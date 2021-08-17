The PB's Tough 20: High school wrestlers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22
We've looked at the top returning boys and girls basketball players, as well as the top returning high school football players, in southeastern Minnesota over the past month. Today we look at the PB's "Tough 20," the top returning wrestlers in southeastern Minnesota for the 2021-22 season.
Southeastern Minnesota is annually home to some of the best high school wrestlers in the state.
The 2021-22 season will be no exception, with a handful of college commits -- including a pair of Division I-bound wrestlers -- leading the way.
Three area wrestlers captured state championships last season and two of them are back this year.
We close our look at the top returning athletes in winter sports with the Post Bulletin's "Tough 20."
Here is our educated guess at the top 20 returning high school wrestlers in the area (in alphabetical order):
THE 2021-22 TOUGH 20
Max Balow
Senior, Lake City
Balow was one of the top heavyweights in southeastern Minnesota last season and advanced out of a tough section to place sixth in the state in Class AA, finishing 33-5. Balow is a two-time All-HVL selection who owns 51 career falls.
Bennett Berge
Senior, Kasson-Mantorville
The senior-to-be is poised to go down as one of the best high school wrestlers in Minnesota history. The four-time individual state champion announced his commitment to South Dakota State University last week. There he’ll wrestle for his older brother Brady, who will be an assistant coach with the Jackrabbits. Bennett went undefeated at 182 pounds last season (29-0) and is 154-13 over the past four seasons. He needs just 11 wins in his senior season to hit 200 for his high school career.
ADVERTISEMENT
Donavon Felten
Senior, GMLOS
Went 32-2 last season and was ranked No. 6 in the state in Class A at 145 pounds in the final poll by The Guillotine. Was robbed of a postseason when he was deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and was held out of the section tournament.
Cole Glazier
Junior, Kasson-Mantorville
Glazier went 25-3 last season and earned a third-place finish at 160 pounds in the Class AA state tournament. The KoMets’ standout enters his junior year with 120 career victories. He was ranked third in Class AA, by The Guillotine, in last season’s final state poll.
Gavin Gust
Junior, Dover-Eyota
One of the toughest wrestlers to beat in southeastern Minnesota, Gust went 32-1 at 145 pounds last season. His lone loss was a tight 5-3 setback in the state semifinals, but Gust bounced back immediately with a 8-5 OT victory over Zack Fier of Minneota in the state third-place match.
Logan Henningson
Junior, Winona
Went 15-2 as a sophomore and was the top seed in the Section 1AAA tournament at 132 pounds before being upset in the semifinal round. Henningson was ranked No. 8 at 132 in Class AAA in The Guillotine’s final rankings.
Brodie Kellen
Junior, Dover-Eyota
Kellen went 31-5 last season, which culminated with a fifth-place finish in the Class A state tournament at 132 pounds. Kellen showed his grit by winning three win-or-go-home matches to advance to the state quarterfinals. He then won a 3-OT match against Austin Kiecker of BOLD to earn fifth place.
Jack Krier
Sophomore, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Krier was ranked No. 7 at 106 pounds in the final state rankings by The Guillotine last spring. He qualified for state as a freshman and drew Section 1A rival Anthony Romero of GMLOS in the quarterfinals. Krier fell to Romero in that match, but battled his way back to a fifth-place finish and a 30-4 record.
Anthony Moe-Tucker
Senior, Kasson-Mantorville
After a fourth-place finish at 220 pounds in last year’s Class AA state meet, Moe-Tucker enters his final high school season with 70 career wins. The two-time state placewinner went 21-7 a year ago and was ranked No. 4 by The Guillotine in the final Class AA 220-pound state rankings. He was ranked behind two seniors and Section 1 rival Gavin Nelson of Simley, who will be a junior this year.
Maddox O’Reilly
Senior, Goodhue
O’Reilly placed third at 138 pounds at the state meet a year ago, when he finished 26-5 overall. O’Reilly dug deep at state and showed his toughness by going to double-OT to win the third-place match. He is the fifth of five O’Reilly brothers — joining older siblings Bailee, Kaleb, Kelby and Baxter — to make it to the state tournament.
