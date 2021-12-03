SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Thursday's high school scores

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 02, 2021 09:20 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mankato West 51, Century 41

Northfield 77, Faribault 43

Mankato East 68, Owatonna 42

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 69, Lake City 56

NON-CONFERENCE

La Crescent-Hokah 35, Cannon Falls 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Medford 44

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 72, New Prague 63

Randolph 47, Schaeffer Academy 32

Stewartville 84, Albert Lea 32

Lanesboro 51, Winona Cotter 46

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

John Marshall 5, Two Rivers 4, OT

Dodge County 5, Faribault 1

Red Wing 6, Simley 2

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Winona 4

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 9, Mankato West 3

Northfield 9, Austin 0

Owatonna 9, Winona 0

NON-CONFERENCE

Visitation 7, Red Wing 1

