Thursday's Boys Hockey: Mayo tops JM in 126th meeting between intracity rivals

Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall have met in boys hockey at least twice every season since the rivalry began back in the 1966-67 season.

That looks like it will change this year.

For the first time in the 50-plus year history of the rivalry, it appears as though the Spartans and the Rockets will meet just once this season, barring a matchup in the Section 1AA playoffs.

If Thursday night was the only time they face each other this year, the Spartans made their play count.

Mason Leimbek had a goal and three assists, Jacob Brown and Sam Jacobson scored twice each and Mayo rallied from a goal down after one period to beat JM 8-3 at Graham Arena I.

The teams were also scheduled to meet last week, on Feb. 2, but that game was canceled.

That made Thursday night’s matchup the 126th meeting all-time between the Rockets and the Spartans, who now lead that all-time series 67-58-1.

Mayo has won 10 consecutive games against JM, dating back five years. The Rockets’ last win against their oldest rival came on Feb. 9, 2017.

Thursday, JM jumped out a 1-0 lead after one period on the first of two goals in the game by the team’s leading scorer, Mason Decker. The junior defenseman-turned-forward has scored in five of his past seven games and now has 21 goals and 32 points this season.

Mayo took control of the game in the second period, though. Jacobson scored the Spartans’ first goal — a short-handed tally — 3:02 into the period. Leimbek gave Mayo the lead for good at the 7:51 mark, then Jacobson struck again just 19 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-1. Will Sexton scored late in the period for a 4-1 lead after two.

Alex Fatis — his first varsity goal — and Decker scored in the third for JM, while Brown scored twice and Ethan Norman and Alec McBane scored once each for the Spartans.

Camden Magle made 36 saves for JM (5-7-0 Big Nine Conference, 8-13-0 overall). Tate Cothern stopped 15 shots for the Spartans, who improved to 8-1-2 in the Big Nine and 13-4-3 overall.

Mayo is in a tight race with Northfield for the conference championship. Northfield topped Century on Thursday to improve to 13-1-1 in conference play. Mayo and Northfield both have four conference games remaining. If both teams win-out, Northfield would edge Mayo by one point for the conference title.

The Spartans are back in action Saturday at Century, at Graham Arena IV, at 7:15 p.m.

John Marshall hosts Faribault next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

MAYO 8, JM 3

JM 1-0-2 — 3

Mayo 0-4-4 — 8

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 2 assists; Cody Ahlstrom 1 assist; Mason Decker 2 goals; Alex Fatis 1 goal; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist. Goalie : Camden Magle 36 saves (44 shots).

Mayo: Ethan Norman 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacob Miller 1 assist; Jacob Brown 2 goals; Gavin Black 1 assist; Ryan Dripps 1 assist; Sam Jacobson 2 goals; Will Sexton 1 goal; Mason Leimbek 1 goal, 3 assists; Alec McBane 1 goal; Cohen Ruskell 2 assists. Goalie : Tate Cothern 15 saves (18 shots).

AREA GAMES

ALBERT LEA 5, RED WING 2

Albert Lea 2-2-1 — 5

Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2

Albert Lea: Tim Chalmers 1 assist; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 assist; Josh Behrends 1 assist; Elijah Farris 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Olsen 1 goal; Jared Turrubiartes 2 goals; Erik Stieler 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Dakota Jahnke 45 saves (47 shots).