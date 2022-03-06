SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

The sweet taste of revenge: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust avenges last year's loss to win Class A title

The junior didn't miss his second chance at Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 06, 2022
ST. PAUL — When Gavin Gust saw he was going to be facing Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold only one thing crossed his mind: payback.

Leibold handed Gust his only loss last season in the 145-pound Class A semifinals.

"When I saw I was wrestling him in the finals, I thought I'm going to get my revenge here," Gust said.

The Dover-Eyota junior did just that.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6110.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Gust was in control throughout, using his strength to knock off Leibold by a 5-2 decision to claim the Class A 152-pound title on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gust, who placed fifth at 138 as a freshman and third at 145 last season, finally capturing a state title was a dream come true.

"I can't even describe how happy I am," Gust said. "I just worked so hard this offseason. I manifested being a state champion and it finally happened."

After helping Dover-Eyota place fourth in Class A at the team state championships on Thursday, Gust won comfortably by major decision and a 7-0 decision in his first round and quarterfinal.

That set up a rematch of the Section 1A 152-pound championship against St. Charles senior Jett Thoreson.

The result was the same as it was a week ago with Gust just holding off Thoreson by a 5-4 decision in a great battle to set up another date with Leibold.

Gust waited Leibold out, before securing a takedown with 39 seconds left in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Gust added an escape early in the third, before a takedown about 20 seconds later to cap off a junior season that saw him go 40-1.

"It just comes down to working hard every single day, even in the offseason," Gust said. "You have to put your life to wrestling."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a season that will Gust will take with him until the end of time.

"It was a great season," Gust said. "I'm just so thankful for all my teammates, and everyone that helped me get here.

"I looked up to so many guys that won state titles. I looked at that and said, I want to be one of those guys."

