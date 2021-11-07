The wait is over: Mayo heading back to state after 24-year absence

It’s been a 24-year journey.

Along the way, the Mayo High School football team has had its share of competitive squads; it’s share of hopeful postseason runs. Yet time after time, the Spartans’ state-tournament ambitions have been stymied by their section rivals. Time after time, their hopes of securing recognition as one of Minnesota’s best teams have fallen short.

Until this year.

The sixth-ranked Spartans have undoubtedly been the best team in Section 1AAAAA all season. On Saturday, they at last made their claim to that title official with a 38-33, come-from-behind victory over perennial powerhouse Owatonna to clinch their first section title in 24 years.

Mayo at one point trailed by 16 points against the Huskies — three-time Class 5A state champions and the team that beat Mayo 30-28 in last year's section final — but through sheer will, the Spartans found a way to bounce back against an opponent that has so often stonewalled their attempts to qualify beyond the section tournament.

At long last, Rochester will once again have a Class AAAAA representative at state.

Mayo will face Section 4 champion Mahtomedi at noon Saturday at Woodbury High School. The winner will play six days later in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“There are a lot of alumni that have stakes in this program, even now. We’re just so proud and so happy,” said Mayo coach Donny Holcomb, whose team will take on Mahtomedi next week in the Spartans’ first state quarterfinal appearance since 1997.

“This win isn’t just for this team. It’s for everybody. But for this team, it’s a reflection of all the hard work they’ve put in, not only this season, but over the last 4-5 years.

“I’m just so happy for this group.”

Mayo (10-1) had previously dispatched the Huskies in comfortable fashion earlier this fall, toppling the Huskies 58-31 in both teams’ season opener on Sept. 3. After that game, Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said that his team had “a lot of getting better to do” after what was an admittedly humbling result for his team.

Just more than nine weeks later, it’s clear that his team had done exactly that.

The first 17 minutes of Friday’s game stood as evidence.

Despite Mayo seizing the game’s first lead via Carter Holcomb’s 11-yard TD reception midway through the first quarter, the Huskies responded in a big way, reeling off 23 unanswered points en route to a sizeable 23-7 lead with 5:21 to play in the second quarter. Senior running back Dylan Maas was the catalyst for Owatonna in its first-half pursuits, rushing for two touchdowns while catching another en route to 200 total yards in the first half.

Maas eventually finished the game with a whopping 290 rushing yards on 34 attempts in what eventually resulted in the final prep game of his career.

“He had some big holes tonight that he could run through, and he made some huge plays,” Williams said. “And a lot of the resilience that we had tonight was displayed by him and has ability to just get out there and make big plays.”

Maas’ final touchdown of the first half, a 5-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey, marked a serious danger point for the Spartans, who, again, have seen their season end at the hands of Owatonna more than once since 1997.

They weren’t about to let it happen again.

Down 16 with just more than five minutes to play before halftime, the Spartans marked the first stage of their comeback with their passing game, as Ellsworth found Noah Smith wide open in the flat for an uncontested 53-yard TD. Following a missed PAT, that touchdown made it a 10-point game, 23-13, with exactly two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Mayo’s defense then forced the Huskies into their first punt attempt of the game, which resulted in the Spartans regaining possession on their own 47-yard line with 50 seconds on the clock.

One play later, Ellsworth found Cayden Holcomb with an inch-perfect pass, which went for a 53-yard passing touchdown to bring Mayo back within three points at the break.

“We’re an aggressive team. We’re always going to take our shots,” said Cayden Holcomb, who finished with a game-high 118 receiving yards on six receptions.

“We knew we were coming back. This is the best team we’ve had in a long time.”

The Spartans did, indeed, come back.

They took their second lead inside the first two minutes of the second half, and they didn’t even need their offense to do it.

The Huskies’ offense inherited the second-half kickoff, but three plays into its ensuing drive, Mayo junior Jamal Beale stripped Owatonna WR Carter Johnson along the far sideline. Beale then took the same fumble that he forced to the house for a 35-yard score, reclaiming the lead for Mayo for the first time since the 7:41 mark of the first quarter to make it 26-23 in favor of the Spartans.

Just more than two minutes later, Maas rushed in his third and final touchdown of the night from 19 yards out to reclaim a 30-26 lead for the Huskies.

“And a lot of the resilience that we displayed was shown by him and his ability to just get out there and make a big play,” Williams said. “He was able to get us back on the board and back in the lead.”

But Maas’ career-best performance wasn’t enough to keep the Huskies in front.

Smith was the difference maker from that point on for the Spartans. His 6-yard TD run late in the third quarter made it 32-30 Mayo. Owatonna junior kicker Drew Henson kicker then drilled a 39-yard field goal — his second FG of the night — but that wasn’t enough to keep the Huskies in front, as Smith later added a 31-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to give the Spartans their fourth and final lead of the night.

“We’ve been getting beat by Owatonna in the section championship game for years, so we finally did it,” said Smith, who finished with 142 total yards and three scores.

“We finally beat them. It feels amazing.”

Said Ellsworth: “It really boosts our confidence. Owatonna is a great team. Kudos to them. They played a great game. But when we’re faced with adversity, our team just proved that we can respond when it matters most.”

NO. 6 MAYO 38, OWATONNA 33

Owatonna 16-7-7-3 — 33

Mayo 7-13-12-6 — 38

First quarter

M — Carter Holcomb 19 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Mario Magnotto kick), 7:41.

O — Dylan Maas 69 run (Drew Henson kick), 7:23.

O — Maas 60 run (kick failed), 4:52.

Second quarter

O — Henson 38 field goal, 10:31.

O — Maas 5 pass from Jacob Ginskey (Henson kick), 5:21.

M — Noah Smith 53 pass from Ellsworth (kick failed), 2:00.

M — Cayden Holcomb 53 pass from Ellsworth (Mganotto kick), :42.

Third quarter

M — Jamal Beale 35 fumble return (kick blocked), 10:14.

O — Maas 19 run (Henson kick), 7:59.

M — Smith 6 run (kick failed), 3:31.

Fourth quarter

O — Henson 39 field goal, 9:15.

M — Smith 31 run (pass failed), 7:15.

TEAM STATISTICS

O — M

First downs 14 — 15

Total net yards 331 — 339

Rushes-yards 43-270 — 21-111

Comp.-att.-int. 8-15-1-61 — 13-22-0-228

Fumbles-lost 2-2 — 1-1

Penalties-yds. 5-45 — 8-75

Punts-avg. 1-24 — 4-40.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: O — Maas 34-290, Grant Achterkirch 4-8, Ginskey 5-minus 28; M — Smith 15-89, Cayden Holcomb 2-30, Tore Pappenfus 1-2, Ellsworth 3-minus 10.

PASSING: O — Ginskey 8-15-1-61; M — Ellsworth 13-22-0-228.

RECEIVING: O — Carter Johnson 3-20, Ayden Walter 2-19, Lane Wagner 1-11, Nick Williams 1-6, Maas 1-5; M — Cayden Holcomb 6-118, Carter Holcomb 6-57, Smith 1-53.