Sports | Prep

Thursday's Rochester adaptive soccer results

A scoreboard of Rochester adaptive soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 30, 2021 08:06 PM
Andrew Westerman had two goals as the Rochester Raiders slipped past St. Paul Humboldt 4-3 in adaptive soccer on Thursday in the second game of the season for the Raiders.

Joe Hansen assisted on both of Weterman's goals. Noah Thomann had his first career goal for the Raiders and Calvin Rowland assisted on the play.

Raiders coach Maddie Hardtke said Stuart Batterson "had a great game in goal."

