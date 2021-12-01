SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Three from Rochester among area players in All-Star Football game

The 60th All-Star Football Game will be held Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium and a number of area players will be members of the South squad.

SMITH-HOLCOMB.ALL-STAR.DUP-FOOTBALL-9120.jpg
Mayo seniors Noah Smith (20) and Cayden Holcomb (12) are among the area seniors who have been selected to play for the South squad in the annual Minnesota All-Star Football Game, which will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
December 01, 2021 01:18 PM
Share

Three players from Rochester have been selected to play in the 60th All-Star Football Game.

The event features outstanding senior players from around the state in a South vs. North game format. The game will be held at noon Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This marks the 49th straight year of the game and the fifth since joining a partnership between the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

Wide receiver Cayden Holcomb and running back Noah Smith will represent Mayo on the South squad. The duo helped the Spartans win a Section 1AAAAA title and earn a Class AAAAA state tournament berth this season.

John Marshall offensive lineman Ben Laack is also on the South squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Johnson, who helped LeRoy-Ostrander win a Nine-Man state championship, will be a member of the South team as a wide receiver. He played quarterback for the Cardinals during the season and rushed for more than 2,800 yards with 39 touchdowns.

Other area players on the South squad include quarterback Drew Kittelson of Blooming Prairie, offensive lineman Blake Carlson of Goodhue, offensive lineman Kendrick Otto of Cannon Falls, defensive lineman Clay Nielsen of Randolph and Owatonna linebacker Grant Achterkirch. Carlson is injured and not expected to play.

Class AAAAA state champion Mankato West will have four players on the South team, in quarterback Jacob Eggert, wide receiver Mekhi Collins, linebacker Ryan Haley and defensive lineman Gannon Rosenfeld.

Jeff Johnson, who guided Chatfield to a Class AA state championship, will be one of the assistant coaches for the South. Marc Franz of Rogers (North) and Ray Betton of Shakopee (South) will serve as the game’s head coaches.

Tickets are available at www.vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/minnesota-football-showcase with all proceeds going directly to the MFCA and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.

