Thursday's area boys soccer results
A scoreboard of area boys soccer matches.
THREE RIVERS
St. Charles Lewiston Altura 3, Caledonia 0
Caledonia#0#0#—#0
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#2#1#—#3
Caledonia: Goalie:
St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Jonas Barclay 2 assists; Olvin Cruz 3 goals; Conner Gransee 1 assist. Goalie: Todd Mueller 2 saves.
La Crescent 3, Plainview Elgin Millville 0
La Crescent#1#2#—#3
Plainview Elgin Millville#0#0#—#0
La Crescent: Joey Schreier 1 goal; Nolan Schreier 1 assist; Carter Hogan 1 goal; Sam Crosby 1 goal; Payton Rodeberg 1 assist; Wyatt Farrell 1 assist. Goalie: Cooper Johnson 1 save.
Plainview Elgin Millville: Goalie: Nathan Elias 11 saves.
Dover-Eyota 3, Cotter 1
Cotter#0#1—#1
Dover-Eyota#1#2—#3
Cotter: No stats submitted.
Dover-Eyota: Brodie Kellen 3 goals; Maverick Sobczak 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Behnken 5 saves.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 4, Red Wing 0
Red Wing#0#0#—#0
Byron#2#2#—#4
Red Wing: Goalie: Greg Stallard 14 saves.
Byron: Liam Schick 1 assist; Noah Schrooten 1 goal; Zach Ellavsky 1 goal; Wesley Felten 1 goal; Garett Johnson 1 assist; Bradley Pavon 1 goal. Goalie: Ryan Anderson 5 saves.
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa 11, Triton 0
Triton#0#0#—#0
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#4#7#—#11
Triton: No stats submitted.
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Brandt Konik 1 goal; Chris Tree 2 goals, 1 assist; Dan Mikaeo 1 goal, 1 assist; Carter Christopherson 1 goal; Ben Murray 1 assist; Mark Quintero 1 assist; Jackson Trempe 1 assist; Lucas Sems 1 goal, 2 assists; Drew Christopherson 1 assist; Logan Jahnke 4 goals, 1 assist; Seth Konik 1 goal. Goalie: Jason Ryan 1 save; Corey Peterson 2 saves.
Notes: PIZM improves to 9-0-2.
