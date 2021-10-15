Thursday section soccer scores, schedule
Area boys and girls soccer section results and schedule.
BOYS SOCCER
SECTION 1AAA PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Lakeville South 4, Farmington 0
Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 0
Century 4, John Marshall 0
Mayo 4, Northfield 1
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 14
(At high seeds)
Lakeville South 3, Lakeville North 2
Mayo 2, Century 1
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(At high seeds)
No. 3 Mayo at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.
SECTION 1AA
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 12
(At high seeds)
Winona 5, Red Wing 1
Austin 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Byron 4, Albert Lea 0
Faribault 2, Waseca 1
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 14
(At high seeds)
Austin 1, Winona 0
Byron 1, Faribault 0
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(At Albert Lea)
No. 4 Austin vs. No. 2 Byron, 7:30 p.m.
SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Monday, Oct. 11
Scaheffer 1, Stewartville 1, PK win
Lake City 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Lourdes 2, Schaeffer Academy 1
Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1
Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0
La Crescent 2, Caledonia 1, 2 OT
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Oct. 16
(At high seeds)
No. 2 Dover-Eyota at No. 1 Lourdes, 7 p.m.
No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, noon
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
SECTION 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 14
(At high seeds)
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 0
Mankato Loyal/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia 3, SW Minnesota Christian 1
St. Peter 9, Tri-City United 1
Fairmont 6, Cannon Falls 0
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Oct. 16
(At high seeds)
No. 5 Mankato Loyola winner vs. No. 1 PIZM, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Fairmont at No. 2 St. Peter, noon
FINAL
Thursday, Oct. 21
(At Austin)
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 1AAA PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Lakeville North 3, John Marshall 0
Century 2, Mayo 1
Lakeville South 4, Northfield 0
Farmington 2, Owatonna 0
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 14
(At high seeds)
Lakeville North 1, Century 0
Farmington 2, Lakeville South 1, shootout
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(At high seed)
No. 1 Lakeville North vs. No. 3 Farmington, 7 p.m.
SECTION 1AA
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Winona 12, Faribault 0
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Waseca 2 OT
Byron 5, Albert Lea 0
Red Wing 6, Austin 0
SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 14
(At high seeds)
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Winona 1
Byron 2, Red Wing 0
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(At Albert Lea)
No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville vs. No. 2 Byron, 5 p.m.
SECTION 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Winona Cotter 12, Schaeffer Academy 0
La Crescent 2, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, OT
Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 1
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Lake City 1
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, October 16
(At high seeds)
No. 5 La Crescent at No. 1 Winona Cotter, 1 p.m.
No. 3 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, 2 p.m.
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
SECTION 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 14
(At high seeds)
Lourdes 9, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0
Pine Island/Z-M 7, Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia 0
Fairmont 19, Tri-City United 0
Stewartville 8, Cannon Fall 0
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Oct. 16
(At high seeds)
No. 4 PIZM vs. No. 1 Lourdes, 5 p.m.
No. 3 Stewartville at No. 2 Fairmont, 7 p.m.
FINAL
Thursday, Oct. 21
(At Austin)
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.