The Sports Year In Review: Guy N. Limbeck's most memorable stories of 2022

1. Mayo swimmer goes extra mile to overcome lung disease

Aiden Johnson wanted to be a competitive swimmer very badly and he wasn’t going to let anything slow him down.

Having lung damage did slow him down for a while, but it didn’t keep him from taking part in the sport that he loves.

Johnson is a senior at Mayo High School and one of the captains for the Spartans boys swimming and diving team. He is also an inspiration to every teammate who swims for the Spartans.

Johnson started as a competitive swimmer when he was in elementary school. But he was always sick and out of breath, and his family realized something wasn’t quite right. Johnson was finally diagnosed with a chronic lung disease when he was a freshman, during his first season on the Mayo varsity.

It was then that Johnson began to put in extra work to make sure he cleared his lungs so he could be at his best while swimming. Johnson had been trying to get by at 30 percent of his lung capacity.

After it was discovered that he had pulmonary function problems, Johnson started using a machine to help clear his lungs so it is easier for him to breathe. He uses a Vest Airway Clearance System machine to help clear his lungs. But it is a process that he has to do twice a day, for 30 minutes at a time.

Johnson has gone many extra miles while swimming in the pool. Now he was making the same effort outside of his training to assure he could swim at a peak level.

The effort has been worthwhile as Johnson has been a state qualifier and after high school he will attend prestigious Carleton College, where he will continue his swimming career.

2. Caledonia beats P-E-M in triple overtime

With a Class AA state berth hanging in the balance, Caledonia and Plainview-Elgin-Millville squared off in an epic contest in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game at Mayo Civic Center that went to three overtimes.

P-E-M, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA, led by six points with just 22 seconds left in regulation. But Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in the state, rallied behind elite senior Eli King to tie the score at the end of regulation.

Caledonia's Eli King is greeted by teammates in the locker room after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

King converted a three-point play with 15.7 seconds remaining and followed with a steal and hoop with 13.0 seconds left to cut P-E-M's lead to 54-53. Junior Aeron Stevens, who led P-E-M with 27 points and 12 rebounds, hit a free throw with 11.4 seconds left to put the Bulldogs up 55-53. But King completed Caledonia's rally with a hoop with 2.7 seconds left to tie the score and send it to the first overtime.

Peyton Schumacher nearly won the game for P-E-M in regulation when his half-court attempt hit the backboard and twisted off the rim. Caledonia had two shots at the end of the first OT to win the game, but both spun out.

The Warriors (27-1) led 61-59 late in the second OT before P-E-M's Connor McGuire tied the game with two clutch free throws with 7.3 seconds left.

Finally in the third overtime, Caledonia took control and went on an 11-0 scoring run for an improbable 72-61 victory.

"It was probably the most fun game I've played in for sure," said King, who led Caledonia with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

The Warriors would lose to eventual state champion Annandale in the state semifinals and then went on to win the third-place game. Caledonia had placed second at state in 2021.

3. Royals win state championship

Matt Meyer really wanted to win a state championship with the Rochester Royals amateur baseball team and he was trying to make it happen anyway possible.

The left-handed pitcher, a former minor leaguer, was already the staff ace for the Royals, but Rochester had come up short of a Class B state title in recent seasons.

But that didn't stop Meyer from seeking out every possible potential player that could help give the Royals the advantage that they needed.

Well, 2022 turned out to be the season for the Royals. They won their third Class B state title in franchise history and first since 2006.

The Royals defeated Champlin Park 4-3 in 12 innings in the championship game. The Royals had to rally in thrilling fashion, getting two runs in the bottom of the 12th to win the title. Rochester finished 5-0 in the tourney and Champlin Park needed two wins over the Royals to win the title.

The Rochester Royals, including Matt Meyer (front right), celebrate after winning the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Dundas, Minn. Meyer was named the tournament's MVP and top pitcher as the Royals won their third Class B state title and first since 2006. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo

Meyer was 4-0 with an 0.75 ERA in the tournament and he got the win in relief in the title game. He was named the tourney MVP, and was selected All-Tournament as were teammates Drew Block, Logan Milene and Bo McClintock.

Meyer was the driving force behind bringing in some key pieces for the Royals. When Matteo Finocchi, who was 9-0 this season, and McClintock moved to Rochester, Meyer reached out to them to join the Royals. He did the same when long-time professional player Dan Lyons moved back to the city. All three had vital roles in Rochester’s state tournament run.