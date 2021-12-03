SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Thursday's Rochester boys basketball results

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 02, 2021 09:10 PM
Mayo 72, New Prague 63

Makuei Riek poured in a game-high 29 points to help the Spartans collect the season-opening victory.

Riek canned five of Mayo's seven 3-pointers and was one of three Spartans in double figures, joining KaiRee Gadson (16) and Jayson Knoepke (12). The Spartans also received seven points from both Alex Miller and Isaiah Hanson.

"It was nice to get a win tonight," said Mayo coach Braden Markham. "We'll get back to practice and get ready for our next game."

Mayo 72, New Prague 63
NEW PRAGUE (63)
Hemann 8 P; Trygestad 3 P, 1 3-PT; Washa 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lee 2 P; Kndele 6 P; Chromy 14 P, 1 3-PT; Short 27 P, 1 3-PT.
MAYO (72)
Jayson Knoepke 12 P, 2 3-PT; Makuei Riek 29 P, 5 3-PT; Kole Forsthoffer 1 P; KaiRee Gadson 16 P; Alex Miller 7 P; Isaiah Hanson 7 P.
Halftime: MAYO 34, NP 26.
Free throws: NP 13-28, MAYO 12-24.
Three-point goals: NP 4, MAYO 7.

Randolph 47, Schaeffer Academy 32

Randolph held Schaeffer Academy to 16 points in each half to post a 47-32 win in non-conference play on Thursday night.

Tyson Cooreman led Randolph with 12 points and Nathan Weckop added 11.

Ethan VanSchepen scored a game-high 14 points for Schaeffer, but no other Lions player scored more than five points.

Randolph 47, Schaeffer Academy 32
RANDOLPH (47)
Nathan Weckop 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Weckop 4 P; Quinn Sabila 4 P; Jack Hines 9 P, 3 3-PT; Mason Lorenzen 2 P; Tyson Cooreman 12 P; Trey Thielbar 5 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (32)
Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 2 P; Jake Maynard 4 P; Levi Ouren 2 P; Aidan Kluth 5 P; Ethan VanSchepen 14 P.
Halftime: RAND 24, SA 16.
Free throws: RAND 11-14, SA 9-13.
Three-point goals: RAND 4, SA 1.