Maxwell Petersen
Senior, Byron
Petersen, a North Dakota State University commit, went 35-2 last season as a junior and placed second in the state in Class AA at 138 pounds. He has qualified for the state championship match each of the past four seasons, winning a state title at 106 pounds as an eighth-grader in 2018. He’s 158-9 over the past four years and, aside from Berge, may be the best pound-for-pound wrestler in southeastern Minnesota. Petersen finished the season ranked second in the state, behind Section 1 rival Chase DeBlaere of Simley.
Gavin Peterson
Junior, Cannon Falls
Battled his way to the state quarterfinals and finished 29-5 as just a sophomore last season, at the 106 weight class in Class AA. Peterson, who was ranked No. 3 in the final state poll of the season, won his two section-meet matches by pin, then went 3-1 at the Super Sectional, including winning a true-second place match to qualify for state.
Brandon Ross
Senior, Caledonia/Houston
Perhaps nothing speaks more to the competitor that Ross is than what he had to say after capping an undefeated season with a state title last spring.
“It means a lot but I still have another year,” Ross told the PB back in March. “We’re hopefully going to come back for another one. I have to get right back to work as soon as possible.”
Ross went 32-0 en route to his 120-pound Class A championship in 2020-21. The St. Cloud State commit is 68-7 over the past two years with two consecutive state championship match appearances.
Grady Schott
Senior, Chatfield
Schott lost just once all season in 2020-21 and finished second at 182 pounds in the Class A state tournament, falling to unbeaten Tyson Meyer of Minnewaska Area in the state final. Schott stormed his way through the Section 1A and Super Section 1A/4A meet, pinning all three of his opponents en route to a state quarterfinals berth. He finished the year 30-1 and helped the Gophers go 22-1 in regular season duals.
Calvin Singewald
Sophomore, Cannon Falls
Singewald moved up from 106 to 113 pounds last season because teammate Gavin Peterson had locked down the 106-pound slot. It turned out to be a perfect move for Singewald, who advanced all the way to the Class AA quarterfinals. He finished his freshman season 29-4 and will be one of the anchors of the Bombers’ lineup this season.
Jacob Thompson
Senior, Byron
A two-time state meet qualifier, Thompson went 27-5 last season at 126 pounds. He is a two-time All-HVL pick and was a team captain last season. Thompson battled his way through a True-Second place match at the Section 1AA/4AA Super Sectional to qualify for the Class AA state quarterfinals.
Jett Thoreson
Senior, St. Charles
The Saints’ senior standout enters his final high school season with 105 career victories. Had a tremendous postseason, going 5-1 across the Section 1A and Super Section 1A/4A meets, with four pins and an 8-1 decision. Won a true-second place match in 1:25 at the Super Section meet against Chatfield senior Tate Karver to qualify for the Class A state meet at 152 pounds.
Logan Vaughan
Senior, Kasson-Mantorville
Like Ross, Vaughan is a St. Cloud State commit. The four-time state meet qualifier has placed in the top four in all four of his state appearances, including a Class AA runner-up finish at 145 pounds last season, when he finished 27-2. Vaughan enters his senior season with 139 career wins. He was ranked No. 1 in the final Class AA 145-pound state rankings by The Guillotine last season, prior to the state tournament.
Luke Williams
Senior, Pine Island
Williams is a sleeper on this list. He wrestled just 15 matches last season, and was undefeated going into the Section 1AA meet, where he earned the No. 1 seed and won two matches to advance to the Super-Sectional. Williams finished his season 13-2, a win shy of a state tournament berth. He was ranked No. 2 in the state in the final regular-season rankings by The Guillotine. The Panthers’ standout went 37-5 in 2019-20, when he placed fourth in the state at 106 pounds.
Kail Wynia
Senior, Kasson-Mantorville
Wynia went 27-3 last season as a junior and placed third in the state at 170 pounds, one of the most challenging weight classes in the state. A mainstay in the KoMets' lineup the past two years, Wynia enters his senior year with 93 career wins. He was ranked No. 5 in the final Class AA 170-pound state rankings by The Guillotine last season.