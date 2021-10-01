Thursday's girls swimming and diving results

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

CENTURY 95, FARIBAULT 77

Century winners

200 medley relay — Century (Katie Homme, Paige Manguson, Paige Patten, Rebecca Groth) 2:01.78.

200 freestyle — Audra Wagstaff 2:08.34.

200 IM — Homme 2:24.13.

50 freestyle — Emily Garrison 26.50.

100 butterfly — Sophia Blixt 1:03.38.

100 freestyle — Garrison 57.29.

500 freestyle — Manguson 5:49.72.

200 freestyle relay — Century (Garrison, Homme, Lily Rittenhouse, Avery Severson) 1:47.32 (exhibition).

100 backstroke — Blixt 1:04.03 (ex).

100 breaststroke — Homme 1:18.08 (ex).

400 freestyle — Century (Garrison, Patten, Homme, Blixt) 3:49.59 (ex).

JOHN MARSHALL 92, ALBERT LEA 85

JM Winners

200 medley relay — John Marshall (Inessah Cernohous, Ariana Thorpe, Irisah Cernohous, Julia Ogren) 2:01.41.

200 freestyle — Thorpe 2:18.68.

50 freestyle — Ogren 25.63.

100 butterfly — Ashley Villar 1:11.94.

500 freestyle — Thorpe 6:07.95.

200 freestyle relay — John Marshall (Ogren, Sophia Tomlinson, Sofie Locati, Thorpe) 1:52.80.

100 backstroke — Inessah Cernohous 1:07.91.

100 breaststroke — Ogren 1:14.66 (exhibition).

MANKATO WEST 94, MAYO 92

Mayo winners

200 freestyle — Avery Walz 2:06.24.

50 freestyle — Natalie Boorjian 24.85.

100 butterfly — Boorjian 1:00.72.

500 freestyle — Chloe Weingarten- 5:40.70.

100 breaststroke — Gabby Lee 1:10.96.

Notes: The meet was decided on the last relay and Mankato West won the 400 freestyle relay to win the meet. Short-handed Mayo has been battling illness and more than 20 girls have been sick over the last 20 days.