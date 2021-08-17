SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

The PB's Tough 20: High school wrestlers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22

We've looked at the top returning boys and girls basketball players, as well as the top returning high school football players, in southeastern Minnesota over the past month. Today we look at the PB's "Tough 20," the top returning wrestlers in southeastern Minnesota for the 2021-22 season.

032021.N.RPB.CLASSA_INDV_WRESTLING.164.jpg
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Hayden Straumann in a 145-pound match during preliminary rounds of Class A individual wrestling on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Century high school in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
August 17, 2021 12:00 PM
Southeastern Minnesota is annually home to some of the best high school wrestlers in the state.

The 2021-22 season will be no exception, with a handful of college commits -- including a pair of Division I-bound wrestlers -- leading the way.

Three area wrestlers captured state championships last season and two of them are back this year.

We close our look at the top returning athletes in winter sports with the Post Bulletin's "Tough 20."

Here is our educated guess at the top 20 returning high school wrestlers in the area (in alphabetical order):

• • • • • • • •

• • • • • • • •

THE 2021-22 TOUGH 20

Lake City heavyweight Max Balow, left, wrestles Kenyon-Wanamingo's Armani Tucker during a triangular in Kenyon on Feb. 25, 2021. Balow is looking to make a statement at this year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Lake City heavyweight Max Balow, left, wrestles Kenyon-Wanamingo's Armani Tucker during a triangular in Kenyon on Feb. 25, 2021. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Max Balow

Senior, Lake City

Balow was one of the top heavyweights in southeastern Minnesota last season and advanced out of a tough section to place sixth in the state in Class AA, finishing 33-5. Balow is a two-time All-HVL selection who owns 51 career falls.

Berge Tough 20
Kasson-Mantorville’s Bennett Berge, bottom, wrestles Becker's Caden Dewall in the 2021 Class AA 182-pound state championship match on March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Bennett Berge

Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

The senior-to-be is poised to go down as one of the best high school wrestlers in Minnesota history. The four-time individual state champion announced his commitment to South Dakota State University last week. There he’ll wrestle for his older brother Brady, who will be an assistant coach with the Jackrabbits. Bennett went undefeated at 182 pounds last season (29-0) and is 154-13 over the past four seasons. He needs just 11 wins in his senior season to hit 200 for his high school career.

Felten Tough 20
GMLOS's Donavon Felten, top, wrestles Dover-Eyota's Treyton Thesing in a 145-pound match during the Section 1A team wrestling championship Feb. 15, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Donavon Felten

Senior, GMLOS

Went 32-2 last season and was ranked No. 6 in the state in Class A at 145 pounds in the final poll by The Guillotine. Was robbed of a postseason when he was deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and was held out of the section tournament.

Glazier Tough 20
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier, right, wrestles Simley's Cael Berg in a 160-pound semifinal match in the Class AA state wrestling championships on March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Cole Glazier

Junior, Kasson-Mantorville

Glazier went 25-3 last season and earned a third-place finish at 160 pounds in the Class AA state tournament. The KoMets’ standout enters his junior year with 120 career victories. He was ranked third in Class AA, by The Guillotine, in last season’s final state poll.

Gust Tough 20
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust, right, wrestles Border West’s Jace Olson in a 132-pound match at the 2020 Class A state meet, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

Gavin Gust

Junior, Dover-Eyota

One of the toughest wrestlers to beat in southeastern Minnesota, Gust went 32-1 at 145 pounds last season. His lone loss was a tight 5-3 setback in the state semifinals, but Gust bounced back immediately with a 8-5 OT victory over Zack Fier of Minneota in the state third-place match.

Henningson Tough 20
Winona's Logan Henningson, right, wrestles Kyler Wong of Wayzata in a 126-pound match at the 2020 Class AAA state wrestling meet in St. Paul. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

Logan Henningson

Junior, Winona

Went 15-2 as a sophomore and was the top seed in the Section 1AAA tournament at 132 pounds before being upset in the semifinal round. Henningson was ranked No. 8 at 132 in Class AAA in The Guillotine’s final rankings.

