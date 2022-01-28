Thursday's Girls Hockey: Haakenson, Mayo hold off Austin High

AUSTIN — Rochester Mayo won for the second time in three games.

And for the second time in less than a week, it beat Big Nine Conference rival Austin High.

Mayo took down Austin by three goals last Saturday at Graham Arena in Rochester. Thursday night, the Spartans had to sweat it down to the final buzzer before pulling out a 4-3 girls hockey victory against Austin at Riverside Arena.

Austin scored the first two goals of the game and held the lead until less than 7 minutes remained in the second period.

But Mayo responded with four consecutive goals — one each from Cassidy Arendt, Katie Cummings, Claire Siems and Ella Dozois — to take the lead for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siems scored 1:29 into the period to give Mayo a 3-2 lead, then the Spartans tacked on another with just more than 4 minutes to play. Sarah Wangen scored just more than a minute later for the Packers, but Austin couldn’t get the tying goal past Spartans goalie Alivia Haakenson (33 saves).

"This was a classic of playing some of the game well and watching some of it," Mayo coach Mike McCormack said. "We dug ourselves a hole and were down (2-0) early in the second period. The girls shook off their bus legs and started to move their feet.

"We got some good heads-up and unselfish play and were leading 4-2 late into the third. Austin was able to close the gap and then pulled their goalie. We just missed an open net at the very end."

Mayo improves to 7-3-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 9-12-0 overall with the win, while Austin drops to 5-7-0 and 10-10-0.

Mayo plays at Northfield at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, while Austin hosts Mankato West at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

MAYO 4, AUSTIN 3

Mayo 0-2-2 — 4

Austin 1-1-1 — 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo: Claire Siems 1 goal, 2 assists; Ella Dozois 1 goal, 1 assist; Katie Cummings 1 goal, 1 assist; Elizabeth Arendt 1 assist; Cassidy Arendt 1 goal. Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 33 saves (36 shots).