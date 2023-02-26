This time Century over the top as Panthers claim Section 1AA swimming and diving team title

This article will be updated later tonight with additional quotes, information and pictures.

ROCHESTER — After coming so close in the past three seasons, the Century boys swimming and diving team claimed a Section 1AA championship on Saturday.

The Panthers had been the meet runner-up two times in the past three years. But they were not to be denied this time as they topped Lakeville South 482-427 to win the seven-team event.

“Nine years in the making, it feels incredible,” Century senior Jensen Richard said. “Everyone has worked so hard to get here. Everyone did their best and swam hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo finished fourth and John Marshall was seventh.

It was Century's first section team title since 2014 and the last win by a Rochester team since Mayo won four straight from 2016-19.

“They guys deserve it, they worked so hard,” Century coach Linda Freeman said.

Century had two individual section champions and one relay winner in the event. The Panthers had state qualifiers in eight of the 12 events. The top two in each swimming event earned Class AA state berths along with anyone meeting a pre-set time standard. The top four divers also qualified for state.

Richard won the 100 backstroke for Century while Jack Homme claimed the title in the 50 freestyle. Homme was also part of Century's winning 400 freestyle relay along with Andrew Linden, Gavin Potter and Owen Kelly.

Mayo senior Alonso Montori earned state berths in both his individual events as he was the runner-up in both the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Section 1AA swimming/diving results

Team scores

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Century 482, 2. Lakeville South 427, 3. Lakeville North 334, 4. Mayo 318, 5. Owatonna 164, 6. Farmington 158.5, 7. John Marshall 99.5.

Individual results, winners, Rochester top 8

(* — state qualifiers, # — section record)

200 medley relay — 1. Lakeville South* 1:35.66#, 2. Century* (Andrew Linden, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram) 1:38.32. 4. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson, Alonzo Montori) 1:39.75, 5. John Marshall (John Njeru, Andrew Ogren, Paul Njeru, Andrew Sonnabend) 1:48.94.

200 freestyle — 1. Gage Boushee* (LS) 1:40.37, 2. Alonzo Montori* (Mayo) 1:41.78, 4. Gavin Potter* (Cen) 1:44.86, 8. Nicklaus Gustafson (Mayo) 1:54.12.

200 IM — 1. Ethan LaBounty* (LS) 1:55.21, 4. Jensen Richard (Cen) 1:59.37, 5. Grady Bargfrede (Cen) 1:59.47, 6. Ben Weingarten (Mayo) 2:00.60, 7. Eli Holmes (Cen) 2:01.84.

50 freestyle — 1. Jack Homme* (Cen), 3. Owen Kelly (Cen) 22.06, 5. Nathan Kram (Cen) 22.37, 8. Albert Hu (Cen) 22.87.

Diving — 1. Porter Woodson* (LS) 421.95, 4. Silas Wagstaff* (Cent) 322.15, 7. Kael Berry (Cent) 241.95.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 butterfly — 1. Noah Cochran* (LS), 2. Homme* (Cen) 51.26, 4. Hu (Cen) 53.37, 6. Aiden Johnson (Mayo) 54.30, 7. Payton Mitchell (Mayo) 55.12, 8. William Truskowski (Cen) 56.62.

100 freestyle — 1. Boushee* (LS) 46.18, 2. Montori* (Mayo) 47.38, 3. Kelly (Cen) 48.14.

500 freestyle — 1. Jonah Hoffman* (LN) 4:44.73, 2. Potter* (Cen) 4:51.36, 3. Weingarten (Mayo) 4:53.22, 5. Mitchell (Mayo) 5:07.37, 7. Grant Garrison (Cen) 5:18.42.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Lakeville South* 1:27.75, 2. Century* (Homme, Kram, Hu, Kelly) 1:28.26, 5. Mayo (Gustafson, Larson, Porrata, Simon Argue) 1:32.93, 7. John Marshall (P.Njeru, Ogren, J.Njeru, Sonnabend) 1:36.51.

100 backstroke — 1. Richard* (Cen) 51.80, 4. Linden (Cen) 55.57, 5. Atkinson (Mayo) 55.72, 7. Joe Vesterby (Cen) 57.27, 8. Johnson (Mayo) 1:00.26.

100 breaststroke — 1. Krance* (LN) 57.32, 3. Bargfrede (Cen) 1:00.49, 4. Zhang (Cen) 1:01.02, 5. Holmes (Cen) 1:02.41, 6. Kram (Cen) 1:02.41, 7. Porrata (Mayo) 1:04.26, 8. Ogren (JM) 1:05.25.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century* (Homme, Linden, Potter, Kelly) 3:13.79, 4. Mayo (Weingarten, Atkinson, Argue, Montori) 3:17.27, 7. John Marshall (Noah Lemke, Alex Younk, Eli Norris, Maxwell Nguyen) 3:46.58.