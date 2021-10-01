Thursday's area girls soccer results

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Stewartville 0

Stewartville#0#0#—#0

Kasson-Mantorville#2#3#—#5

Stewartville: Goalie: Claire Olson 15 saves.

Kasson-Mantorville: Makenzie Carrier 1 assist; Julia Swanson 1 goal; Elle Hager 1 assist; Halle Determan 3 goals; Kaylee Narveson 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie: Lizzy Johnson 2 saves.

Notes: K-M improves to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the HVL.

Pine Island/Zumbrota Mazeppa 3, Lake City 0

Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#1#2#—#3

Lake City#0#0#—#0

Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Brynne Kelley 1 assist; Madison Hudson 1 assist; Katrina Sortland 1 goal; Izzy Flicek 1 goal; Kiley House 1 goal. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 7 saves.

Lake City: Goalie: McKenna Goihl-Krier 12 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE