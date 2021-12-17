Thursday's girls hockey: Second-period flurry lifts Mayo past rival Red Wing

Red Wing struck early, but Rochester Mayo responded with a flurry.

The result: A 3-2 Mayo victory over the Wingers in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Thursday night at Graham Arena I.

The Wingers scored both of their goals in the first period. Nicole Vogel opened the scoring with a power-play goal 4:20 in, then Taya Cordes added an even-strength goal six minutes later.

That was all that Mayo and goalie Grace Kober (15 saves) would allow.

The Spartans came back in the second period, scoring three times in a 12-minute span to take the lead for good. Natalie Campbell started the rally with a goal 1:17 into the second. Katherine Cummings’ sixth goal of the year tied the score at the 8:48 mark, then Elizabeth Arendt scored the game winner just more than four minutes later.

Mayo (4-6-0) hosts Luverne at 1 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game.

Red Wing (2-10-0) plays at Winona at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

MAYO 3, RED WING 2

Red Wing 2-0-0 — 2

Mayo 0-3-0 — 3

Red Wing: Nicole Vogel 1 goal; Taya Cordes 1 goal; Jamie Chaska 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 assist; Annahstasia Campbell 1 assist. Goalie : Allie Meyer 24 saves (27 shots).