Thursday's boys hockey: Decker, Vlasaty, short-handed Rockets shut out Winona

WINONA — Big Nine Conference rivals John Marshall and Winona played a scoreless game for more than 24 minutes.

Then, Mason Decker decided enough was enough.

The standout JM junior scored 7:29 into the second period to put the Rockets on the board and snap a scoreless tie.

Then Decker scored again, just 61 seconds later.

Then he scored again, just 42 seconds after his second goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, Decker scored four times as John Marshall — playing with just 12 healthy skaters — pulled away for a 6-0 win at Bud King Ice Arena. The talented goal-scorer and point producer now has 12 points in his past five games and he helped JM (4-4-0 Big Nine, 6-10-0 overall) snap a three-game losing streak.

Decker’s natural hat trick midway through the second period occurred in a span of just 1 minute, 43 seconds. He tacked on a goal in the third period, too, to give him a four-point night.

Moritz Thiemann and Cody Ahlstrom also scored for JM — Ahlstrom scoring a short-handed goal midway through the third — and Cody Vlasaty stood tall in net, stopping 27 shots for his first varsity shutout.

Justin Brickner made 31 saves in defeat for the Winhawks (2-9-0 Big Nine, 3-13-1 overall).

Winona, looking to snap a six-game winless skid, hosts Fairmont at 3 p.m. Saturday. JM hosts South St. Paul in its next game, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

JOHN MARSHALL 6, WINONA 0

John Marshall 0-4-2 — 6

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall: Mason Decker 4 goals; Moritz Thiemann 1 goal, 1 assist; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Ryan Hus 1 assist; Jake Schmidt 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 27 saves (27 shots).

Winona: Goalie : Justin Brickner 31 saves (37 shots).

• • • • •

CENTURY 15, AUSTIN 0

Fifteen Century players got on the scoresheet as the Panthers scored 15 goals Thursday night at Graham Arena in a 15-0 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Austin High.

Century earned its second straight victory and outshot the Packers 55-5.

Cole Rocholl earned his first varsity shutout in goal for Century (6-3-0 Big Nine, 8-7-0 overall).

Austin dropped to 0-8-0, 1-11-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marked the only time this season these teams will meet. Century was led offensively by Grant Rosin, who scored his first varsity goal, then tacked on three more, plus two assists, for a six-point game.

Andrew Hedin also scored his first varsity goal and added one assist. Senior defenseman Matt Haun scored twice and had two assists, Aidan Swee had a goal and three assists, while Brody Josselyn recorded three assists, Jack Ottman had a goal and two assists, and TJ Gibson scored twice.

Century is scheduled to be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Owatonna, while Austin is set to play at Mankato West at 2 p.m. Saturday.

CENTURY 15, AUSTIN 0

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Century 5-8-2 — 15

Austin: Goalies : Darren Plunkett (34:00) 25 saves-35 shots; Ethan Knox (17:00) 15 saves-20 shots.

Century: Brody Josselyn 3 assists; Owen Merges 1 goal, 1 assist; Justin Sutton 2 assists; Aiden Emerich 1 goal, 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 goal; Grant Rosin 4 goals, 2 assists; TJ Gibson 2 goals; Aidan Swee 1 goal, 3 assists; Jack Ottman 1 goal, 2 assists; Jonah Ottman 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Haun 2 goals, 2 assists; Kroix Klingfus 1 assist; Eddy Retzlaff 2 assists; Blake Kanz 2 assists; Andrew Hedin 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Cole Rocholl 5 saves (5 shots).

• • • • •

LOURDES 7, MINNESOTA RIVER 1

Rochester Lourdes scored 1:37 into Thursday’s game and never trailed, pulling away for a 7-1 victory against Minnesota River at Graham Arena.

Lourdes is now 5-1-0 in its past six games and 6-2-0 in January.

Five Eagles had three or more points in the game, led by Jackson Heim with two goals and two assists.

Peyton Loeslie scored twice and added one assist; Matthew Mahoney had a goal and two assists; Brayden Magnuson had three assists and standout defenseman Charlie Kielty had a goal and two assists.

Loeslie continued his hot streak in January; he now has 15 points in eight games this month.

Xander Carter-Kleven stopped 14 of the 15 shots in the win.

Minnesota River lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 3-13-1 overall. Lourdes improved to 13-5-0 with the win and will play at St. Cloud Cathedral at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

LOURDES 7, MINNESOTA RIVER 1

Minn. River 1-0-0 — 1

Lourdes 2-2-3 — 7

Minnesota River: Brendan O’Keefe 1 goal; Brooks Reicks 1 assist. Goalie : Ryan Blank 29 saves (36 shots).