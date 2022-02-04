Thursday's Boys Hockey: Century, Rocholl play to tie at Mankato East

MANKATO — Cole Rocholl turned in perhaps his best performance of the season, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced to backstop Rochester Century to a 2-2 tie at Mankato East on Thursday in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game.

Rocholl stopped eight shots in the first period, 10 each in the second and third, then four more in OT to preserve the tie for the Panthers (6-4-1 Big Nine, 8-8-1 overall).

Brody Josselyn and Jack Ottman scored once each for Century, while Owen Merges and Aidan Swee had one assist each.

Caelin Brueske made 21 stops for East (7-3-1, 12-6-1).

Century hosts John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

CENTURY 2, EAST 2, OT, tie

Century 1-1-0-0 — 2

East 0-1-1-0 — 2

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 goal; Owen Merges 1 assist; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 goal. Goalie : Cole Rocholl 32 saves (34 shots).

Mankato East: Parker Anthony 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Bastian 1 assist; Aiden Prochaska 1 assist; Shae Gavin 1 goal. Goalie : Caelin Brueske 21 saves (23 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA — Joseph Webster scored in the final minute of overtime lift Owatonna to a 4-3 win against Mayo and to hand the Spartans their first Big Nine Conference boys hockey loss of the season.

Mayo (6-1-2 Big Nine, 11-4-3 overall) only held a lead for 36 seconds in the game, that coming after Matt Siems scored the game’s first goal at the 10:21 mark of the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Knoll tied the score less than a minute later and Owatonna didn’t trail the rest of the way.

The Huskies (6-4-1, 7-13-1) quickly jumped out to a two-goal lead early in the second period. Caleb Vereide scored 37 seconds into the period, then Tanner Stendahl made it 3-1 just 35 seconds later.

Mayo fought back, though, as Ryan Dripps scored with five minutes to play in the second to pull the Spartans within 3-2. Sam Jacobson then added a short-handed goal 2:22 into the third to tie the score and ultimately force overtime.

Mayo outshot the Huskies 31-19, but Preston Meier made 28 saves to earn the win in goal.

Meier was also in goal on Jan. 6, when Owatonna played Mayo to a 2-2 tie at Graham Arena.

Nick Weick made 15 saves for the Spartans.

Mayo is back in action Saturday at Mankato East at 7:15 p.m.

OWATONNA 4, MAYO 3, OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 1-1-1-0 — 3

Owatonna 1-2-0-1 — 4

Mayo: Jacob Brown 2 assists; Ryan Dripps 1 goal; Sam Jacobson 1 goal; Matt Siems 1 goal. Goalie : Nick Weick 15 saves (19 shots).

Owatonna: Ashton Hoffman 2 assists; Sam Knoll 1 goal; Joseph Webster 1 goal; Owen Beyer 2 assists; Devon Roush 1 assist; Casey Pederson 2 assists; Benjamin Bang 1 assist; Caleb Vereide 1 goal; Tanner Stendahl 1 goal. Goalie : Preston Meier 28 saves (31 shots).

• • • • •

NORTHFIELD 8, JM 2

Rochester John Marshall jumped out to a quick lead, less than two minutes into Thursday’s game, but Northfield responded with the next five goals en route to an 8-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey win at the Rochester Recreation Center on Thursday.

Jayden Veney scored 1:41 into the first period to put JM up 1-0, but Northfield answered quickly and often. Cayden Monson scored twice in the first period and once in the second to record a hat trick, while Cullen Merritt scored twice and Kamden Kaiser added a goal and two assists for the Raiders.

Moi Thiemann also scored for the Rockets, his second straight game with a goal.

Camden Magle made 40 saves for JM, which drops to 4-5-0 in the Big Nine and 7-11-0 overall.

Northfield improves to 10-1-1 and 12-5-1.

John Marshall plays at intra-city rival Century at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

NORTHFIELD 8, JM 2

Northfield 3-2-3 — 8

John Marshall 1-1-0 — 2

Northfield: Michael Fossum 1 assist; Luke Johnson 1 assist; Gabriel Sawyer 1 goal, 1 assist; Ty Frank 2 assists; Spencer Klotz 1 assist; Jake Geiger 1 goal, 1 assist; Kamden Kaiser 1 goal, 2 assists; Andrew Winter 1 assist; Parker Vogt 1 assist; Cullen Merritt 2 goals; Cayden Monson 3 goals. Goalie : Keaton Walock 14 saves (16 shots).

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Decker 1 assist; Ryan Hus 1 assist; Moi Thiemann 1 goal. Goalie : Camden Magle 40 saves (48 shots).

Area Games

WINONA 7, ALBERT LEA 6, OT

ALBERT LEA — Albert Lea scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation, but Winona’s Ayden Ruesgen rendered those goals moot, scoring 2:12 into overtime to lift the Winhawks to a 7-6 victory.

Ruesgen had two goals and two assists in the win and Teis Larsen had four assists for Winona (2-9-0 Big Nine, 4-13-1 overall).

Joseph Yoon had two goals and two assists for Albert Lea (5-6-0, 13-6-0).

WINONA 7, ALBERT LEA 6, OT

Winona 2-2-2-1 — 7

Albert Lea 2-0-4-0 — 6

Winona: Marshall Kitzmann 1 assist; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Sam Buerck 2 goals; Aiden Kronebusch 1 goal; Teis Larsen 4 assists; Quinn Larsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie : Justin Brickner 33 saves (39 shots).

Albert Lea: Tim Chalmers 1 goal, 2 assists; Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 2 goals; Elijah Farris 2 assists; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 2 assists; Logan Olsen 1 assist. Goalie : Dakota Jahnke 23 saves (30 shots).

• • • • •

La CRESCENT 6, AQUINAS 2

LaCROSSE — Logan DeBoer scored 63 seconds into the game to give La Crescent-Hokah a permanent lead en route to a 6-2 win at La Crosse (Wis.) Aquinas. Wyatt Farrell led the Lancers with a hat trick, giving the sophomore standout 37 goals and 48 points this season.

Logan Yehle made 21 saves in the win.

La CRESCENT 6, AQUINAS 2

La Crescent 2-2-2 — 6

Aquinas 0-1-1 — 2

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals; Logan DeBoer 1 goal; Colton Holzer 1 assist; Cody Hogan 1 goal, 1 assist; Liam Farrell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Logan Yehle 21 saves (23 shots).