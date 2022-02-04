Thursday's Girls Hockey: Mayo, Century/JM fall to conference rivals; Holtz leads Austin to win

MANKATO — Abigail Conners made 40 saves for Rochester Century/John Marshall, but the Panthers were overpowered by Big Nine Conference power Mankato East, 10-1, in a girls hockey game Thursday.

Jess Eykyn scored four goals and added two assists for the Cougars (10-3-0 Big Nine, 18-5-0 overall), while McKenzie Keller had a goal and four assists.

Paige Groslie scored for Century/JM (4-9-0, 6-17-1), which closes its regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Red Wing.

EAST 10, CENTURY/JM 1

Century/JM 1-0-0 — 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Mankato East 3-2-5 — 10

Century/John Marshall: Paige Groslie 1 goal; Fiona Barry 1 assist; Ella Tomminello 1 assist.

Goalie : Abigail Conners 40 saves (51 shots).

Mankato East: Ashley Fischer 1 assist; Sophie Steindl 1 assist; Ava Tibodeau 2 goals; Brielle Newton 1 goal; Kailey Newton 1 goal, 1 assist; McKenzie Keller 1 goal, 4 assists; Jess Eykyn 4 goals, 2 assists; Kalea Homich 1 goal. Goalie : Anna Rader 15 saves (16 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA 3, MAYO 0

Rochester Mayo hung in there against the conference leader, but couldn’t find a way to get one past Owatonna goalie Ava Wolfe in a 3-0 Big Nine Conference girls hockey loss on Thursday at Graham Arena.

Mayo goalie Grace Kober kept the score tight throughout, making 33 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The girls worked hard against a very good opponent,” Mayo coach Mike McCormack said. “Grace played a lights out game and kept us in it.”

Owatonna led 1-0 after the first and second periods, then tacked on two third-period goals to make it a 3-0 game.

Mayo (7-6-0 Big Nine, 9-15-0 overall) closes its season at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at home against Mankato East. Big Nine Conference leader Owatonna (11-0-1, 14-8-2) hosts Northfield at 7 p.m. Saturday.

OWATONNA 3, MAYO 0

Owatonna 1-0-2 — 3

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Owatonna: statistics not available.

Mayo: Goalie: Grace Kober 33 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Area Games

AUSTIN 5, RED WING 3

RED WING — Kate Holtz scored a pair of goals — her team-leading 30th and 31st of the season — in the second period, giving Austin (7-7-0 Big Nine, 13-10-0 overall) the lead for good en route to a 5-3 win against Red Wing in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game at Prairie Island Arena on Thursday.

Tatum Zylka had a goal and two assists for the Wingers (3-9-0, 4-18-0).

AUSTIN 5, RED WING 3

Austin 1-2-2 — 5

Red Wing 1-0-2 — 3

Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 goal; Hailee Schaefer 2 assists; Samantha Krueger 1 goal; Megan Schultz 1 goal; Kate Holtz 2 goals; Cassidy Davidson 1 assist. Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 16 saves (19 shots).