'The most boring reaction to a hole-in-one ever': PIZM's Larson on his 'ho-hum' ace and his Division I future

Anders Larson is a senior on the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team and the defending Section 1AA medalist.

Larson helped PIZM win the section team championship and reach the state meet — where it placed fifth — last spring for the first time ever. The golf fanatic has committed to play Division I college golf at Tennessee Tech University, beginning this fall. First, though, he hopes to help PIZM win another section championship and get back to the state meet.

Larson is the subject of this week’s Saturday Sports Q&A:

POST BULLETIN: How has the spring gone so far? Is it odd to know it’s your last season of high school golf?

ANDERS LARSON: Yeah, it is, especially since this is only my second year with the team. I’m feeling more confident than ever, though. As a team, we have four guys fighting for our sixth (varsity) spot and they’re all legitimate players. They’re all guys who could fit right in the lineup and play with the varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

PB: Has the success the program has had in recent years sparked more interest in golf among younger athletes in Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa?

A.L.: Absolutely. We had 45 or so boys out last year and this year we’re upwards of 60. Our numbers have skyrocketed, which is fantastic for the program. That’s a good thing. We want kids out here on the range every day beating balls because, if you start as a sixth-grader, who knows where you’ll end up as an 11th- or 12th-grader.

PB: What was your summer like last year, after playing in the state high school meet?

A.L.: It was hectic. I played in 77 tournaments around seven different states. I thought that would be the year to get noticed by some colleges. My goal always was to play Division I-level golf and whatever happened after that, happened. Fortunately I got some looks, including by Tennessee Tech, which was great. Polk Brown, the coach there, is an awesome guy and a fantastic coach. I couldn’t be more excited to go down there and play for him.

PB: What sold you on Tennessee Tech as the place for you to go to college and to play golf?

A.L.: The moment we went down to Cookeville (population 33,500, approximately 80 miles east of Nashville) and talked to Polk on the official visit, I knew it was my home. … Everyone there, from our tour guide to the people who work in the shops there, they all went to Tech. It shows me it’s a fantastic school and community. And then I talked to all the (Tech golfers) and they all seemed to genuinely like being there. It’s a brotherhood, every single guy on the team. And you can see it in their tournament scores. They keep getting better, year after year.

PB: How did you end up on Tennessee Tech’s radar to begin with?

A.L.: I went down to Tennessee for an AJGA tournament last summer. I loved the state and I reached out to all of the Division I schools in Tennessee. Polk was the first one who got back to me and he wanted to keep in contact. I had a really good back-half of the summer last year … I qualified for the (State Amateur) and coach Brown came and watched two of the three rounds. When he got back to Tennessee a few days later we talked again. He offered an official visit and I was planned it out to get down there.

ADVERTISEMENT

PB: What did he see in you at the State Am that sold him on offering you a spot on the TTU team?

A.L.: For the first 18 holes that he watched, I didn’t strike it well, I didn’t chip it well, but I kept my head up and I putted well. I was able to finish 1-over. He was pleased with how I scrambled — you can’t fake it on a course like Rush Creek (in Maple Grove). I attribute my mental game and toughness to my parents; my dad has always been a big believer and advocate of just keeping your head up no matter what happens. I’ve ridden with that over my career and it works. That’s one of the things Polk said he liked the most, how if I hit a bad shot, I’d keep my head up and move on and somehow scramble and make a 4. He said that’s something you can’t teach; I’ve been that way from a young age. … When a coach comes to watch you, they don’t necessarily want to see you shoot a 64 — it’s great if you do — they want to watch how you react, how you carry yourself.

PB: What are some of the things you want to keep working on with your game?

A.L.: I read just about any golf book I can get my hands on. I listen to just about any golf podcast I can find. The common trend you keep on hearing is ‘distance.’ You hit the ball farther, you score better. Year after year, there are more stats backing that up. This spring, I’ve been in the weight room a lot … I’m starting to see the benefits of that now. And I want to keep improving my putting — 15 feet is where the money is made. At some point, you’ll get to a level of competition where it’s whoever can make the most 15-footers. That’s what I’m stepping into the next couple of years, so I have to get better from 15 feet and out, gain strokes on the green.

PB: You’re recovering from a knee injury. What happened and how has that affected your play?

A.L.: I tore my ACL at a soccer game. I wasn’t playing soccer … I was in the stands, I jumped up and landed extremely funny on it. I knew something was wrong as soon as it happened, but didn’t know the extent of it. Five months later — we were told at first it was a dislocated patella and MCL — then we had an MRI and sure enough, a torn ACL, two tears in my meniscus and a slightly torn MCL. A lot of problems. I passed up surgery — I would’ve missed this season and part of my freshman year at Tech — so I’ve been doing extensive physical therapy over the last six months. It delayed the process of obtaining some of my offseason goals in the weight room and cardio-wise.

PB: Has that downtime helped you in any way?

A.L.: I feel like it was a blessing in a way. It kept me working on my golf game. It’s certainly a block in the road, but … it feels good now when I’m walking. I have to push (a cart) because I can feel it when I carry (a golf bag). Everything has checked out so far, I just have to minimize my celebrations (laughs) and when I jump and run around.

ADVERTISEMENT

PB: You recorded your second-ever hole-in-one about 10 days ago in a meet on your home course, Pine Island Golf Course. How did that play out?

A.L.: I was on the back end of traveling back from Pebble Beach. I was on about five hours of sleep, but super excited to be playing in a tournament here. I started out the round ho-hum, just was mentally drained by about hole 12. I was kind of coasting in, then we got to 16. It’s kind of a funnel pin position and I visualized the shot going right-to-left and spinning off the hill down close to the pin. I couldn’t have hit the shot any more like I pictured it in my head. It landed on top of the hill and spun down and was rolling right at it. It kept trickling and trickling and trickling.

PB: Did your playing partners notice right away?

A.L.: I was playing with (PIZM teammate) Joe Scripture and he goes “dude, I think that’s going in” and then the ball disappeared. I think everyone in my group was more excited than I was, because I was so tired. But the ball went in and my heart skipped a beat for a second. I gave everyone high-fives — I didn’t jump up and down. Joe said it was probably the most boring reaction to a hole-in-one that you’ll ever see. I wish I could’ve been in a little better mental state just to celebrate a little better.

PB: What’s your favorite course in southeastern Minnesota?

A.L.: The Jewel (Lake City) is tough to beat. It’s manicured extremely nicely. It’s another course you can’t fake it around, especially when the wind is blowing and it eliminates the players who are launching the ball in the air. You have to hit a lot of real golf shots to get around it. It’s challenging. You have to get off the tee well with those tree-lined fairways. I love everything about it.

PB: What’s the toughest course to play in this part of the state?

A.L.: In the middle of the summer, I’d say Oak Summit (in Rochester). It’s so tough. I’ll hit a wedge from 100 yards out and if you land in the middle of the green, half of them will stop and half are going to run off. It’s very Carnoustie-like, very links-ish. Some shots don’t get rewarded, some do, it could be different from day to day.

PB: Your favorite course you’ve played, anywhere?

A.L.: I just got back from Pebble Beach about two weeks ago. That was extremely fun. Every view is 10 times better in person than what you see on TV. You step up on the hole 6 tee box and look down at the fairway…

PB: What’s the most reliable club in your bag?

A.L.: I’d say my putter. I can always lean on my putter. That goes back to the mental aspect of it. If you’re not striking the ball well, you just have to find a way to get on the greens and if you have a strong mental game and trust your putter, you can get around a course.