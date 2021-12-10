Thursday's girls hockey: Mayo's Kober, Dodge County's Huber post shutouts

WINONA — Rochester Mayo found a way to beat standout Winona goalie Aliya Gricius more than once, and Grace Kober stood tall in Mayo’s net, as the Spartans beat the Winhawks 3-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game on Thursday at Bud King Ice Arena.

“The girls worked hard and forechecked very well,” Mayo coach Mike McCormack said. “We had plenty of shots and Winona did a pretty good job of shot-blocking and forcing us to miss.

“Their goaltender was on her angles and we need to get more players screening in front. Grace did a good job of staying focused with long periods of time where she saw no shots.”

Mayo (3-1-0 Big Nine, 3-5-0 overall) scored once in each period against the Winhawks (0-3-0, 0-6-0).

Claire Siems, Milla Sadowy and Elizabeth Arendt scored, while Andrea Augeson had one assist. Kober finished with 10 saves in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gricius made 35 saves for Winona in defeat.

Winona is scheduled to play at Albert Lea at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Mayo is scheduled to return to play Tuesday against rival Century/John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena.

Mayo 3, Winona 0

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

Mayo 1-1-1 — 3

Winona: Goalie: Aliya Gricius 35 saves.

Mayo: Claire Siems 1 goal; Milla Sadowy 1 assist; Elizabeth Arendt 1 goal; Andrea Augeson 1 goal. Goalie: Grace Kober 10 saves.

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 7, ALBERT LEA 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Ida Huber stopped all 12 shots she faced to lead Dodge County to its second win of the season — and its second consecutive victory — 7-0 against visiting Albert Lea. Natalie Ahern led the way with a goal and three assists. Lyndi Schubert had three assists for the Wildcats and Nora Carstensen scored twice.

DODGE COUNTY 7, ALBERT LEA 0

Albert Lea 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge Co. 2-2-3 — 7

Albert Lea: Goalie : Rachel Doppelhammer 32 saves (39 shots).

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 2 assists; Lyndi Schubert 3 assists; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Kylie Meyer 1 goal; Abby Simons 1 goal; McKenzie Rich 1 goal, 1 assist; Halle Determan 1 goal, 1 assist; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie : Ida Huber 12 saves (12 shots).

• • • • •

NORTHFIELD 13, RED WING 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield 5-5-3 — 13

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield: Megan Snyder 1 assist; Isabelle Stephes 1 goal; Emerson Garlie 3 goals, 1 assist; Ayla Puppe 6 goals, 2 assists; Grace McCoshen 1 assist; Tove Sorenson 1 goal; Cambria Monson 2 goals, 1 assist; Mia Miller 2 assists; Keira Hauskins 2 assists.

Goalie : Maggie Malecha 8 saves (8 shots).