Thursday's football results
A round-up of area high school football games
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Lake City 59, Goodhue 40
GOODHUE -- Kris Ryan rushed for 196 yards on 15 carries with four touchdowns as Lake City, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA, outscored Goodhue 59-40 in Southeast District football on Thursday.
Ryan had scoring runs of 1, 2, 45 and 65 yards as the Tigers improved to 7-0.
Matt DeMars had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Lake City and he also hauled in a 10-yard TD pass from Justin Wohlers.
Wohlers was 8-for-17 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries. Carson Matzke had three catches for 38 yards, including a 28-yard TD grab. Zach Dather also had a TD catch.
Malakye Parker had a huge offensive game for Goodhue (4-3). He rushed for 218 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. He also had two catches for 76 yards and a TD. He scored on a 54-yard run and a 66-yard TD grab from Will Opsahl.
ADVERTISEMENT
Opsahl was 7-for-16 passing for 120 yards with three TDs and an interception. Adam Poncelet had three catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
LAKE CITY 59, GOODHUE 40
Lake City 10-22-20-7 -- 59
Goodhue 7-14-13-6 -- 40
Pine Island 21, La Crescent 0
LA CRESCENT — Jarod White scored touchdowns on runs of 49 and 5 yards and quarterback Nick Grande scored once as Pine Island eased past winless La Crescent-Hokah 21-0.
It was Pine Island's second win of the season as the Panthers went to 2-5. La Crescent-Hokah is 0-6.
Senior running back White finished with 190 yards rushing on 24 carries. Grande was 8-for-11 passing for 116 yards.
Lancers quarterback Camron Manske was 7-for-16 for 129 yards.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pine Island rolled up 320 yards of offense compared to 150 by La Crescent-Hokah.
Pine Island 21, La Crescent 0
Pine Island-0-14-0-7—21
La Crescent-0-0-0-0—0