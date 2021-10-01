SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Thursday's Rochester boys soccer results

A round-up of Rochester high school boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 30, 2021 09:29 PM
Century 3, John Marshall 0

Century scored three times in the final 15 minutes to knock off John Marshall and stay a top of the Big Nine Conference standings.

"JM works hard," Century coach Hal Houghton said. "Tough win."

Max Comfere scored the first of his two goals with 15 minutes left, while Aaron Zhao finished off a feed from Noah Gjervik five minutes later to ice it. Comfere netted his second with less than 10 seconds left. Charlie Odell made five saves for the clean sheet.

Camden Williams recorded five saves in net for the Rockets.

"We played with heart and desire, but still came up short," JM coach Abdul Noor said. "We couldn't handle the extra team efforts by the strong seniors century team as they put three quick goals to disable our defensive unit."

Century 3, John Marshall 0
Century#0#3#—#3
John Marshall#0#0#—#0
Century: Max Comfere 2 goals; Rivaldo Pena 1 assist; Noah Gjervik 1 assist; Aaron Zhao 1 goal. Goalie: Charlie Odell 5 saves.
John Marshall: Goalie: Camdon Williams 5 saves.

Mayo 4, Northfield 1

The Spartans saw four different players net a goal as they took care of the Raiders.

Alec McBane, Chileshe Chitulangoma, Kole Fortshoffer and Yonis Muse all scored for Mayo with coach Tim Jennings calling Chitulangoma the "man of the match". Bryan Islas Aguirre and Jonathan Sedarski recorded assists for the Spartans.


Mayo 4, Northfield 1
Northfield#0#1#—#1
Mayo#2#2#—#4
Northfield: No stats submitted.
Mayo: Chileshe Chitulangoma 1 goal; Kole Fortshoffer 1 goal; Bryan Islas Aguirre 1 assist; Alec McBane 1 goal; Yonis Muse 1 goal; Jonathan Sedarski 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Hobday 3 saves.

