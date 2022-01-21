The lure of prep schools delivers a hit to boys basketball

Kris Fadness doesn’t mince words.

“There are a lot of basketball pimps out there,” the Austin boys basketball coach said. “What they’re doing might not benefit the kid, but it benefits them.”

Fadness, one of the most successful basketball coaches in the state, is talking about a world in which high school hoops stars — and some of them not stars, at least not yet — are encouraged by out-of-state prep school coaches and Minnesota AAU spring and summer coaches to uproot from their high school teams and play at one of the hundreds of prep schools that have cropped up nationally.

Fadness lost two players this year to such moves, with standout guard Emmanuel Manyuon and former Austin teammate Junior Ledji leaving for Skyline Prep Hoops in Chandler, Ariz. In 2017, Both Gach left what would have been a state-title contending Austin team for Arizona Compass Prep, in Chandler.

Tim Theisen believes he knows AAU coaches’ motivation for encouraging such moves. But the longtime and hugely successful Osseo boys basketball coach sure doesn’t approve of it.

“For those AAU coaches, it puts a notch in their belt, being able to say they got a kid a scholarship to go to a prep school,” Theisen. “There is a real love-hate relationship for high school coaches with AAU programs. The fact that AAU coaches don’t always turn away those requests from prep schools, that bothers high school coaches.”

Mankato East and Mankato West have also each experienced the pain of losing a player to a prep school this school year. East senior TJ Kueth (a reserve for East last year) left for a little-known prep school in Florida, while West’s Buom Joch, a budding basketball standout, is spending his senior season at Alexandria (Va.) boarding school Episcopal High School.

Theisen had one of the state’s most high-profile prep-school transfer cases happen within his program this year. University of Minnesota signee Josh Ola-Joseph took his basketball act from Osseo to prep school power Arizona Compass Prep. Defending state champion Wayzata High School was hit just as hard, with the state’s top player, Cam Heide, opting to spend his senior year at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. Heide will play next year at Purdue University.

Both Ola-Joseph and Heide played on the same D1 Minnesota AAU team this summer.

Players leaving their high schools early to “grow their games” elsewhere used to be a move reserved mostly for hockey players, with all of the junior programs littered around the country. But it’s now a move that’s seeped into other sports, certainly including basketball.

It comes with regret from the high school basketball coaching community. They resent it not only because it disrupts their efforts to build something, but because they believe it also robs the departing athletes.

“It does hurt a little bit because as a high school coach, you’ve invested a lot into all of these kids,” Fadness said. “From a coach’s perspective, you also want to win. I’m a competitive person. When you have a team that you think can win a state title, you don’t want to lose one of your best players (to a transfer).

“And for the athlete, there’s nothing like the high school atmosphere of games, where you’re playing in front of your community and you get good crowds. I look at some of these prep school cracker-box gymnasiums, and nobody is watching.”

Austin's Both Gach tries to work inside around Hunter Koep of Northfield during their Section 1AAA championship in 2017 at Mayo Civic Center. Gach transferred to Arizona Compass Prep as a high school senior, before signing with the University of Utah. Post Bulletin file photo

Theisen points also to the severed relationships that happen when an athlete exits his high school prematurely.

Relationships are lost with their high school and community.

“They lose out on the camaraderie of their high school coaches and their teachers,” Theisen said. “And you don’t get the same fan base for their games. At Osseo, there might be 1,000 fans cheering your name at one of your games. But when you play a national schedule at a prep school, you don’t (have that). Plus, when a local athlete signs with the Gophers like Josh did, people want to watch him in high school. But when you leave (for a prep school), you lose out on that legacy.”

Few regrets for Manyuon

Austin’s Manyuon is five months into his time playing for Skyline Prep in Arizona.

The 6-3 senior, who averaged 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for Austin last season, has few regrets with his move.

He’d hoped to get some Division I offers this summer while playing for his high-powered AAU Grassroots Minnesota team, based in the Twin Cities. But they didn’t materialize.

So, he decided to go the prep-school route, landing on a Skyline Prep team that he says is full of Division I prospects. No Division I offers have materialized yet for Manyuon, but he’s hopeful they’ll start coming in February and March.

Whether that happens or not, he says his game has grown as he goes against such tough competition every day in practice and in games.

“It has been a big change in coming here (compared to Minnesota high school basketball),” he said. “The level of competition is really good. Players are taller, longer and more athletic and the game is a lot faster paced. Playing AAU, it was the same type of thing, so adjusting wasn’t that difficult. But I think the mental side of my game is a lot better now.”

Manyuon said he deliberated long and hard before deciding to leave Austin for a prep school. But in the end, he thought it was the best move for his future.

He still thinks it was the right move.

“I had to sit down and think about where I wanted to be in the future and if where I was at would get me there,” Manyuon said. “The whole recruiting landscape has changed, with COVID giving college players an extra year to play. Now, college coaches are mostly looking at the transfer portal, JUCO (junior college) guys and top-100 high school players. I just felt like Austin was maybe the last place that recruiters would come looking.”

