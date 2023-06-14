Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Three Section 1 golfers near top of leaderboard at Class A state meet

Fillmore Central, Fishbaugher sit third in the team race at the Class A boys golf state meet, with the leaders in sight and one round to go.

1A Golf Meet
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen watches his drive during the Section 1A boys golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Lawstuen is tied for ninth after the first round of the Class A state meet on Tuesday in Becker. He's one of three Section 1 golfers in the top 10.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 8:44 PM

BECKER — A common phrase among high school golfers and coaches in Minnesota goes something like this: “You can’t win a state championship on the first day of the state meet, but you can definitely lose it.”

In other words, golfers and teams can play themselves out of title contention on Day 1, while others work to keep themselves within striking distance.

Jake Fishbaugher knows exactly how to do that. In his fourth trip to the Class A state meet, Fishbaugher didn’t play himself into the lead on the opening day, but the Fillmore Central senior has the leader well within his sights going into Wednesday’s final round.

Fishbaugher is one of three golfers from Section 1 who are in the top 10 at state after the first round, joined by Southland's Nicholas Edland and Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen.

Fishbaugher had an up-and-down start to Tuesday’s round at Pebble Creek Golf Course, making three bogeys, one birdie and five pars on his first nine holes (he started on Pebble Creek’s back nine). He was on target and on fire over the final seven holes, though.

After making bogey on holes No. 1 and 2 (his 10th and 11th of the day), Fishbaugher sat at 4-over-par for the day. Then he got aggressive and birdied Nos. 3 and 4, the latter a 165-yard par-3 that he made a “2” on. He then parred four of the final five holes, with a birdie on his 17th hole (the 370-yard, par-4 8th hole) to shoot a 35 on his second nine and finish the day at 1-over-par 73.

He’ll start Wednesday afternoon’s final round — the last 18 holes of a storied high school career that includes multiple Section 1A medalist honors — in fifth place, three shots out of the lead and one shot back of a trio of players tied for second.

And just like their senior leader, the Falcons didn’t play themselves out of contention on Tuesday, but kept themselves within striking distance of the lead, in their first trip to state as a team in eight years.

Beyond Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central’s other five players — one junior, three sophomores and an eighth-grader — all finished within five shots of each other, giving them a 331 team score. The Falcons are nine shots back of leader Lakeview (322) and seven shots back of second-place Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (324).

Fillmore Central was aided by an 84 from Brock Sikkink, 87s from Aiden Arnold and Anthony Kiehne, an 88 from junior Luke Hellickson and an 89 by eighth-grader Brody Srsen.

The leaders

• Lakeview had three players finish within 10 shots to par to take a two-stroke lead after Round 1 of the Class A state meet. Sophomore Carson Boe shot an even-par 72, while classmate Lane Arends finished at 7-over 79, and senior Ethan Schwankl is at 10-over 82. Senior Jordan Fischer capped the team’s scoring with an 89. Second-place W-H-A is paced by sophomore Parker Brock’s 74.

• Defending state medalist Cole Witherow of New Life Academy in Woodbury is back in the top spot. Witherow, now a senior, shot 73-73–146 last year to beat Fertile-Beltrami’s Rylin Petry by one stroke. He’ll go into his final round of high school golf with a two-shot lead after being the only player to break par Tuesday, shooting a 2-under 70. His round included an incredible six birdies, as well as two bogeys and one double-bogey. Three golfers are two shots back, at even-par 72: B-B-E’s Brady Schwinghammer, Lakeview’s Carson Boe and Martin County West’s Hunter Schmidt. Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher is one more shot back, at 73.

Section 1 highlights

• In addition to Fishbaugher, two other Section 1 players will start the final round of the season in the top 10. Lanesboro senior Hayden Lawstuen and Southland’s Nicholas Edland, a junior, are in a four-way tie for ninth place, at 5-over 77. Lawstuen made nine pars and two birdies in his round, while Edland had four birdies and seven pars in his round.

• Edland had one of the more impressive streaks of the day. After playing the first three holes in 1-over, the Southland standout rattled off three straight birdies, to get to 2-under. He birdied two par-3s (the 165-yard No. 4 hole and the 150-yard No. 6 hole) and a par-5 (the 490-yard No. 5).

• No other Section 1 player broke 80 on Tuesday, though Hayfield senior Sam Tucker came close, shooting a 9-over 81, to sit in a six-way tie for 24th place. Tucker made three birdies in his round, including two on par-4s.

Round 1 notes

• B-B-E’s Schwinghammer, Lakeview’s Boe and Martin County West’s Schmidt all made five birdies in their rounds.

• Like Hayfield’s Tucker, Schwinghammer and Boe both put together streaks of three consecutive holes with birdies. Schwinghammer birdied three par-5s, a par-4 and a par-3. He also had three bogeys and a double-bogey to end up at even-par 72. Boe birdied a par-5, two par-4s and two par-3s in his round of 72.

Leaderboard

CLASS A BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lakeview 322, 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 324, 3. Fillmore Central 331, 4. Fertile-Beltrami 332, 5t. Heritage Christian Academy 339, 5t. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339, 7. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 342, 8. Ottertail Central 355.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Section 1 golfers)

1. Cole Witherow (New Life Academy) 70, 2t. Brady Schwinghammer (BBE) 72, 2t. Carson Boe (Lakeview) 72, 2t. Hunter Schmidt (Martin Co. West) 72, 5. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 73, 6t. Parker Brock (WHA) 74, 6t. Tony Carlin (Fosston) 74, 8. Ryan Nelson (Park Christian) 75, 9t. Carson Besonen (Lac qui Parle Valley) 77, 9t. Hayden Lawstuen (Lanesboro) 77, 9t. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 77, 9t. Tanner Doeden (Park Christian) 77,

24t. Sam Tucker (Hayfield) 81, 40. Brock Sikkink (FC) 84, 57t. Aiden Arnold (FC) 87, 57t. Anthony Kiehne (FC) 87, 62t. Luke Hellickson (FC) 88, 62t. Cohen Wiste (Southland) 88, 67t. Brody Srsen (FC) 89, 67t. Jack Brogle (Lanesboro) 89.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
