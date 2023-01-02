99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Sports Year In Review: Pat Ruff's most memorable stories of 2022

As part of the PB's Sports Year In Review series, our four sports reporters will offer their three most memorable stories of 2022. Pat Ruff looks back on a pair of coaches who led their teams on memorable postseason runs, and a pole vaulter who soared to new heights.

Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton head coach Lonnie Morken hugs his daughter Sahara Morken after their 3-1 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
January 02, 2023 03:00 PM
1. Mabel-Canton coach Morken the people’s choice

It’s tough to find a coach as beloved as Mabel-Canton volleyball man Lonnie Morken.

Walk in the vicinity of Morken at any tournament and the number of greetings he receives is endless: “Hey Lonnie, hi Lonnie, go get ‘em Lonnie.”

Morken, a Hall of Famer, has been coaching volleyball at Mabel-Canton for 29 years. His teams have been among the top handful in the state in Class A seemingly every year. But getting to the state tournament had been a trick, with Section 1A renowned for its strength. Entering this past season, Morken’s Cougars had advanced to state just twice, the latest in 2001, and had lost in the Section 1A championship 10 times between 2002 and 2021.

Now, make it three times to state under Morken. Mabel-Canton did it with a 3-1 upset win over No. 4-ranked Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the section title match.

And when it was done, Morken was mobbed. And this sports reporter had to wait and wait and wait for the crowd to clear around the Cougars beloved coach before he could finally get to him for an interview.

Seeing that look on Morken’s beaming face and all of the back slaps, hugs and happy tears all around him, it made for the happiest wait I may ever have.

2. Mayo’s Holcomb goes from devastated to inspired

Donny Holcomb had never been through a football loss as excruciating as the one that hit him and his Mayo team on Nov. 12.

Mayo was playing in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals against the only team that had beaten it all year, No. 1-ranked Mankato West. This time, though, things had gone exceedingly well for the Spartans. Mayo led by 11 points with just more than 8 minutes left in regulation.

But then arrived the biggest dagger of Holcomb’s football life. West finished the contest on a 14-0 scoring run, including throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass into the back of the end zone on fourth down, with 15 seconds left.

091721-MAYO- CENTURY-FOOTBALL-6147.jpg
Mayo head coach Donny Holcomb had his team just miss getting to the state football semifinals, losing in the waning seconds to No. 1-ranked Mankato West this past season.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Holcomb had never been so broken-hearted over a football game. But the morning after the game, a Sunday, Holcomb was rescued. The rescuer was running back/defensive lineman Rudy Loyoza. The senior star did it by sending Holcomb a text message, Lozoya requesting that Mayo gather for one more team weight-lifting session at 6 a.m. the following day, just as they’d done almost non-stop since the previous season had ended.

Holcomb was at first incredulous, then jubilant. The latter came after watching almost the entire Mayo football team arrive at 6 that Monday morning and seemingly have the time of their lives.

“Those kids all showed up and they showed up with so much whooping and hollering you’d have thought they’d just won a state championship,” Holcomb said. “They were having a blast. And it wasn’t just the seniors. It was almost every kid on that varsity.”

And Holcomb’s reaction to all of that?

“I told them, ‘I’m crying on the inside,’” Holcomb said. “This just shows you the power of sports and that it’s not just about winning.”

3. Pine Island’s White climbs unheard of heights

Jarod White’s “climb” has been one to behold.

So was the 2022 Pine Island graduate’s attitude as he established himself as the greatest high school pole vaulter that Minnesota has ever seen.

White could have been cocky, beating his chest and milking his sports fame. Instead, he’s been the opposite. The muscular and speedy White just kept doing his thing, quietly taking onlookers’ breath away every step and vault of the way.

060321.JAROD.WHITE.section.2.jpg
Pine Island's Jarod White set a pair of state records, including having the best vault in the state's history, 16-feet-9 done this summer.
Contributed / Jerry Olson

After setting the state meet record with a vault of 15-feet-9 as a junior, he became the state’s all-time record holder by clearing 16-2 in last spring’s section meet, then cleared 16 feet in the state meet one week later to re-establish that mark, before finally sailing an astonishing 16-9 this summer in a national meet in Michigan.

He’d entered the season hoping to somehow, some way clear 16-5.

“I was flabbergasted when I went 16-9,” White said. “I was bouncing off the wall, on Cloud 9.”

My experience with White couldn’t have been better. He thanked me after every interview I ever did with him. He even mailed me a small copy of his senior picture, writing on the back of it his appreciation for my coverage of him through his high school years.

Now, White is at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Don’t expect him to change. He’ll be the same guy — humble, great and appreciative.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
