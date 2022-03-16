Three southeastern Minnesota women's basketball stars primed for Big Dance

Three former southeastern Minnesota girls basketball stars will be playing in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, beginning later this week. They are Ayoka Lee (Byron, Kansas State University junior center), Alyssa Ustby (Rochester Lourdes, University of North Carolina sophomore forward) and Olivia Korngable (Rochester Mayo, University of South Dakota senior guard).

Here is a look at where each of those teams are seeded, and who and where they’ll play in the first round. Also included is a breakdown of Lee’s, Ustby’s and Korngable’s seasons.

Kansas State junior center and Byron graduate Ayoka Lee towered over the University of Oklahoma earlier this season at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan., finishing with a national-record 61 points. Contributed / Kansas State athletics

Ayoka Lee, 6-foot-6 senior, Kansas State

No. 9 seed Kansas State (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) begins tournament play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, taking on No. 8 seed Washington State (19-10, 11-6 Pac 12) in Raleigh, N.C., at Reynolds Coliseum. K-State is part of the Bridgeport, Conn. Regional. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

The Wildcats were awarded an at-large bid into the tournament, the first time that had happened since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas State has lost four of its last six games, including 72-65 to Texas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. Lee got just eight shots in that game, but made seven of them and finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds.

Ayoka Lee’s season: The 6-6 mega-star put herself in the NCAA record books this season with a game for the ages on Jan. 23. That’s when she scored a Division I single-game record 61 points in a 94-65 win over Oklahoma. Lee finished 23-for-30 from the field and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line. She also hauled in 12 rebounds.

A first-team All-America as chosen by Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, Lee averages 22.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game. She’s the only player in the country to average more than 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Rochester Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby is a sophomore standout for the University of North Carolina. Contributed / University of North Carolina JEFFREY A. CAMARATI

Alyssa Ustby, 6-1 sophomore guard/forward, North Carolina

North Carolina (23-6, 13-5 ACC) hauled in an impressive No. 5 seed. It will play No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin (28-4, 17-1 Western Athletic Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (broadcast unknown) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.. The No. 18-ranked Tar Heels are making their second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Last year they were a 10 seed. North Carolina is in the Greensboro Regional. The No. 5 seed is N.C.’s highest since 2015.

The Tar Heels have won seven of their last eight games, and had an impressive 66-65 defeat of No. 1 seed Louisville on Feb. 15. The loss was 87-80 in overtime to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. North Carolina is looking to get past the first round of the tournament for the first time since 2015.

North Carolina is led by point guard Deja Kelly, a sophomore and first-team All-ACC choice. She averages 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby was named second-team All-ACC.

Alyssa Ustby’s season: Ustby has had a breakout year. She’s averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 rebounds. Ustby has also been the Tar Heels’ best shooter (.455 from the field, including .340 from 3-point range). In her last two games, Ustby had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against Virginia Tech, and 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists against Duke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guard Olivia Korngable is one of the most crucial pieces for NCAA Tournament-bound University of South Dakota. Contributed / University of South Dakota athletics

Olivia Korngable, 5-9 guard, South Dakota

South Dakota (27-5, 17-1 Summit League) is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, a rarity for a mid-major program. South Dakota received an automatic bid after beating rival South Dakota State 56-45 in the Summit League championship game. No. 10 seed South Dakota will play No. 7 seed Ole Miss (23-8, 10-6 SEC) at 12:30 p.m Friday in Waco, Texas (ESPN2), in the Wichita Regional. Ole Miss is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 seasons. It received an at-large bid.

Though South Dakota reached the NCAA Tournament the last three years, it lost in the first round each time. The Coyotes are led by senior guard Chloe Lamb (16 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists per game), senior center Hannah Sjerven (14.8 ppg., 7.8 rpg.) and senior guard and Mayo graduate Olivia Korngable. All three were named to the All-Summit League team. Lamb was named the league’s Player of the Year.

South Dakota hasn’t lost a game since Feb. 5, when South Dakota State beat it 75-65. That represented S.D.’s only Summit League loss this season. The Coyotes opened their season against Oklahoma (lost 73-71), followed by a 72-41 loss to No. 1-ranked South Carolina.

Olivia Korngable’s season: Korngable is in her fifth season with the Coyotes and in her second year as a starter. She’s put together back-to-back great campaigns. This year, she averages 12.8 points, a team-best 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. She also tends to do her best against the best. That includes scoring 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting against No. 1-ranked South Carolina and 22 points against Oklahoma. Korngable is a stellar shooter, at .500 from the field and .408 from 3-point distance.