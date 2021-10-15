Thursday section soccer scores, schedule

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1AAA PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Lakeville South 4, Farmington 0

Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Century 4, John Marshall 0

Mayo 4, Northfield 1

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

Lakeville South 3, Lakeville North 2

Mayo 2, Century 1

FINAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At high seeds)

No. 3 Mayo at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

(At high seeds)

Winona 5, Red Wing 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Byron 4, Albert Lea 0

Faribault 2, Waseca 1

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

Austin 1, Winona 0

Byron 1, Faribault 0

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Albert Lea)

No. 4 Austin vs. No. 2 Byron, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Monday, Oct. 11

Scaheffer 1, Stewartville 1, PK win

Lake City 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Lourdes 2, Schaeffer Academy 1

Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0

La Crescent 2, Caledonia 1, 2 OT

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

No. 2 Dover-Eyota at No. 1 Lourdes, 7 p.m.

No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, noon

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

SECTION 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 0

Mankato Loyal/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia 3, SW Minnesota Christian 1

St. Peter 9, Tri-City United 1

Fairmont 6, Cannon Falls 0

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

No. 5 Mankato Loyola winner vs. No. 1 PIZM, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Fairmont at No. 2 St. Peter, noon

FINAL

Thursday, Oct. 21

(At Austin)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

SECTION 1AAA PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Lakeville North 3, John Marshall 0

Century 2, Mayo 1

Lakeville South 4, Northfield 0

Farmington 2, Owatonna 0

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

Lakeville North 1, Century 0

Farmington 2, Lakeville South 1, shootout

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At high seed)

No. 1 Lakeville North vs. No. 3 Farmington, 7 p.m.

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Winona 12, Faribault 0

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Waseca 2 OT

Byron 5, Albert Lea 0

Red Wing 6, Austin 0

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Winona 1

Byron 2, Red Wing 0

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Albert Lea)

No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville vs. No. 2 Byron, 5 p.m.

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Winona Cotter 12, Schaeffer Academy 0

La Crescent 2, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, OT

Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Lake City 1

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, October 16

(At high seeds)

No. 5 La Crescent at No. 1 Winona Cotter, 1 p.m.

No. 3 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, 2 p.m.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 14

(At high seeds)

Lourdes 9, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0

Pine Island/Z-M 7, Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia 0

Fairmont 19, Tri-City United 0

Stewartville 8, Cannon Fall 0

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

No. 4 PIZM vs. No. 1 Lourdes, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Stewartville at No. 2 Fairmont, 7 p.m.

FINAL

Thursday, Oct. 21

(At Austin)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.