Kellen Tough 20
Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen, top, wrestles St. Charles' Chace Kobs in a 132-pound match during a regular-season dual Feb. 12, 2021, in Eyota. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Brodie Kellen

Junior, Dover-Eyota

Kellen went 31-5 last season, which culminated with a fifth-place finish in the Class A state tournament at 132 pounds. Kellen showed his grit by winning three win-or-go-home matches to advance to the state quarterfinals. He then won a 3-OT match against Austin Kiecker of BOLD to earn fifth place.

Krier Tough 20
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jack Krier, top, wrestles Goodhue’s Hayden Holm in a 106-pound match during a wrestling triangular Feb. 23, 2021, in Mazeppa. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Jack Krier

Sophomore, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Krier was ranked No. 7 at 106 pounds in the final state rankings by The Guillotine last spring. He qualified for state as a freshman and drew Section 1A rival Anthony Romero of GMLOS in the quarterfinals. Krier fell to Romero in that match, but battled his way back to a fifth-place finish and a 30-4 record.

Moe-Tucker Tough 20
Kasson-Mantorville’s Anthony Moe-Tucker, top, wrestles Waseca’s Jacob Hertzog in a 285-pound match at the 2020 Class AA state meet, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

Anthony Moe-Tucker

Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

After a fourth-place finish at 220 pounds in last year’s Class AA state meet, Moe-Tucker enters his final high school season with 70 career wins. The two-time state placewinner went 21-7 a year ago and was ranked No. 4 by The Guillotine in the final Class AA 220-pound state rankings. He was ranked behind two seniors and Section 1 rival Gavin Nelson of Simley, who will be a junior this year.

O'Reilly Tough 20
Goodhue's Maddox O'Reilly, top, wrestles against Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Beau Jurrens in a 145-pound match during the Section 1A meet on March 10, 2021, at Rochester Century High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Maddox O’Reilly

Senior, Goodhue

O’Reilly placed third at 138 pounds at the state meet a year ago, when he finished 26-5 overall. O’Reilly dug deep at state and showed his toughness by going to double-OT to win the third-place match. He is the fifth of five O’Reilly brothers — joining older siblings Bailee, Kaleb, Kelby and Baxter — to make it to the state tournament.

Petersen Tough 20
Byron’s Maxwell Petersen, right, wrestles Fairmont/Martin County West’s Lucas Jagodzinske in a 138-pound semifinal match in the Class AA state wrestling tournament on March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Maxwell Petersen

Senior, Byron

Petersen, a North Dakota State University commit, went 35-2 last season as a junior and placed second in the state in Class AA at 138 pounds. He has qualified for the state championship match each of the past four seasons, winning a state title at 106 pounds as an eighth-grader in 2018. He’s 158-9 over the past four years and, aside from Berge, may be the best pound-for-pound wrestler in southeastern Minnesota. Petersen finished the season ranked second in the state, behind Section 1 rival Chase DeBlaere of Simley.

Peterson Tough 20
Cannon Falls’ Gavin Peterson wrestles Scott West’s Matt Randolph in a 106-pound quarterfinal match of the Class AA state wrestling championships on March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Gavin Peterson

Junior, Cannon Falls

Battled his way to the state quarterfinals and finished 29-5 as just a sophomore last season, at the 106 weight class in Class AA. Peterson, who was ranked No. 3 in the final state poll of the season, won his two section-meet matches by pin, then went 3-1 at the Super Sectional, including winning a true-second place match to qualify for state.

Ross Tough 20
Caledonia/Houston's Brandon Ross reacts after winning the Class A state wrestling meet 120-pound championship match on March 27, 2021 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Forum News Service file photo / Joe Brown

Brandon Ross

Senior, Caledonia/Houston

Perhaps nothing speaks more to the competitor that Ross is than what he had to say after capping an undefeated season with a state title last spring.

“It means a lot but I still have another year,” Ross told the PB back in March. “We’re hopefully going to come back for another one. I have to get right back to work as soon as possible.”

Ross went 32-0 en route to his 120-pound Class A championship in 2020-21. The St. Cloud State commit is 68-7 over the past two years with two consecutive state championship match appearances.

