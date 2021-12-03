Thursday's Boys Hockey: Decker's hat trick lifts JM to dramatic victory

Rochester John Marshall showed its resiliency on Thursday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The Rockets, with just 13 skaters, rallied from behind twice, then found a way to win in overtime, beating Two Rivers 5-4 in a non-conference boys hockey game.

Mason Decker was the star of the show for the Rockets (1-1-0). He twice scored game-tying goals, then he capped his hat trick in exciting fashion, scoring the game-winning goal just 55 seconds into overtime.

Two Rivers built leads of 3-1 and 4-3, but the Rockets came back both times.

Jayden Veney and Cody Ahlstrom also scored for the Rockets. Camdon Magle made 16 saves and Cody Vlasaty made 22 in relief to backstop JM to its first win of the season.

JM plays at St. Paul Johnson at 3 p.m. Saturday.

JOHN MARSHALL 5, TWO RIVERS 4, OT

Two Rivers 1-3-0-0 — 4

John Marshall 1-2-1-1 — 5

Two Rivers: Joe Shepherd 1 goal; Baz Schuele 1 goal, 1 assist; William Perrault 2 goals. Goalie : Ty Ouren 31 saves (36 shots).

John Marshall: Mason Decker 3 goals; Jayden Veney 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Adam Hegrenes 2 assists; Adam Mullenbach 1 assist; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalies : Camdon Magle 16 saves (19 shots); Cody Vlasaty 22 saves (23 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 5, FARIBAULT 1

Faribault 0-0-1 — 1

Dodge Co. 3-0-2 — 5

Faribault: scoring not available. Goalie : Seamus O’Connor 24 saves (29 shots).

Dodge County: Jake Isaak 2 goals; Cooper Jacobson 1 assist; Easton Hammill 2 goals, 1 assist; James McPeak 1 goal, 1 assist; Carl Schutz 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 assist. Goalie : Isaac Dale 13 saves (14 shots).

• • • • •

RED WING 6, SIMLEY 2

Red Wing 2-1-3 — 6

Simley 0-1-1 — 2

Red Wing: Casey Larson 5 goals; Charlie Peterson 1 goal; Robbie Tripp 2 assists; Tristen Peterson 1 assist. Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 24 saves (26 shots).

Simley: Josh Painter 1 goal, 1 assist; Justin Roitman 1 goal; Jayar Luedke 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Davidson 52 saves (58 shots).

• • • • •

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH 8, WINONA 4

Winona 2-0-2 — 4

La Crescent 2-4-2 — 8

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 goal, 1 assist; Caleb Ellenburg 2 assists; Easton Kronebusch 1 assist; Teis Larsen 2 goals, 1 assist; Max Uribe 1 goal. Goalie : Brayden McDevitt 40 saves (48 shots).