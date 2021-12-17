Thursday's high school highlights
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
- Jaxon Marine tallied 18 points and Tyler Connelly added 16 as Byron topped Cannon Falls 77-59. Jadan Winchell made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high19 points for the Bombers.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
- Buay Koak hit four3-pointers and poured in 38 points as Lyle/Pacelli defeated Houston 81-43. Mac Nelson had three 3-pointers and 19 points for L/P while Jakob Truckenmiller hit four triples and had 16 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
- Isaac Matti had 29 points while Ethan Pack was 7-for-10 on 3-pointers and had 23 points as Hayfield defeated Southland 75-51. Harrison Hanna had 22 points for Southland and Eli Wolff added 16.
- Jaden Wysocki drilled four 3-pointers on his way to 19 points to help Century pick up its first win of the season with a 59-38 victory over New Prague.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
- Brielle Ruen (17 points) and Kaci Ruen (15) combined for half of Lanesboro's offense as the Burros beat LeRoy-Ostrander 64-45.
NON-CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
- Layla Tews scored 15 points and Elise Sommer added 14 as Lewiston-Altura rolled past Mabel-Canton 58-33.
- Natalie Beaver finished with a game-high 22 points and Aine Stasko added 12 as Hayfield knocked off Houston 59-28.
BOYS HOCKEY
- Branigan Stalder made 14 saves and nine Century players recorded at least a point as the Panthers rolled to an 8-1 win at Mankato West. Blake Kanz (2 goals, 1 assist); Jonah Ottman (1 goal, 2 assists) and TJ Gibson (1 goal, 2 assists) had three-point games for the Panthers, who won their third straight game to improve to 3-2-0.
- Cody Ahlstrom scored twice and added two assists, and Cody Vlasaty and Camden Magle combined to record a shutout in Rochester John Marshall's 7-0 win against Austin at the Rochester Recreation Center. Jake Schmidt added a goal and two assists for JM (4-2-0), while Moritz Thiemann scored twice and Ryan Hus had three assists.
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Grace Kober made 15 saves, while Elizabeth Arendt scored the game-winning goal in Rochester Mayo's 3-2 victory against Red Wing at Graham Arena. Katherine Cummings and Natalie Campbell also scored for the Spartans, who improved to 4-6-0 overall. Allie Meyer made 24 saves for Red Wing.
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
- Junior Jack Homme won two individual events (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and was on two winnnig relays to help Century defeat Austin 91-83. Winston Walkup won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Austin.
- Tucker Holmes (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Andrew Ogren (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Jayden Edmonson (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) all won two individual events and were part of a winning relay in John Marshall's 97-83 loss to Winona.
- Logan Atkinson (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Aiden Johnson (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) both won two individual events and were part of two winning relays as Mayo defeated Red Wing 91-66.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.