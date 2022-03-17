'The Microwave' and 'The Thinker': Rochester Raiders seniors hope to end careers on high note

Jeff Copler knows exactly what the Rochester Raiders will have to replace next season, and he’s not looking forward to it.

The Raiders have a small senior class this season — just two players — but those two have been vital to leading the team back to the adapted floor hockey state tournament. Stuart Batterson and Noah Thomann play similar, yet different, roles for the Raiders, who take a 3-5-0 record into Friday’s 6:30 p.m. state quarterfinal matchup against Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

“Stuart and Noah are very similar when they play the defensive position,” Copler, the Raiders head coach, said. “They’re tall, they’re long, they can hit that long outlet pass, and the more we can break out of our zone and get the puck into the offensive zone, the better off we’ll be.”

Batterson and Thomann are also looking forward to playing in the state tournament for the first time. The 2020 tournament was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the entire adapted floor hockey season was canceled a year ago.

“It’s been a couple years,” Batterson said. “We had COVID that canceled our tournament two years ago and last year we didn’t even have a season. I’m just excited to play in my first ever floor hockey state tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at both of the Raiders’ seniors on the eve of their first — and final — floor hockey state tournament.

Batterson: The deep thinker

A few days after the Raiders closed their regular season with a 10-7 win against St. Paul Humboldt on March 1, Batterson approached the Raiders’ coaches with an idea.

The senior leader — and standout goalie — wanted to do anything he could to help the team in the defensive zone, but also by using his passing ability to get the Raiders out of their own end of the court and into the offensive end.

“He came to the coaches last week and decided he wanted to come out of the net and play a stand-up defense position at the state tournament,” Copler said. “He gave up his net because he felt that him playing defense makes us a better team.

“As soon as he came to the coaches, the rest of the team came behind him and said ‘yeah, this is best for the team.’ It’s hard to put into words (how much it means) when a goalie gives up his net right before the state tournament.”

That’s who Batterson is, though, Copler said. The 10th-year head coach could tell Batterson had contemplated the move for some time.

“He’s a deep thinker,” Copler said. “He’s always the first one at practice. He’ll come up and talk about the game or the practice the night before and give us his opinion.”

Batterson, who also plays adapted softball and soccer, is in his third season with the Raiders floor hockey team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been the most fun season I’ve had, being with so many new players and trying to be that good leader and help them improve every single day,” Batterson said. “It’s just been a fun experience.”

After losing six seniors from last year’s team, Batterson said he has most enjoyed watching the Raiders improve and grow into a strong team this season with many new faces in the lineup.

“We’ve improved just building chemistry together, getting to know one another and putting it all together as a team,” he said. “It’s not just one person doing everything.

“I feel like we’re playing our best, but there’s still more work to be done at the state tournament.”

Thomann: ‘The Microwave’

Thomann is in his first and only season on the Raiders’ floor hockey team — Copler said it took him a couple years of prodding to convince Thomann to become a hockey player, in addition to softball and soccer.

And the Raiders are certainly happy that Thomann joined the floor hockey team this season.

“I’ve nicknamed him ‘The Microwave’ because when he’s on the floor he gets us warmed up,” Copler said. “He’s 100 percent energy. He’s always moving, very fast down the floor with strong legs. He’s the tallest player on the team and he brings the energy when he’s on the floor, whether he’s in the wheelchair (defenseman position) or standing.”

Though he’s only played one season of floor hockey, Thomann said he’ll most miss just being part of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve gotten a lot better at shooting, stopping the puck, passing, playing good defense and really getting the team going,” he said. “I’ll just miss the Raiders, being around friends and practicing.”

Thomann’s competitive side came out when asked what he’s enjoyed most about his first floor hockey season.

“Working out, the practices, getting better,” he said, before adding with a smile, “and winning.”

Batterson said Thomann has improved greatly over the course of the season, and is a key player for the Raiders on the defensive end.

“He brings that joyful smile every single day,” Batterson said of Thomann, “but he also brings that hard work on the court and that’s what I love about him.”

Copler echoed Batterson, saying Thomann’s personality and work ethic will be greatly missed next season.

“It sure would’ve been wonderful to have had him for two or three years because he’s come a long way in the one year he’s played hockey,” Copler said. “We’re very excited to have him out, we just wish we’d have had him for more than a year.”

• • • • •

RAIDERS ROSTER

Seniors — G/D Stuart Batterson, D Noah Thomann. Juniors — C/F Joseph Hansen, C/F William Adamson, F/D Charlie Clark, F/D Calvin Rowland. Sophomore — F/D Samantha Morrissey. Freshmen — C/F Andrew Westerman, D/G Braeden Booth. Eighth-grader — F/D Elijah Yoder. Seventh-grader — F/D Nathaniel Barber.

Head coach — Jeff Copler. Assistants — Mike Dusso, Sean Healy.

• • • • •

ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY STATE TOURNAMENT

(At Bloomington Jefferson H.S.)

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Quarterfinals

5 p.m. — No. 1N Brainerd vs. No. 4S St. Paul Humboldt; No. 2S Minneapolis South vs. No. 3N Anoka-Hennepin. 6:30 p.m. — No. 2N Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka vs. No. 3S Rochester; No. 1S Dakota United vs. No. 4N Maple Grove.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Semifinals

10:30 a.m. — Brainerd/SPH winner vs. South/A-H winner; RHMW/Rochester winner vs. D.U./M.G. winner.

Consolation semifinals

9 a.m. — Brainerd/SPH loser vs. South/A-H loser; RHMW/Rochester loser vs. D.U./M.G. loser.

Fifth Place

12:15 p.m. — Consolation semfinal winners.

Third Place

2:15 p.m. — Semifinal losers.

Championship

2:30 p.m. — Semifinal winners.