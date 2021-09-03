Thursday high school highlights

FOOTBALL

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Will Opsahl finished 7-for-12 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown in guiding Goodhue to a 20-14 win over Pine Island. Malakye Parker led all Goodhue rushers with 74 yards on 15 carries. The Wildcats finished with 155 yards rushing.

• Collin Bonow had scoring runs of 34 and 44 yards and he also returned an interception for a touchdown as Lewiston-Altura blanked Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41-0. Bonow finished with 111 yards rushing on just five carries. L-A finished with 291 yards rushing and held Z-M to 158 total yards.

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Red Wing’s Bailey Roschen had 18 kills, 14 digs and 2 aces, but the Wingers lost to Mankato West 3-1. Hallie Roschen added 38 assists, 15 digs and 3 blocks.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Stella Rechtzigel had seven kills and seven blocks and Josi Quam had 21 set assists as Kenyon-Wanamingo blanked Goodhue.

• Clara High had a strong overall match with 28 set assists, two kills, two blocks and two ace serves as Byron topped Triton 3-0.

• Annika Larson had 18 kills and Maddie Converwe had 43 assists and 16 digs as Kasson-Mantorville bested Lake City 3-1. Natalie Bremer had 10 kills for Lake City.

• Jaci Winchell had 24 set assists and Madison Burr had 10 kills as Cannon Falls defeated Lourdes 3-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Zayda Priebe had 12 kills as Chatfield blanked Plainview Elgin Millville 3-0.

• Kaylee Ruberg had 11 kills and five ace serves as Rushford-Peterson topped St. Charles 3-0.

• Anna Hennessy has 13 kills, 16 digs and four blocks as Lewiston-Altura swept Wabasha-Kellogg 3-0.

• Kammry Broadwater had 14 kills, Abby Mensink had 30 set assists and Kyla Hellickson collected 22 digs as Fillmore Central defeated Dover-Eyota 3-1.

• Jovial King had 23 set assists and Logan Koepke had nine kills as Caledonia swept La Crescent 3-0.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Jaden Woodward had eight kills as Houston topped Schaeffer Academy 3-0 in three close sets. Kate Friese had seven kills and three ace serves for Schaeffer and Lydia Montalvo had six kills and seven ace serves.

• Lauren Heskett had 13 kills, 15 digs and five ace serves as Glenville-Emmons nipped Southland 3-2. Bailey Johnson had 12 kills, 21 digs, three blocks and three ace services for Southland and Hattie Wiste had 28 digs and seven kills.

• Mabel-Canton won its showdown with Lanesboro and did it convincingly, winning 3-0. Sophie Morken had 11 kills, 13 digs and 3 aces. Sahara Morken added 28 assists and four aces and MaKenzie Kelly had 16 digs and two aces. Malia Tessum had 35 digs for Lanesboro, Kaci Ruen had 18 kills and Ella Cambern had 34 assists and 16 digs.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Sierra Larson 13 kills and Abby Hefling added 12 in Blooming Prairie's 3-1 loss to Tri-City United.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Paige Decker had 15 kills and five blocks as Century beat Farmington Megan Lund had 34 set assists for the Panthers and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 19 digs.

• Rylee Nelson had 10 kills, 25 set assists, eight digs, and five blocks and Lilly Mehrkens had 11 kills and four blocks as Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated Medford 3-1.

• Allie Elliott had another big match for Stewartville as it beat fellow strong team Mayo 3-1. The senior totaled 15 kills, 24 digs and 2 aces. Hillary Minnich added 33 assists, 13 digs and 2 blocks; Emily Lamb had 7 kills, 25 digs and 3 blocks; and Arianna Blohm had 14 kills, 12 digs and 3 blocks. Mayo's Hannah Hanson had a triple double with 21 set assists, 10 kills and 12 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERNCE

• Jack Hobday recorded four saves in goal for the shutout and Timothy Persons had a goal and an assist as Mayo blanked Faribault 4-0.

• Max Comfere caught fire, scoring three goals, and Century blasted Red Wing 5-0 in Big Nine Conference play.

• John Marshall's Ethan Mueller scored twice but the Rockets had to settle for a 2-2 tie with Winona.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Olvin Cruz scored three goals as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura defeated Dover-Eyota 4-1.

• Goalie Cooper Johnson made six saves as La Crescent shutout Winona Cotter 2-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Sofia Biedermann had two goals for Century and Addie Clarey and Mckenna Baker had one each in Century's 4-1 win over Red Wing. Baker also had an assist.

• Mayo blasted Faribault 12-0 as Maya Basnyat had four goals and two assists. Hailey Johnson also scored four times for the Spartans.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• McKenna Goihl-Krier made six saves for the shutout and Lake City had four different players score a goal in a 4-0 win over Cannon Falls 0

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

STEWARTVILLE INVITATIONAL

• Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling finished first in the 19-team Stewartville Invitational, timed in 19:43.8. GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson was second (19:54.2) and Lourdes’s Anna Peikert third (20:16.7). Chatfield won the meet with 82 points. Cotter was second with 120.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

STEWARTVILLE INVITATIONAL

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka won the 20-team Stewartville Invitational with a 17:24.8 time. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central’s Carson Ruen was second (17:27.9) and Lourdes’ Nathan Renier third (17:31). Lourdes won the meet with a score of 101 points. RAACHE was second (124) and Pine Island third (142).

GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Natalie Boorjian won two individual events (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) and was part of two winning relays as Mayo defeated Northfield 95-88.

• Emily Garrison (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Sophia Blixt (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) both won two individual events and were on two winning relays as Century beat Mankato West 95-85.

• Inessah Cernohous won the 50 and 100 freestyle events and was on a winning relay as John Marshall defeated Owatonna 96-88. Julia Ogren (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) also had two individual wins for the Rockets.