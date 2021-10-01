Thursday's high school highlights

VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Paige Decker had 10 kills and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 21 digs as Century defeated Winona 3-0.

• John Marshall's Lilly Meister had a huge night with 22 kills, 9 blocks and 2 aces, but the Rockets lost 3-2 to Mankato East.

• Hannah Hanson had 11 kills and 15 assists as Mayo stayed perfect ih the Big Nine Conference (6-0) with a 3-0 win over Owatonna. Jadyn Lester had 6 kills, 16 assists and 6 digs, and Lauren Klees had 17 digs and six aces.

• It was a marathon win for Red Wing and some monsters statistics were built en route. The Wingers beat Faribault 3-2, losing the third and fourth sets 25-23, 26-24, and winning the deciding one 15-13. Hallie Roschen had 50 assists, 5 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Bailie Roschen had 31 kills, 16 digs, 1 block and 3 aces. Kennedy Knopp totaled 15 kills, 3 assists and 19 digs, and Elle Brandt had 24 digs and 2 aces.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kasson-Mantorville beat Lourdes 3-0 as Annika Larson had 17 kills and six digs for the KoMets, who are ranked No. 5 in the state. Abby Distad had 24 assists, 2 digs and 4 aces.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE



• Kenadee Gerard had seven kills as Spring Grove swept past Schaeffer Academy 3-0.

• Sahara Morken had 35 assists and Saijal Slafter had 12 kills in Mabel-Canton’s 3-0 win over Houston. The Hurricanes got 11 assists and 10 digs from Lilly Carr.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Joslyn Carlson and Tori Miller each had nine kills, while Anika Schaefer recorded 28 assists as Goodhue swept Dover-Eyota.

• Pine Island blanked St. Charles 3-0 as Paige Yetzer had 22 assists and two kills. Simone Kabat added 10 kills and seven digs.

• Natalie Bremer had 11 kills as Lake City won 2-0 over Plainview Elgin Millville. Lauren Rott had 10 kills for P-E-M.

• Allie Elliott had 11 kills and Hilary Minnich dished out 20 set assists as Stewartville beat Fillmore Central 3-0. Lauren Mensink collected 19 set assists for Fillmore Central.

BOYS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo saw four different players score goals as they took care of Northfield 4-1.

• Max Comfere scored a pair of goals as Century netted three in the final 15 minutes to knock off John Marshall 3-0.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Brodie Kellen recorded a hat trick to help Dover-Eyota beat Winona Cotter 3-1.

• Joey Schreier, Carter Hogan and Sam Crosby each had goals in La Crescent’s 3-0 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Noah Schrooten, Zach Ellavsky, Wesley Felten and Bradley Pavon all scored in Byron’s 4-0 victory over Red Wing. Greg Stallard made 14 saves in net for the Red Wing.

• Logan Jahnke netted four goals to go along with an assist to help Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa remain unbeaten with an 11-0 win over Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo.

GIRLS SOCCER

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Addie Clarey scored four goals and Jordan Nowicki finished with three assists in Century’s 5-0 victory over John Marshall. Jordan Clark made 16 saves for the Rockets.

• Zoe Lebrassuer scored two goals and also added an assist in Mayo's 4-1 win over Northfield.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Kasson-Mantorville stayed perfect in the HVL with a 5-0 win over Stewartville behind a hat trick from Halle Determan and three assists from Kaylee Narveson. Claire Olson made 15 saves for Stewartville.

• Katrina Sortland, Katrina Sortland and Kiley House all scored as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated Lake City 3-0. McKenna Goihl-Krier made 12 saves in net for the Tigers.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Halle Morgan and Megan Waggie each tallied a goal and an assist to help lead Schaeffer Academy to their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield.

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ginny Hull, Abby Herman and Aubrey Ackman all won their singles match in straight sets to help John Marshall get past Albert Lea 6-1.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE



• Ryann Witter, Ana Medina, Caroline Daly and Erin Witter didn't drop a set as they helped Lourdes defeat Lake City 5-2.

GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Emily Garrison (59 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Katie Homme (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and Sophia Blixt (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) all won two individual events and were on two winning relays as Century defeated Faribault 95-77.

• Julia Ogren (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Ariana Thorpe (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) both won two individual events and were on two winning relays as John Marshall topped Albert Lea 95-82.

• Natalie Boorjian won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly in short-handed Mayo's 94-92 road loss to Mankato West in a meet that was decided on the final event of the night.

ADAPTIVE SOCCER

• Andrew Westerman had two goals as the Rochester Raiders slipped past St. Paul Humboldt 4-3.