Schott Tough 20
Chatfield’s Grady Schott, left, wrestles Kimball Area’s Haden Rosenow in a Class A state meet 182-pound match on March 20, 2021, at Rochester Century High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Grady Schott

Senior, Chatfield

Schott lost just once all season in 2020-21 and finished second at 182 pounds in the Class A state tournament, falling to unbeaten Tyson Meyer of Minnewaska Area in the state final. Schott stormed his way through the Section 1A and Super Section 1A/4A meet, pinning all three of his opponents en route to a state quarterfinals berth. He finished the year 30-1 and helped the Gophers go 22-1 in regular season duals.

Singewald Tough 20
Cannon Falls’ Calvin Singewald wrestles Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Victor Franco in a 113-pound quarterfinal match at the Class AA state meet on March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Calvin Singewald

Sophomore, Cannon Falls

Singewald moved up from 106 to 113 pounds last season because teammate Gavin Peterson had locked down the 106-pound slot. It turned out to be a perfect move for Singewald, who advanced all the way to the Class AA quarterfinals. He finished his freshman season 29-4 and will be one of the anchors of the Bombers’ lineup this season.

Thompson Tough 20
Byron's Jacob Thompson, right, wrestles in a 126-pound Class AA state tournament match against MAHACA's Ethan Lebrija on March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Jacob Thompson

Senior, Byron

A two-time state meet qualifier, Thompson went 27-5 last season at 126 pounds. He is a two-time All-HVL pick and was a team captain last season. Thompson battled his way through a True-Second place match at the Section 1AA/4AA Super Sectional to qualify for the Class AA state quarterfinals.

Thoreson Tough 20
Jett Thoreson of St. Charles, right, battles Chatfield's Sulley Ferguson during a 152-pound quarterfinals match in the Section 1A wrestling meet on March 10 at Rochester Century High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Jett Thoreson

Senior, St. Charles

The Saints’ senior standout enters his final high school season with 105 career victories. Had a tremendous postseason, going 5-1 across the Section 1A and Super Section 1A/4A meets, with four pins and an 8-1 decision. Won a true-second place match in 1:25 at the Super Section meet against Chatfield senior Tate Karver to qualify for the Class A state meet at 152 pounds.

Vaughan Tough 20
Kasson-Mantorville’s Logan Vaughan, top, wrestles Big Lake’s Dillon Browen in a 145-pound quarterfinal match of the Class AA state wrestling championships on March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Logan Vaughan

Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

Like Ross, Vaughan is a St. Cloud State commit. The four-time state meet qualifier has placed in the top four in all four of his state appearances, including a Class AA runner-up finish at 145 pounds last season, when he finished 27-2. Vaughan enters his senior season with 139 career wins. He was ranked No. 1 in the final Class AA 145-pound state rankings by The Guillotine last season, prior to the state tournament.

Williams Tough 20
Pine Island's Luke Williams, left, wrestles Simley's Cash Raymond during the Section 1AA 106-pound championship match on Feb. 22, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Luke Williams

Senior, Pine Island

Williams is a sleeper on this list. He wrestled just 15 matches last season, and was undefeated going into the Section 1AA meet, where he earned the No. 1 seed and won two matches to advance to the Super-Sectional. Williams finished his season 13-2, a win shy of a state tournament berth. He was ranked No. 2 in the state in the final regular-season rankings by The Guillotine. The Panthers’ standout went 37-5 in 2019-20, when he placed fourth in the state at 106 pounds.

Wynia Tough 20
Kasson-Mantorville’s Kail Wynia, right, wrestles Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart’s Cale Luthens in a 170-pound Class AA state quarterfinal match March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Kail Wynia

Senior, Kasson-Mantorville

Wynia went 27-3 last season as a junior and placed third in the state at 170 pounds, one of the most challenging weight classes in the state. A mainstay in the KoMets' lineup the past two years, Wynia enters his senior year with 93 career wins. He was ranked No. 5 in the final Class AA 170-pound state rankings by The Guillotine last season.

Related Topics: WRESTLING
