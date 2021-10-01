SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Thursday's area girls soccer results

A scoreboard of area girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 30, 2021 09:29 PM
Share

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Stewartville 0
Stewartville#0#0#—#0
Kasson-Mantorville#2#3#—#5
Stewartville: Goalie: Claire Olson 15 saves.
Kasson-Mantorville: Makenzie Carrier 1 assist; Julia Swanson 1 goal; Elle Hager 1 assist; Halle Determan 3 goals; Kaylee Narveson 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie: Lizzy Johnson 2 saves.
Notes: K-M improves to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the HVL.

Pine Island/Zumbrota Mazeppa 3, Lake City 0
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa#1#2#—#3
Lake City#0#0#—#0
Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa: Brynne Kelley 1 assist; Madison Hudson 1 assist; Katrina Sortland 1 goal; Izzy Flicek 1 goal; Kiley House 1 goal. Goalie: Kylie Meyer 7 saves.
Lake City: Goalie: McKenna Goihl-Krier 12 saves.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Plainview Elgin Millville 2, La Crescent 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#1#1#—#2
La Crescent#1#0#—#1
PEM: No stats submitted.
La Crescent: Sophia Lamb 1 assist; Mya Herman 1 goal. Goalie: Payton Phillips 6 saves.

Related Topics: SOCCERGIRLS SOCCER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports