville.
October 26, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mayo Invitational Cross Country Meet
Prep
Cross country: Section 1 once again expected to be competitive
Many talented individuals and teams in the area will vie to continue their season on Thursday in the cross country section championships.
October 26, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Dover-Eyota vs. Goodhue Football
Prep
Goodhue turns the tables on Dover-Eyota, advances to section semifinals
Just 11 days after suffering a three-score loss at Dover-Eyota, Goodhue flipped the script Tuesday night, beating the Eagles 27-7 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal football game.
October 26, 2022 01:20 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 26, 2022 01:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports