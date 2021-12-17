Thursday's girls hockey: Second-period flurry lifts Mayo past rival Red Wing
Rochester Mayo scored three times in 12 minutes to rally from two goals down against Red Wing on Thursday.
Red Wing struck early, but Rochester Mayo responded with a flurry.
The result: A 3-2 Mayo victory over the Wingers in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Thursday night at Graham Arena I.
The Wingers scored both of their goals in the first period. Nicole Vogel opened the scoring with a power-play goal 4:20 in, then Taya Cordes added an even-strength goal six minutes later.
That was all that Mayo and goalie Grace Kober (15 saves) would allow.
The Spartans came back in the second period, scoring three times in a 12-minute span to take the lead for good. Natalie Campbell started the rally with a goal 1:17 into the second. Katherine Cummings’ sixth goal of the year tied the score at the 8:48 mark, then Elizabeth Arendt scored the game winner just more than four minutes later.
Mayo (4-6-0) hosts Luverne at 1 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game.
Red Wing (2-10-0) plays at Winona at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
MAYO 3, RED WING 2
Red Wing 2-0-0 — 2
Mayo 0-3-0 — 3
Red Wing: Nicole Vogel 1 goal; Taya Cordes 1 goal; Jamie Chaska 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 assist; Annahstasia Campbell 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 24 saves (27 shots).
Rochester Mayo: Natalie Campbell 1 goal; Katherine Cummings 1 goal; Elizabeth Arendt 1 goal; Claire Siems 1 assist; Jadyn Lester 1 assist; Cassidy Arendt 1 assist; Franka Boesch 1 assist. Goalie: Grace Kober 15 saves (17 shots).