The Week Ahead: 6 Games to See in Rochester this week

The start of high school sports playoffs is still more than a month away, but Rochester is home to three holiday tournaments this week, as the Rotary Holiday Classic boys and girls basketball tournaments are held at the Mayo Civic Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament is held at the Graham Arena complex Tuesday through Thursday.

Here are six games — two from each tournament — local sports fans won’t want to miss:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake City vs. Totino-Grace (11:15 a.m. Tuesday): This is one of — if not the — marquee matchups of the Rotary Classic. Totino-Grace brings a 6-2 record into the tournament and the No. 6 ranking in the state in Class AAA. Lake City is also 6-2 and ranked No. 4 in Class AA. Totino is coming off an impressive 72-32 victory against Hill-Murray, the No. 8-ranked team in Class AAA. One of the Eagles’ two losses this season came against unbeaten Blaine. Lake City is on a four-game winning streak, after a 2-2 start. Its only losses have come against HVL powers Byron and Goodhue (ranked No. 6 in Class AA). Lake City averages 62.6 points per game and allows 47.8, while Totino scores 65.9 PPG and allows 53.2.

Lourdes vs. White Bear Lake (2:45 p.m. Tuesday): Lourdes and White Bear Lake are off to strong starts against challenging schedules. Lourdes (5-2) has lost only to perennial Section 1 powers Stewartville and Dover-Eyota. Lourdes has scored big early season wins against Caledonia, Kasson-Mantorville and Byron. White Bear Lake is outscoring opponents just 51.4-48.2 per game, but has played in just three games decided by less than 10 points. Most nights it’s been blow-out or blown-out. The Bears’ three losses came against sub-.500 Centennial and Park-Cottage Grove, and No. 3-ranked Minnetonka.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Byron's James Durst (22) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Byron. Durst scored 12 points as Byron posted a 61-50 victory. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

Byron vs. Mayo (6:45 p.m. Tuesday): Byron has picked up where it left off a year ago, with a 7-1 start to this season. The defending Section 1AAA champion Bears’ lone loss came against unbeaten Buffalo, which has won all six of its games so far by double digits. Byron — led by standouts James Durst, Jaxon Marine and Trent DeCook — has played three games decided by five points or fewer, including a 1-point win against Stewartville last Thursday. Mayo (2-2) has played just four games so far, and has wins against solid New Prague and John Marshall teams. The Spartans’ losses have come against Big Nine Conference title contenders Mankato East and Mankato West. Mayo is led by 6-6 guard Makuei Riek, who will be one of the more intriguing players to watch at this week’s tournament. Mayo faces back-to-back tough tests at the Rotary; following Tuesday’s game against Byron, the Spartans face Lake City at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the final game of the tournament.

Stewartville vs. Century (6:45 p.m. Wednesday): Century has turned things around after an 0-2 start (which included a loss to top-10 ranked Owatonna). Century has won three consecutive games, including an eye-opening 68-65 win against perennial southeastern Minnesota power Austin last Tuesday. The Panthers are led by 6-7 senior Jaden Wysocki, who is committed to play Division II college ball at Minot (N.D.) State University. Stewartville is 5-2, its losses coming against two of the best teams in the state — Byron (60-59) and Caledonia, the No. 3-ranked team in the state in Class AA. The Tigers have already earned a few impressive victories, beating Lake City (65-61), Lourdes (75-40) and Pine Island (66-50).

BOYS HOCKEY

Fargo South vs. Mayo (7:45 p.m. Tuesday): Perhaps the premiere matchup of the opening day of the Kiwanis Festival is the game scheduled to start last. South/Shanley (5-2-0) is ranked No. 4 in the most recent North Dakota state poll; its only losses coming as one-goal setbacks against No. 3-ranked Fargo Davies (1-0) and No. 1-ranked Grand Forks Red River (3-2). South/Shanley has five players averaging a point per game or more, led by Junior forward Zach Boren (5-7—12). Mayo (4-1-0) might be the deepest team in southeastern Minnesota, and it has one of the top — if not the top — goalies in the area. Senior Tate Cothern is 2-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. He’s coming off a 37-save shutout against Section 1AA rival Farmington.

Lourdes’ Charlie Kielty (5) takes a shot during the first round of the Section 1A boys hockey tournament against Austin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Luverne vs. Lourdes (7:30 p.m. Tuesday): These teams met just 10 days ago, with Lourdes shutting down and shutting out the Cardinals, 4-0, at Luverne. That dominant effort is no guarantee of success this time around, though. This matchup features some dynamic scorers. The 6-1-0 Eagles, who are on a six-game winning streak, are led by senior forward Matt Mahoney (11-3—14), while Luverne is paced by sophomore Patrick Kroski (11-13—24) and junior Brock Behrend (6-13—19). The difference in this one could be that Lourdes has the best goalie in the Blue Division. Sophomore Xander Carter-Kleven is 5-1-0 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. He was in net and made 23 saves when the Eagles shut out the Cardinals on Dec. 18. Lourdes also, has one of the top-scoring defensemen in the tournament, senior Charlie Kielty (5-5—10).