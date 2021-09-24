Thursday's Mid-Southeast District football results

Rushford-Peterson 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

WABASHA — Rushford-Peterson wide receiver Justin Ruberg hauled in three touchdowns to help lead the Trojans to a 35-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday night.

It was the fourth straight win for the Trojans (4-0, 4-0), who are ranked fourth State Class A.

Ruberg had a 1-yard reception from Riley Tesch in the first, before recording a 49-yard catch and run on a pass from Malachi Bunke in the second. He tallied his third and final touchdown on a 10-yard score later in the quarter for the Trojans (4-0, 4-0).

Ruberg finished with 60 yards receiving and three touchdowns on just three receptions.

Bunke threw three first half touchdowns, with the other one going to Grady Hengel. The senior QB added a TD run in the third and finished 9 of 16 for 141 yards.

The Falcons (0-4, 0-3) were held to just 25 yards of total offense.

Rushford-Peterson 21-7-7-0—35

Wabasha-Kellogg 0-0-0-0—0

Randolph 50, Winona Cotter 12

RANDOLPH -- Jacob Weckop threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Randolph improve to 3-1 with a 50-12 win over Winona Cotter.

Weckop was 8-for-9 passing for 201 yards. He rushed for 62 yards on nine carries.

Nathan Weckop had four receptions for 101 yards and a TD. He made five tackles on defense and also returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown.

Cris Flores-Miranda rushed for 71 yards and a TD for the Rockets while Tyson Cooreman rushed for 38 yards on three carries and had three catches for 61 yards.

Cotter quarterback Tate Gilbertson finished 8-for-15 for 156 yards and a TD. The Ramblers managed just 53 yards rushing. Their lone score was on a 65-yard pass from Gilbertson to Payton Weifenbach.

Randoph, now 3-1, led 36-6 at halftime. Cotter is 2-2.