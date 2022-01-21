Thursday's boys hockey: Mayo extends winning streak vs. Century; Dodge County tops Cathedral

Rochester Mayo boys hockey coach Matt Notermann has said since prior to this season that the Spartans’ scoring depth would be its biggest strength.

That has proven to be true.

Mayo’s depth was on display in full force Thursday, as the Spartans scored five first-period goals en route to a dominant 9-3 Big Nine Conference victory against intra-city rival Rochester Century at Graham Arena I.

Fourteen players had at least one point and seven players scored for the Spartans, who improved to 9-3-3 overall and 4-0-2 in conference play.

Century dropped to 6-6-0 overall and 4-3-0 in the Big Nine.

Mayo was on fire from the opening drop of the puck. Alec McBane scored 5:20 into the game to spark a five-goal first period, in which the Spartans scored twice in the final 35 seconds of the period to extend their lead from 3-1 to 5-1.

Ethan Dennis, Cohen Ruskell, Sam Jacobson and Mason Leimbek all scored in the first for Mayo, which never trailed in the game.

Tate Cothern took care of the rest in goal, stopping 22 shots to earn the victory.

Aiden Emerich, Bennett Pronk and Owen Merges scored for Century.

Jacobson — who leads Mayo in goals (12), assists (11) and points (23) — led the way again Thursday for the Spartans, with two goals and two assists. Ruskell also scored twice and added one assist. Javan Hodge (two assists) and Leimbek (one goal, one assist) had two-point games, while Ethan Dennis, Ryan Dripps and Carson Beavers all scored once each.

Thursday’s game marked the 64th all-time matchup between these rivals and it marked Mayo’s third straight win in the series. Century still holds an all-time lead of 34-28-2.

Century is back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hastings.

Mayo is scheduled to play at Austin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MAYO 9, CENTURY 3

Century 1-1-1 — 3

Mayo 5-2-2 — 9

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 assist; Owen Merges 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 1 goal, 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 goal; Grant Rosin 1 assist. Goalies : Branigan Stalder (17:00; 17 saves-22 shots); Conor Cozik (34:00; 17 saves-21 shots).

Mayo: Ethan Norman 1 assist; Owen Holtan 1 assist; Javan Hodge 2 assists; Jacob Brown 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 1 goal; Ryan Dripps 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 2 goals, 2 assists; Will Sexton 1 assist; Carson Beavers 1 goal; Mason Leimbek 1 goal, 1 assist; Jaxon Lester 1 assist; Alec McBane 1 goal; Cohen Ruskell 2 goals, 1 assist; Frank Goodman 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 22 saves (25 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA 6, JOHN MARSHALL 0

OWATONNA — Owatonna needed more than half the game to do so, but it finally wore down Rochester John Marshall to earn a Big Nine Conference victory at the Four Seasons Centre.

Owatonna got on the board when it scored twice — goals by Jack Sande and Ashton Hoffman — in a span of 22 seconds midway through the second period to take the lead for good.

The Huskies led 2-0 after one period, then tacked on four more goals in the third — two by Caleb Vereide and one each from Owen Beyer and Ryan Gregory.

Camden Magle made 22 saves for the Rockets, while Preston Meier had an 11-save shutout for Owatonna.

JM (3-2-0 Big Nine, 5-8-0 overall) plays at Albert Lea at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, while Owatonna (2-4-1, 3-13-1) plays at Red Wing at 7:15 p.m.

OWATONNA 6, JM 0

JM 0-0-0 — 0

Owatonna 0-2-4 — 6

John Marshall: Goalie : Camden Magle 22 saves (28 shots).

Owatonna: Ashton Hoffman 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Knoll 1 assist; Ryan Gregory 1 goal; Owen Beyer 1 goal, 1 assist; Joey Dobs 2 assists; Casey Pederson 2 assists; Thomas Herzog 1 assist; Levi Kubicek 1 assist; Jack Sande 1 goal; Caleb Vereide 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie : Preston Meier 11 saves (11 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 5, ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 1

KASSON — Matt Donovan has been back in the Dodge County boys hockey lineup for two weeks. His impact has been felt heavily already.

Donovan scored two goals and assisted on another Thursday as the Wildcats pulled away from St. Cloud Cathedral in the second period to earn a 5-1 victory at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Donovan — a Bemidji State University football commit — missed the first two months of the season with an injury, but since returning he has three goals and six assists in six games.

Gavin Giesler added a goal and an assist for the Wildcats (10-6-0), while Brett Ludvigsen and Brendon Wolesky scored once each.

Dodge County plays at Luverne at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

DODGE COUNTY 5, ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 1

S.C. Cathedral 0-1-0 — 1

Dodge County 1-4-0 — 5

St. Cloud Cathedral: no stats available.

Dodge County: Brett Ludvigsen 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 1 assist; Matt Donovan 2 goals,1 assist; Gavin Giesler 1 goal, 1 assist; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal; Miles Smith 1 assist. Goalie : no stats available.

• • • • •

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 10, VIROQUA 2

La CRESCENT — La Crescent-Hokah broke open a close game with six second-period goals en route to a 10-2 win against visiting Viroqua (Wis.) on Thursday. Colton Holzer scored twice and added three assists to lead the Lancers (8-5-1 overall). Wyatt Farrell and Cody Hogan both had two goals and an assist, and Cooper Hollon had two goals. Logan Yehle stopped 10 shots in the win, as the Lancers outshot Viroqua 50-12.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 10, VIROQUA 2

Viroqua 1-0-1 — 2

La Crescent 2-6-2 — 10

Viroqua: Collin Simonson 1 goal; Landen Starr 1 assist; Oden Snowdeal 1 goal.

Goalies : Alex Hoyum (28:11; 26 saves-34 shots); Cooper Miller (22:49; 14 saves-16 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals, 1 assist; Hayden Griggs 2 assists; Nathan Masterson 2 assists; Colton Holzer 2 goals, 3 assists; Cody Hogan 2 goals, 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 2 assists; Cooper Hollon 2 goals; Ethan Myhre 1 goal; Owen Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Logan Yehle 10 saves (12 shots).

• • • • •

MORA/MILACA 6, RED WING 0

MORA — Dixon Ehlers made 43 saves, but Red Wing struggled to generate offense in a 6-0 non-conference loss at Mora/Milaca.

Ty Graves had two goals and an assist for Mora/Milaca, while Jordan Szucs had a goal and two assists.

The Wingers drop to 7-9-0 overall and host Owatonna on Saturday.

MORA/MILACA 6, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Mora 0-2-4 — 6

Red Wing: Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 43 saves (49 shots).

Mora/Milaca: Ty Graves 2 goals, 1 assist; Brody Anderson 2 assists; Parker Mitchell 2 goals; Jordan Szucs 1 goal, 2 assists; Austin Rudek 1 assist; Jack Kritzeck 1 goal; Carter Ashworth 2 assists. Goalie : Presley Patrin 12 saves (12 shots).

• • • • •

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 7, COTTER 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — Winona Cotter suffered its eighth loss in eight games this season, falling at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday. Jackson Coda scored the lone goal for the Ramblers and Sawyer Kehren made 37 saves.

Cotter hosts Black River Falls (Wis.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 7, COTTER 1

Cotter 0-1-0 — 1

B-W 3-2-2 — 7

Cotter: Jackson Coda 1 goal; Aaron Michaels 1 assist. Goalie : Sawyer Kehren 37 saves (44 shots).