Despite still feeling confident that he made the right decision in leaving Austin for his senior year, Manyuon admits to having longings for his hometown, Fadness, and family and friends.

“I am thankful for all I had there, and for coach Fadness having pushed me when I was there,” Manyuon said. “I miss it; home is where the heart is.”

The lure

Fadness, Theisen and Mankato East coach Joe Madson all understand the lure of prep schools.

It begins with the flattery of it all. A coach from a prep school in Arizona or Florida, or any distant location, singling out an athlete as someone they want in their program holds excitement for any teenager.

“Kids love to be recruited,” Fadness said. “And here, you have these recruiters telling them that they’re better than we are telling them they are. That starts with AAU people. Now, some AAU programs are really good and strong and understand what’s right. But there are others that just don’t get it.”

Austin boys basketball coach Kris Fadness has had three players transfer to prep schools in the last five years. Post Bulletin file photo

Beyond the thrill of the move to a new state and a new program is what some prep schools say they can do for a player.

Theisen admits that in many cases, what they’re promising really is true. It’s that they can begin training their athletes from the moment they arrive at their school, in August or September, and continue it through the school year. That’s a big bump from what the Minnesota State High School League allows, with its coaches only permitted in-season time with their athletes, as well as the months of June and July.

Prep schools go by their own rules. That means supervised weight-lifting sessions, individual workouts and team sessions can happen as often as they wish.

For a prospective player who’s trying to raise his game in order to draw the attention of college scouts, all of those resources can be tempting.

“The high school experience is so much more valuable, but it’s not as sexy as what an AAU coach can present to a kid (who he’s trying to push to a prep school),” Theisen said. “When you tell a kid that you can give them $40,000 for a prep school scholarship, that they can practice three days per week (before the season ever starts) and work out a few hours everyday, that’s tempting. I don’t fault any high school player for actually wanting to do this.”

Not that those $40,000 scholarships are being floated by each and every prep school. In fact, it's only a high-powered handful that offer such a thing. For every example of a well-endowed prep school, there are 30 more that are not remotely in that league.

Some prep schools, athletes have painfully discovered, are operating on a shoe-string budget. There have been numerous exposes on prep schools falling short in all kinds of areas, including such basics as housing and food, much less academic and athletic offerings.

“There is the lure of the prep school in that it may get you noticed,” Madson said. “These kids see some of the high fliers at the elite prep schools. So it gets to be a little bit of, ‘Let’s do that.’ But a lot of these prep schools aren’t like the Sierra Canyons (a pipeline for top college basketball programs, in California) of the world. A lot of these prep school teams are pretty average.”

Staying home

Rochester’s Richard and Jenny Hurt have two sons, both of whom were recruited by prep schools.

Michael Hurt and Matthew Hurt were All-State basketball players at John Marshall and in Matthew’s case a McDonald’s All-American. Michael went on to play for the University of Minnesota and Matthew for Duke University where he was an All-ACC player as a sophomore before leaving school early to turn professional.

John Marshall senior Matthew Hurt signed his letter of intent to play at Duke as his dad Richard Hurt looked on Friday, April 19, 2019, after announcing his decision to play for Duke next year. Post Bulletin file photo

Through their high school years, Richard heard plenty from prep school recruiters trying to lure his sons away from John Marshall.

While he allowed them their spiel, he says he was never remotely tempted to take his kids out of John Marshall.

Richard and Jenny were both born and raised in Rochester and attended JM as high schoolers.

The town and the school are a part of them. That, and the ability to have both boys home through their seniors years meant way too much to even consider the prep-school route.

The legacy that Michael and Matthew have left, Richard says, is hard to top.

“I’m selfish in this regard,” Richard said. “I’m selfish on behalf of myself in wanting to watch them play, and I’m selfish for Rochester. I can’t tell you how many people see me and ask about my kids. That is both humbling and flattering. But it is also indicative of how much influence they had on the community. JM and Rochester are our home. I wouldn’t change what we’ve had there for the world.”

Richard points to other athletes in and around Rochester who also had big impacts on their communities. He mentions Stewartville star basketball player Will Tschetter (2021 graduate), Lourdes all-around athlete Alyssa Ustby (2020 graduate), Mayo all-around athlete Michael Restovich (1997 graduate) and Mayo twins and basketball standouts Coco and Kelly Miller (1997 graduates) as just a few who also left a lasting legacy with their play.

And he feels bad about what has happened in Byron, with star basketball forward Ahjany Lee having transferred for his senior season to Twin Cities private school Totino-Grace.

Mankato East coach Madson says while keeping every kid from attending a prep school is impossible, it is that sense of community that Richard Hurt values that needs to win out.

“You hope that these young kids make enough connections in their community, with other players and fans, that they want to stay at the school they started at,” Madson said. “But I understand that sometimes kids are going to make other choices.”

• • • • • • • •

