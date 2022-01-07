Thursday's girls hockey: Northfield shuts down Century/JM

Northfield defeated Rochester Century/John Marshall 4-1 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game on Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

No statistics were reported from the game.

Century/JM drops to 3-4-0 in the Big Nine and 4-9-1 overall with the loss.

Northfield improves to 4-0-0 and 11-0-2.

Area Games

AUSTIN 9, RED WING 3

AUSTIN — Austin scored four times in the first period and rolled to a 9-3 Big Nine Conference win against Red Wing at Riverside Arena. Isikiyah Hemann led the Packers with two goals and two assists, while Megan Schultz had a goal and three assists. Haile Schaefer had two goals and an assist, as did Peyton Squier.

Red Wing 0-1-2 — 3

Austin 4-2-3 — 9

Red Wing: Jamie Chaska 1 goal, 1 assist; Madison Snyder 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 assist; Aftyen Bluhm 1 goal; Grace Handwerk 1 assist; Allison Kruger 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal. Goalie : Allie Meyer 17 saves (25 shots).