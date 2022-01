Thursday's girls tennis results (updated)

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 7, Mankato East 0

Singles: Paige Sargent (C) def. Tiegin Richards 6-0, 6-0; Julia Baber (C) def. Baylee Knott 6-0, 6-0; Kathleen Thompson (C) def. Kylie Gleason 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Nevenheim (C) def. (name not listed) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jenny Yan/Zoey Chen (C) def. Addi Wassman/Peyton Stevermer 6-1, 6-2; Reetu Gurung/Sarah Yilma (C) def. Kalea Homich/Ashlyn Leddy 6-1, 6-0; Kaitlin Osburn/Lydia Logelin (C) def. Hannah Westman/Brynja Flitter 6-2, 6-3.

John Marshall 4, Red Wing 3

Singles: Hannah Kosek (RW) def. Abby Herman 6-1, 6-1; Ginny Hull (JM) def. Ava Johnson 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Allie Roe (RW) def. Grace Abdelkarim 6-2, 6-1; Aubrey Ackman (JM) def. Abby Schnaltz. Doubles: Sarah Mullenbach/Stacie Mullenbach (JM) def. Nora Meyer/Allie Meyer 6-4, 6-0; Raina Caddo/Ella Johnson (RW) def. Hailey Villar/Sasha Wheeler 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 10-8; Anna Sun/Streyoli Bhattacharya (JM) def. Cienna Fanning/Emily Angell 6-1, 6-2.

Mankato West 7, John Marshall 0

Singles: Lauryn Douglas (MW) def. Ginny Hull 6-0, 6-0; Payton Douglas (MW) def. Abby Herman 6-4, 6-1; McKenna Schreiber (MW) def. Grace Abdelkarim 6-1, 6-1; Riley Lowe (MW) def. AubreyAckman 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Natalie Zarn/Julia Ulman (MW) def. Sarah Mullenbach/Hailey Villar 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8); Khale Downs/Mariana Gioffre (MW) def. Anna Sun/Sasha Wheeler 6-1, 6-2; Ella Betters/Renn Corley (MW) def. Jadyn Currie/Sreyoli Bhattacharya 6-2, 6-2.