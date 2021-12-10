Thursday's boys hockey: Stalder, Carter-Kleven pitch shutouts; Veney notches first hat trick

Rochester Century has responded nicely after opening the season with consecutive losses.

The Panthers have bounced back with convincing back-to-back Big Nine Conference wins, having defeated Mankato East last Friday and now earning a convincing 6-0 victory against Albert Lea on Thursday at Graham Arena IV.

The shutout was highlighted by goalie Branigan Stalder recording his first varsity shutout, stopping all 20 shots he faced in the win.

Century (2-1-0 Big Nine, 2-2-0 overall) outshot the Tigers 30-20.

Albert Lea dropped to 0-1-0 in the conference and 1-1-0 overall.

Century received two goals from leading scorer T.J. Gibson, and one each from Brody Josselyn, Bennett Pronk, Jonah Ottman and Blake Kanz. Matt Haun had two assists, while Owen Merges, Kanz and Josselyn recorded an assist each.

Century returns to action next Thursday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. at Mankato West.

CENTURY 6, ALBERT LEA 0

Albert Lea 0-0-0 — 0

Century 1-3-2 — 6

Albert Lea: Goalie : Braden Fjlesta 24 saves (30 shots).

Away: T.J. Gibson 2 goals; Brody Josselyn 1 goal, 1 assist; Blake Kanz 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Haun two assists; Owen Merges 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 goal; Jonah Ottman 1 goal.

Goalie : Branigan Stalder 20 saves (20 shots).

• • • • •

JM 5, MANKATO WEST 3

Rochester John Marshall keeps on winning, and keeps on finding new players to lead the way.

Thursday, it was Jayden Veney’s turn.

The sophomore defenseman — and younger brother of former Rockets defenseman and standout football player Deontae Veney — had a breakout offensive performance on Thursday, recording his first varsity hat trick in leading JM to a 5-3 Big Nine Conference win against Mankato West at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Cody Ahlstrom and Camden Williams (his first varsity goal) also scored for JM. Goalie Camden Magle stopped 19 shots to earn his first varsity victory.

The Rockets (3-1-0) led 2-0 after one period and 4-2 after two.

Gage Schmidt, Gavin Brunmeier and Sam Oltman scored for West (0-4-0).

JM is scheduled to be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday when it hosts cross-town rival Rochester Lourdes at the Rec Center.

JM 5, MANKATO WEST 3

West 0-2-1 — 3

JM 2-2-1 — 5

Mankato West: Gage Schmidt 1 goal; Gavin Brunmeier 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Oltman 1 goal; Brady Hatkin 1 assist. Goalie : Wyatt Lund 21 saves (26 shots).

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 3 goals; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Camden Williams 1 goal; Michael Greiner 1 assist; Ryan Hus 1 assist. Goalie : Camden Magle 19 saves (22 shots).

• • • • •

LOURDES 3, ST. PAUL ACADEMY 0

ST. PAUL — Rochester Lourdes has won its battles against St. Paul teams over the past week.

The Eagles topped Highland Park by a goal last Saturday to earn their first victory of the season.

Thursday, they went on the road and shut out St. Paul Academy behind 25 saves from Xander Carter-Kleven, two goals from veteran leader Matt Mahoney and the first varsity goal of Aidan Ritter’s career.

Ritter’s goal, which came 3:48 into the second period, turned out to be the game winner.

Mahoney scored twice in the third period to seal the victory for Lourdes, which improved to 2-1-0 overall.

Carter-Kleven took care of the rest, stopping 10 shots in the first period and nine in the second.

Lourdes is scheduled to play at cross-town rival John Marshall at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

LOURDES 3, ST. PAUL ACADEMY 0

Lourdes 0-1-2 — 3

SPA 0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes: Matt Mahoney 2 goals; Aidan Ritter 1 goal; Brayden Swee 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 25 saves (25 shots).