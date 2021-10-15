Thursday's football results

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Lake City 59, Goodhue 40

GOODHUE -- Kris Ryan rushed for 196 yards on 15 carries with four touchdowns as Lake City, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA, outscored Goodhue 59-40 in Southeast District football on Thursday.

Ryan had scoring runs of 1, 2, 45 and 65 yards as the Tigers improved to 7-0.

Matt DeMars had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Lake City and he also hauled in a 10-yard TD pass from Justin Wohlers.

Wohlers was 8-for-17 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries. Carson Matzke had three catches for 38 yards, including a 28-yard TD grab. Zach Dather also had a TD catch.

Malakye Parker had a huge offensive game for Goodhue (4-3). He rushed for 218 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. He also had two catches for 76 yards and a TD. He scored on a 54-yard run and a 66-yard TD grab from Will Opsahl.

Opsahl was 7-for-16 passing for 120 yards with three TDs and an interception. Adam Poncelet had three catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Pine Island 21, La Crescent 0

LA CRESCENT — Jarod White scored touchdowns on runs of 49 and 5 yards and quarterback Nick Grande scored once as Pine Island eased past winless La Crescent-Hokah 21-0.

It was Pine Island's second win of the season as the Panthers went to 2-5. La Crescent-Hokah is 0-6.

Senior running back White finished with 190 yards rushing on 24 carries. Grande was 8-for-11 passing for 116 yards.

Lancers quarterback Camron Manske was 7-for-16 for 129 yards.

Pine Island rolled up 320 yards of offense compared to 150 by La Crescent-Hokah.

