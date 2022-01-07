Thursday's boys hockey: Mayo plays to second straight draw

Mayo controlled play from start to finish Thursday at Graham Arena I, but it couldn’t solve Owatonna goalie Preston Meier enough to pull out a victory.

Instead, the Spartans settled for a second consecutive draw, tying Big Nine Conference rival Owatonna 2-2.

That came on the heels of Mayo playing to a 3-3 tie at Northfield on Tuesday.

The score was tied 1-1 after one and Mayo (6-2-2 overall, 2-0-2 Big Nine) led 2-1 after two.

Jacob Miller and Ethan Dennis scored for the Spartans while Sam Knoll and Tanner Stendhal scored for Owatonna.

Nick Weick made 11 saves for Mayo, which was playing the first of three games in three days. The Spartans will host Hibbing/Chisholm at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Proctor at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

OWATONNA 2, MAYO 2, OT (tie)

Owatonna 1-0-1-0 — 2

Mayo 1-1-0-0 — 2

Owatonna: Sam Knoll 1 goal; Tanner Stendhal 1 goal; Owen Beyer 1 assist. Goalie : Preston Meier 40 saves (42 shots).

Mayo: Jacob Miller 1 goal; Ethan Dennis 1 goal; Alec McBane 1 assist; Owen Holtan 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 11 saves (13 shots).

• • • • •

DODGE COUNTY 3, LOURDES 2

Dodge County rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Rochester Lourdes 3-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game Thursday at Graham Arena IV.

Full statistics were not reported from the game.

Dodge County won four the third time in four games, improving to 7-4-0 overall.

Lourdes (8-4-0) built a two-goal lead, but let it slip away and lost for the third time in four games.

Dodge County senior forward Gavin Giesler scored the game-winning goal with a bar-down shot with less than a minute to play in the second period, with assists from Gryffon Funke and Jake Isaak.

Funke finished with a three-point night, having a hand in all of his team’s goals. He scored the tying goal just minutes after assisting on a James McPeak goal that pulled Dodge County within 2-1.

Funke is on an impressive hot streak over the past three-plus weeks. He has scored in six consecutive games and has six goals and 11 points in that span.

Dodge County has now won three consecutive games against Rochester teams. It beat Century (5-3) and John Marshall (3-1) at the Kiwanis Festival last week in Rochester, before topping Lourdes on Thursday. The Wildcats host Century at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Lourdes plays at Austin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Area Game

RED WING 6, AUSTIN 2

RED WING — Red Wing scored three first-period goals and Dixon Ehlers made 39 saves as the Wingers beat Austin 6-2 at Prairie Island Arena. Jorgen Ulvenes and Logan Bryant scored twice in the win, while Carson Ahern had a goal and two assists.

RED WING 6, AUSTIN 2

Austin 0-1-1 — 2

Red Wing 3-1-2 — 6

Austin: Grady Carney 1 goal; Cooper Guttormson 1 goal; Isaac Stromlund 1 assist; Dylan Regenschied 1 assist. Goalie : Ethan Knox 25 saves (30 shots).

Red Wing: Robbie Tripp 1 goal, 1 assist; Carson Ahern 1 goal, 2 assists; Jorgen Ulvenes 2 goals; Cam Schlichting 1 assist; Logan Bryant 2 goals; Casey Larson 1 assist; Charlie Peterson 1 assist. Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 39 saves (41 shots).

• • • • •

ALBERT LEA 7, WINONA 2

WINONA — Albert Lea scored six times in the second period to break open a scoreless tie en route to a Big Nine Conference win at Bud King Ice Arena. Albert Lea outshot Winona 60-29; Justin Brickner made 53 saves for the Winhawks. Tim Chalmers had a hat trick and an assist in the win for the Tigers.

ALBERT LEA 7, WINONA 2

Albert Lea 0-6-1 — 7

Winona 0-2-0 — 2

Albert Lea: Beau Schreiber 1 assist; Tim Chalmers 3 goals, 1 assist; Spencer VanBeek 2 assists; Max Edwin 2 goals, 1 assist; Josh Behrends 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 2 goals; Carson Severtson 1 assist. Goalie : Dakota Jahnke 27 saves (29 shots).