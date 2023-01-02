The Sports Year In Review: Alex VandenHouten's most memorable stories of 2022

1. Schott overcomes broken neck to play key role for Chatfield

There are many stories in life that simply seem like they are made for the big screen of a movie theater.

Chatfield junior football player Kail Schott found himself entrapped in one on the morning of April 1, 2022.

That day started just like many others.

He woke up early, rolled out of his bed and into his pickup truck to head to morning weight lifting at Chatfield High School. But as Schott was making his way down a hill with a blind corner on County Road 6, not far from his home in Utica, there were four draft horses with two of their foals standing illegally in the middle of the road.

Schott never saw them, colliding with the horses at 55-60 miles per hour, knocking him unconscious and sending his truck another 600 feet down a hill. When he awoke, he then heard another collision. He sprinted up the hill where he saw a dead horse, then another, then another one and another car, which had collided with one of the four dead horses.

When help finally arrived, that is when it began to dawn on everyone the severity of Schott’s injuries.

At the hospital it was found he had fractured two bones in his neck and had internal bleeding. He was told the probability of playing sports again was unlikely. Depression set in, but Schott never lost out hope that he would return to the football field.

Through strength, perseverance and a good support group, he was able to do just that.

He became a key cog for the Gophers as they returned to the Class AA state championship game. In that game, Schott scored on a 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Now his focus is on the wrestling mat, where he hopes to become a state-qualifier for the second consecutive year.

2. Elsmore continues to defy the doubters, even her dad

Girls wrestling continues to be the fastest growing sport in America.

Yet, many female grapplers have had to overcome much to help make that possible in what has traditionally been regarded as a male-only sport.

Pine Island freshman Lauren Elsmore knows that better than most.

In fact, her own father — former Lake City wrestler and state runner-up Jason Elsmore — was unsure about girls wrestling, especially for his daughter. Yet, when young Lauren kept pestering him to let her wrestle while at her brother’s wrestling tournaments, Jason Elsmore found himself pulling out the extra small singlet he had in the back of the car. She competed hard that day, but Jason had hoped it would be a one time thing. Yet, she wanted to keep going.

The next tournament was tougher and the one after that, she took an even worse beating.

Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore prepares to wrestle Simley's Charli Raymond in the first-ever 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Once again, Jason kept waiting for her to say enough.

That day never came.

Lauren ended up falling in love with the sport, continuing to show others — like her father — that girls can wrestle, too.

She made history in 2022, competing in the first ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament — something her father, who has become an ambassador for the sport, helped get on track. Lauren placed second at 100 pounds as just an eighth-grader. Her and Jason are the first father/daughter to place second at state.

3. Duellman sends Dover-Eyota to state

For Jackson Duellman, the scene many high school wrestlers dream about was all set.

Here he was with the Section 1A wrestling championship dual tied at 30-30 and a chance to send his Dover-Eyota squad to its first state tournament since 2007.

Yet, it didn’t start in a promising manner.

He trailed Chatfield’s Caden Nolte 6-2 entering the third period and looked visibly gassed.

Dover-Eyota's Jackson Duellman celebrates his win in the 285-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

But he never lost faith. His teammates didn’t either.

They loudly implored Duellman on as he found an extra gear. Soon, seemingly the whole Mayo Civic Center was doing the same. Utilizing his quickness and the little energy he had left, Duellman turned the tables on Nolte, scoring nine points in the third and final frame, before riding out the victory for an 11-7 win by decision.

It sent the whole Dover-Eyota bench, including head coach Brian Lehnertz into an absolute frenzy. It’s one the good people in the communities of Dover and Eyota won’t forget anytime soon.