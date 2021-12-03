Thursday's high school scores
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mankato West 51, Century 41
Northfield 77, Faribault 43
Mankato East 68, Owatonna 42
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
ADVERTISEMENT
Byron 69, Lake City 56
NON-CONFERENCE
La Crescent-Hokah 35, Cannon Falls 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Medford 44
NON-CONFERENCE
Mayo 72, New Prague 63
Randolph 47, Schaeffer Academy 32
ADVERTISEMENT
Stewartville 84, Albert Lea 32
Lanesboro 51, Winona Cotter 46
BOYS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
John Marshall 5, Two Rivers 4, OT
Dodge County 5, Faribault 1
Red Wing 6, Simley 2
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Winona 4
GIRLS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
ADVERTISEMENT
Mayo 9, Mankato West 3
Northfield 9, Austin 0
Owatonna 9, Winona 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Visitation 7, Red Wing 1