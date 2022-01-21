Thursday's Girls Hockey: Haakenson, Mayo stand tall, but fall in OT

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thursday night’s non-conference girls hockey game was another “almost” for Rochester Mayo.

The Spartans played well on both ends against Chippewa Falls, but fell 2-1 in overtime.

It marked the second consecutive overtime loss for Mayo (7-11-0 overall), and the fourth time this season it has lost by one or two goals.

The Spartans received an outstanding performance from Alivia Haakenson in goal. She stopped 42 of the 44 shots she faced, the fourth time this season she has stopped more than 30 shots in a game.

Mayo opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period on freshman Ariyah McKibben’s first goal. It was set up by McKibben’s classmate Katie Cummings, who recorded her fifth assist and team-leading 18th point of the season.

Chippewa Falls answered with a goal late in the second period by Ashley Slupe to tie the score 1-1.

That’s how it remained until Emma-lyn Stephenson scored 1:46 into OT to win it.

Mayo is scheduled to host Austin at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena.

CHIPPEWA FALLS 2, MAYO 1, OT

Mayo 1-0-0-0 — 1

C.F. 0-1-0-1 — 2

Mayo: Ariyah McKibben 1 goal; Katie Cummings 1 assist. Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 42 saves (44 shots).