Thursday's Boys Hockey: Burmester powers Panthers past Red Wing

Jonathan Burmester entered Thursday night’s Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena IV with one goal so far this season, and none since Dec. 3.

Burmester left Graham Arena a happy player.

He scored two goals, including the game winner, as Century defeated Red Wing 4-1 in a Big Nine Conference game. Burmester now has three goals and six points this season, half of which have come in the past five games.

Depth showing through is a positive for Century (9-5-1 Big Nine, 11-10-1 overall) at this stage of the season. The Panthers are playing well headed into the playoffs and will likely need to roll three lines consistently to advance once the postseason begins next week.

Thursday night, the score was tied 1-1 after one period and Century held a slim 2-1 lead after two.

TJ Gibson also scored twice for the Panthers and Branigan Stalder stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced.

Dixon Ehlers made 45 saves for the Wingers (5-9-0, 9-15-0), and Carson Ahern scored the team’s lone goal.

Red Wing closes its regular season at 7:15 p.m. Saturday when it hosts John Marshall. Century plays its final regular season game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Winona.

CENTURY 4, RED WING 1

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

Away 1-1-2 — 4

Red Wing: Carson Ahern 1 goal. Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 45 saves (49 shots).

Century: Jonathan Burmester 2 goals; Aiden Emerich 2 assists; TJ Gibson 2 goals; Jonah Ottman 1 assist; Matt Haun 1 assist; Kroix Klingfus 1 assist; Eddy Ratzlaff 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 13 saves (14 shots).

MAYO 12, WEST 2

Rochester Mayo’s offense and depth has been on full display this week.

The Spartans rolled to a double-digit win at Austin on Tuesday night and followed that with a 12-goal outburst in a 12-2 win against Mankato West at Graham Arena I on Thursday night.

The Spartans put the game away quickly, leading 5-0 after one period and 10-1 after two.

Mayo has now won four of its past five games and has outscored its opponents 43-12 in that span.

Mayo outshot West 42-14. Matthew Birkmaier made 30 stops for the Scarlets, while Tate Cothern made 12 saves for the Spartans.

Gage Schmidt and Brady Hatkin scored for the Scarlets.

Payton Kor led Mayo with two goals and two assists, while Matt Siems and Gavin Black had two goals and an assist each.

Javan Hodge (one goal, one assist), Ethan Dennis (two goals), Mason Leimbek (one goal, one assist), Cohen Ruskell (two assists) and Frank Goodman (one goal, one assist) all had two point games.

Mayo improved to 10-2-2 in the conference and 15-5-3 overall, while West dropped to 6-10-0, 7-17-0.

Mayo plays at Albert Lea at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the regular season.

MAYO 12, WEST 2

Home 0-1-1 — 2

Mayo 5-5-2 — 12

Mankato West: Gage Schmidt 1 goal; Brady Hatkin 1 goal; Gavin Brunmeier 1 assist; Zach Benson 1 assist. Goalie : Matthew Birkmaier 30 saves (42 shots).

Mayo: Owen Holtan 1 assist; Javan Hodge 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacob Brown 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 2 goals; Gavin Black 2 goals, 1 assist; Ryan Dripps 1 assist; Payton Kor 2 goals, 2 assists; Will Sexton 1 goal; Matt Leimbek 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Siems 2 goals, 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 2 assists; Frank Goodman 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 12 saves (14 shots).

FARIBAULT 5, JM 4

Rochester John Marshall built a three-goal lead over the first two periods, but Faribault rallied with three third-period goals and another in overtime to earn a 5-4 victory against John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Mason Decker was one bright spot for JM; he had a natural hat trick for the Rockets — scoring twice in 36 seconds late in the first period, then adding another midway through the second period.

Cody Ahlstrom also scored for the Rockets, a power-play goal in the first period that put JM up 1-0.

Faribault didn’t lead in the game until Tanner Yochum scored on the first shift of overtime, 27 seconds in, to win the game.

Camden Magle made 22 saves for JM, while Seamus O’Connor made 40 for the Falcons.

FARIBAULT 5, JM 4

Faribault 1-0-3-1 — 5

J. Marshall 3-1-0-0 — 4

Faribault: Parker Morrow 1 goal; Tanner Yochum 1 goal; Jax Bokman 1 assist; Logan Peroutka 1 goal, 1 assist; Tommy Kunze 2 assists; Jackson Kath 1 assist; Oliver Linnemann 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Nesburg 1 goal. Goalie : Seamus O’Connor 40 saves (44 shots).

John Marshall: Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Mason Decker 3 goals; Michael Greiner 1 assist; Jake Schmidt 2 assists; Ryan Hus 1 assist; Adam Mullenbach 2 assists. Goalie : Camden Magle 22 saves (27 shots).

Area Games

CHISAGO LAKES 5, DODGE COUNTY 4

CHISAGO LAKES — Dodge County twice battled back from two-goal deficits on Thursday, but Chisago Lakes’ Jack Bakken scored with less than three minutes to play in the third period to lift his team to a 5-4 non-conference win.

Chisago Lakes (19-4-1), the No. 10-ranked team in the state in Class A, built leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but the Wildcats responded.

Brett Ludvigsen, Miles Smith, Cooper Jacobson and Jake Isaak scored for Dodge County (15-9-0). Ludvigsen and Isaak have scored in two consecutive games, while Smith scored for a third straight game.

Gryffon Funke added two assists and Isaac Dale made 20 saves.Dodge County closes its regular season on Saturday when it hosts Section 1AA Hastings at 3 p.m. at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

CHISAGO LAKES 5, DODGE COUNTY 4

Dodge County 0-3-1 — 4

Chisago Lakes 1-2-2 — 5

Dodge County: Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal; Brendon Wolesky 1 assist; Miles Smith 1 goal; Cooper Jacobson 1 goal; Jake Isaak 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 2 assists. Goalie : Isaac Dale 20 saves (25 shots).

Chisago Lakes: Jack Bakken 1 goal; Nikolas Links 1 goal, 1 assist; Cullen Dorcas 1 goal, 1 assist; Nicholas Helland 2 assist; Cameron Stangl 1 assist; Timothy Madden 1 goal; Ryan Schmidt 1 goal; Owen Garvey 1 assist; Benjamin Jinks 1 assist. Goalie : Jack Hanson 40 saves (44 shots).

NORTHFIELD 8, AUSTIN 0

NORTHFIELD — Northfield locked up the Big Nine Conference championship, outshooting Austin 56-7 en route to an 8-0 win.

Spencer Klotz had two goals and three assists, and Keaton Walock had a seven-save shutout.

Northfield (15-1-1 Big Nine, 18-5-1 overall) closes the regular season at Mankato West at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Austin (0-16-0, 1-19-0) hosts Owatonna at 1 p.m. Saturday.

NORTHFIELD 8, AUSTIN 0

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 3-4-1 — 8

Northfield: Gabriel Sawyer 2 goals, 1 assists; Ty Frank 3 assists; Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 3 assists; Jake Geiger 2 goals, 1 assist; Kamden Kaiser 1 goal; Andrew Winter 2 assists; Cayden Monson 1 goal, 2 assists; Brayden Olson 1 assist. Goalie : Keaton Walock 7 saves (7 shots).