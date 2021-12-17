Thursday's Boys Hockey: Balanced Century rolls past West; JM shuts out Austin

MANKATO — Rochester Century scored a pair of special teams goals two minutes apart late in the first period Thursday night, and the Panthers were off to the races.

They built a three-goal lead after one period en route to an 8-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Mankato West at All Seasons Arena.

Matt Haun opened the scoring 11:34 into the game with a power-play goal, then Aiden Emerich’s short-handed goal 2:01 later held up as the game winner.

Branigan Stalder made 14 saves in goal as Century (3-2-0) won its third consecutive game after an 0-2 start.

Blake Kanz led a balanced Panthers offense with two goals and an assist. TJ Gibson and Jonah Ottman had a goal and two assists each, and Jack Ottman had a goal and an assist.

Century is back at home tonight when it hosts Fergus Falls (5-1-0) in a non-conference game at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena IV.

CENTURY 8, WEST 1

Century 3-2-3 — 8

West 0-1-0 — 1

Rochester Century: Jack Billings 1 assist; Aiden Emerich 1 goal; TJ Gibson 1 goal, 2 assists; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 1 goal, 2 assists; Matt Haun 1 goal; Kroix Klingfus 1 goal; Eddy Retzlaff 1 assist; Blake Kanz 2 goals, 1 assist; Andrew Hedin 1 assist. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 14 saves (15 shots).

Mankato West: Gavin Brunmeier 1 goal; Brady Hatkin 1 assist. Goalie : Wyatt Lund 28 saves (36 shots).

• • • • •

JM 7, AUSTIN 0

Aidan Kang scored his first varsity goal 7:18 into Thursday’s game and it held up as the game winner as Rochester John Marshall shut out visiting Austin 7-0 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Cody Ahlstrom led the way for the Rockets, who improved to 4-2-0 overall, with two goals and two assists. Ryan Hus added three assists in the victory. Hus and Ahlstrom are now tied for the team lead with eight points apiece this season.

Jake Schmidt had a goal and two assists and Moritz Thiemann scored twice in the win.

Cody Vlasaty and Camden Magle combined on a 26-save shutout for John Marshall, the Rockets' first of the season.

John Marshall is back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. at Mankato East.

JM 7, AUSTIN 0

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

JM 2-4-1 — 7

Austin: Goalie : Ethan Knox 17 saves (24 shots).

Rochester JM: Aidan Kang 1 goal; Jayden Veney 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 2 goals, 2 assists; Camden Williams 1 assist; Jake Schmidt 1 goal, 2 assists; Ryan Hus 3 assists; Moritz Thiemann 2 goals. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty, Camden Magle (26 total saves).

Area Games

MANKATO EAST 8, WINONA 2

Brayden McDevitt made 37 saves for Winona, but Mankato East’s offense overpowered the Winhawks in an 8-2 victory. Ayden Ruesgen had a goal and an assist for Winona. Christian Theuninck led East with two goals and two assists.

EAST 8, WINONA 2

Winona 0-0-2 — 2

East 2-4-2 — 8

Winona: Sam Buerck 1 goal; Teis Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Brayden McDevitt 37 saves (45 shots).